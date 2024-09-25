Local Hero: Sophie Radcliffe is keeping barbershop singing alive as Sweet Adelines prepare for Kansas trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Local Hero: Sophie Radcliffe is keeping barbershop singing alive as Sweet Adelines prepare for Kansas trip

The choir was set up up in Aberdeen more than 40 years ago and is now regarded as one of the best in Britain.

The Sweet Adelines' director Sophie Radcliffe first sang with the group at 14. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Neil Drysdale

Sophie Radcliffe is too young to remember the days when Aberdeen Angus met Uncle Sam as the energy boom engulfed the north-east 50 years ago.

So she has no recollection of the sight of steakhouses and burger joints, handlebar moustaches and Harley Davidsons along Union Street in the 1970s and 1980s.

Yet, while many of the goldrush of Stateside visitors, attracted by the oil bonanza, have long since departed the Silver City, Sophie is proudly keeping one Stateside tradition going as the director of the Sweet Adelines barbershop choir, whose members are heading off to compete on the global stage in Kansas City next month.

They’ve been planning and fundraising for the big occasion for the last 18 months. And you can tell, from talking to Sophie, they’re not going to merely make up the numbers.

The Sweet Adelines are competing at the World Championships in Kansas City. Pic: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A graduate in music and vocal performance at Aberdeen University, Sophie is clearly in her element whenever she and her colleagues work through rehearsals.

They make a joyful noise, but this group have the attitude that genius is an infinite capacity for taking pains. And, once they are in full flow, it is something to behold.

It brings us so much joy together

She said: “I began in the chorus when I was 14 and they really taught me how to sing. I didn’t know what I wanted to do at that time, but I loved it and it’s what inspired me to study music at university.

“We do have an audition process, but for the most part, as long as you can hold a tune against three other parts, there are a lot of opportunities to be part of a group which sings together, travels together, competes together and has fun together.”

Sophie Radcliffe works her magic with the Sweet Adelines choir. Pic: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

More than 50 women from the north-east choir will participate in the International Sweet Adelines Barbershop Championship, so it’s no minor undertaking.

On the contrary, with 32 choruses from all over the world including New Zealand, Australia, Europe and the UK taking part and chorus numbers ranging from 30 up to 120 on stage, this is an event which always commands a lot of attention.

Hitting the high notes in Missouri

Every ensemble is tasked with singing two songs, a ballad and an up-tempo tune which includes choreography, and the Adelines are performing Kiss Me One More Time and I Got Rhythm, the latter of which is a particular favourite of Sophie and her colleagues.

Once all the choirs have been given their opportunity, the leading 10 will then go through to the final and perform a 15-20 minute package for the eight judges.

Sophie Radcliffe and Debbie Pern steered the Sweet Adelines to UK success. Pic: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

They haven’t gained any major sponsorship, but that hasn’t deterred Sophie & Co from using their initiative, spreading the word, and literally going on a training regime.

They sang from their repertoire on ScotRail services across the region, organised several charity events, created their own gin, established GoFundMe pages, and proved that they weren’t just a dab hand at chasing their goal in perfect harmony.

And now, they’re close to realising their grand ambition.

Sophie believes in sharing the credit and ensuring there is no “I” in “barbershop”.

As she explained: “The preparations have gone extremely well with regular vocal coaching from our external coach Nicky Salt, who has been instrumental in getting us to the level where we are.”

Cutting a dash in barbershop

It’s not just a choir but a way of life to many of the members, who come from the likes of Turriff, Stonehaven and Banchory, for practice nights at Curl Aberdeen.

And though it’s a while – more than 40 years – since this group was launched by the wives of four Americans working in the oil industry in the North Sea, there’s no sign of a downturn in this particular sector.

Conversation