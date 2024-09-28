Ask a local: Jimmy Buchan’s guide to the 5 best things about Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ask a local: Jimmy Buchan's guide to the 5 best things about Peterhead

The skipper and businessman shares his favourite things about the Blue Toon.

Jimmy Buchan gives us the lowdown on the Blue Toon's hidden gems. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Jimmy Buchan gives us the lowdown on the Blue Toon's hidden gems. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
By Isaac Buchan

Jimmy Buchan is as synonymous with Peterhead as haddock and butteries.

He grew to be a household name through the BBC series Trawlermen, where he would brave the harshest of North Sea storms so supermarkets were stocked with fresh fish.

And even after taking a step back from trips to sea, he has been championing the Blue Toon’s famous seafood through his company Amity Fish.

So who better to ask to be our guide for Peterhead, and what the hidden gems are in this corner of Aberdeenshire?

Jimmy Buchan now runs Amity Fish Company. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Jimmy Buchan now runs Amity Fish Company. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

Here are the five things about Peterhead that Jimmy says makes it so special

1. Peterhead Harbour

Jimmy is no stranger to Peterhead Harbour, having worked his whole life in the fishing industry.

And he feels there is nothing better than going for a stroll on a sunny day to watch the fleet of boats in port.

Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Jimmy Buchan is one of the most recognisable faces of the fishing industry in Peterhead. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The former skipper says: “It’s a harbour we all have access to, you can walk along and look at all the boats.”

And this can be done regardless of Peterhead’s famous (or infamous) weather, as he chuckles: “There’s no such thing as bad weather in Peterhead, only bad clothing!”

2. The Lido

And just along from the harbour lies another gem, Peterhead’s Marina.

Every year, the town’s Scottish Week holds its big closing show there, with crowds in the thousands flocking to the bay.

Peterhead Marina. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“We’ve got the bay and marina, with a fantastic caravan site,” Jimmy highlights.

“The pods are great for staying overnight down at the bay.”

"Glamping" pods give visitors the chance to stay the night overlooking the Marina bay. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
“Glamping” pods give visitors the chance to stay the night overlooking the Marina bay. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson

3. Arbuthnot Museum

Right in the heart of the town centre, the Arbuthnot museum showcased the storied past of the Blue Toon.

The Carnegie Building has been around for more than 125 years, and shone a spotlight on Peterhead’s fishing, whaling and shipping history.

It may have been closed for some time, but it remains an architectural gem.

Arbuthnot Museum is another favourite of Jimmy's. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
Arbuthnot Museum is another favourite of Jimmy’s. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson

Even though it will soon move to a new site, Jimmy believes it was and will still be one of the “great things you can do in Peterhead” once it reopens.

The Trawlermen star beamed: “We have some really interesting interesting artifacts of history.

“We were a initially whaling port, and then we transgressed into the biggest white fish port in Europe.”

4. Peterhead Prison Museum

Keeping with the theme of museums, Jimmy also promotes the famous prison museum as a highlight of the Blue Toon.

“Scotland’s Alcatraz” had a rich history in its 136 years, including housing some of the country’s worst criminals, and a shocking riot which played out in front of news cameras.

Jimmy feels Peterhead Prison Museum is a star attraction for the town. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Jimmy feels Peterhead Prison Museum is a star attraction for the town. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“The prison museum is really famous in the north-east,” Jimmy explained.

“How did we get the breakwater? That’s connected to the prison. We got that because the government needed hard labour to build the breakwater.

“There are a lot of little anecdotes that are the backbone, and the heritage of Peterhead.”

5. A place to do business

And lastly, it’s the future of the town which the former skipper sees as its greatest asset.

Peterhead is slowly becoming a hub for green energy in the UK, with Europe’s largest offshore windfarm and a 500km energy cable project in the works.

The site of the new EGL2 substation in Peterhead. Image: SSE
The site of the new EGL2 substation in Peterhead. Image: SSE

Jimmy hopes this can be the start of a new era for business in Peterhead, taking the mantle on from its traditional industries.

“We’ve got a great opportunity coming up for renewables and wind energy,” he adds.

“Fishing has been here for generations and will be here for generations after, but these are all going to be for our future.

“There’s a lot of huge investment going into the area.”

