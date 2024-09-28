Ask a local: Jimmy Buchan’s guide to the 5 best things about Peterhead

Jimmy Buchan is as synonymous with Peterhead as haddock and butteries.

He grew to be a household name through the BBC series Trawlermen, where he would brave the harshest of North Sea storms so supermarkets were stocked with fresh fish.

And even after taking a step back from trips to sea, he has been championing the Blue Toon’s famous seafood through his company Amity Fish.

So who better to ask to be our guide for Peterhead, and what the hidden gems are in this corner of Aberdeenshire?

Here are the five things about Peterhead that Jimmy says makes it so special

1. Peterhead Harbour

Jimmy is no stranger to Peterhead Harbour, having worked his whole life in the fishing industry.

And he feels there is nothing better than going for a stroll on a sunny day to watch the fleet of boats in port.

The former skipper says: “It’s a harbour we all have access to, you can walk along and look at all the boats.”

And this can be done regardless of Peterhead’s famous (or infamous) weather, as he chuckles: “There’s no such thing as bad weather in Peterhead, only bad clothing!”

2. The Lido

And just along from the harbour lies another gem, Peterhead’s Marina.

Every year, the town’s Scottish Week holds its big closing show there, with crowds in the thousands flocking to the bay.

“We’ve got the bay and marina, with a fantastic caravan site,” Jimmy highlights.

“The pods are great for staying overnight down at the bay.”

3. Arbuthnot Museum

Right in the heart of the town centre, the Arbuthnot museum showcased the storied past of the Blue Toon.

The Carnegie Building has been around for more than 125 years, and shone a spotlight on Peterhead’s fishing, whaling and shipping history.

It may have been closed for some time, but it remains an architectural gem.

Even though it will soon move to a new site, Jimmy believes it was and will still be one of the “great things you can do in Peterhead” once it reopens.

The Trawlermen star beamed: “We have some really interesting interesting artifacts of history.

“We were a initially whaling port, and then we transgressed into the biggest white fish port in Europe.”

4. Peterhead Prison Museum

Keeping with the theme of museums, Jimmy also promotes the famous prison museum as a highlight of the Blue Toon.

“Scotland’s Alcatraz” had a rich history in its 136 years, including housing some of the country’s worst criminals, and a shocking riot which played out in front of news cameras.

“The prison museum is really famous in the north-east,” Jimmy explained.

“How did we get the breakwater? That’s connected to the prison. We got that because the government needed hard labour to build the breakwater.

“There are a lot of little anecdotes that are the backbone, and the heritage of Peterhead.”

5. A place to do business

And lastly, it’s the future of the town which the former skipper sees as its greatest asset.

Peterhead is slowly becoming a hub for green energy in the UK, with Europe’s largest offshore windfarm and a 500km energy cable project in the works.

Jimmy hopes this can be the start of a new era for business in Peterhead, taking the mantle on from its traditional industries.

“We’ve got a great opportunity coming up for renewables and wind energy,” he adds.

“Fishing has been here for generations and will be here for generations after, but these are all going to be for our future.

“There’s a lot of huge investment going into the area.”

