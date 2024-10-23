Obituary: Jim McColl, gardening guru of The Beechgrove Garden and Press and Journal columnist, has died at 88

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Obituary: Jim McColl, gardening guru of The Beechgrove Garden and Press and Journal columnist, has died at 88

The horticultural expert became an unexpected TV personality after joining the presenting team of the BBC gardening programme.

Jim McColl, who became the face of "Beechgrove", has died at 88. Image: DC Thomson.
By Neil Drysdale

He was somebody who became an unlikely TV personality after working on some “wee jobbies” in the garden with his Beeechgrove colleagues.

And, over the course of more than 40 years, Jim McColl, who has died at the age of 88, dispensed pearls of wisdom, dry-as-Nevada humour and Doric drolleries with colleagues including George Barron and Carole Baxter, at their base in Aberdeen.

Nobody was expecting much at the outset and yet, as he told his myriad viewers: “Every day’s a school day, but everybody can become a gardener.”

It was a message which millions took to heart and it transformed Jim’s life.

George Barron and Jim McColl in the early days of “The Beechgrove Garden”. Pic: AJL.

Born in Kilmarnock in 1936, he trained at the West of Scotland College, near Ayr, and subsequently worked there, constantly refining his passion for horticulture.

A job in broadcasting was far from his mind, but his maiden television appearance was on Tomorrow’s World while he was involved on a project for Glen Garioch Distillery in  Aberdeenshire where he talked about about heating greenhouses for tomatoes.

He had a pawky sense of humour

It wasn’t an immediate path to fame, but the BBC was sufficiently impressed that when the idea of launching a regular gardening show was suggested, Jim was in the frame.

And much of the success of the venture, which was first screened in April 1978, was down to the chemistry and mutual respect between these two couthy customers.

The former Press and Journal columnist Jim McColl. Picture by Kami Thomson.

He later recalled: “At the beginning, we were given a blank canvas. There was nothing set in stone. Beechgrove was going to be out there, in the back garden.

“And the rest is history.

‘Talking about something we loved’

“In the early days, one of the funny things was hearing people ask: ‘What makes you think that you know all this and can present it as if you are doing the right thing?’

“My answer to that was that George Barron was standing next to me and he had 60 years’ experience and I’ve got 40 years’ experience in horticulture.

“That is 100 years between the two of us. So if we canna talk for three minutes about how to grow tatties, then it’s a pretty poor do!”

Press and Journal columnist Jim McColl is backing calls for the reopening of garden centres in Scotland.
Beechgrove, which is still running more than 45 years later, was fuelled by the expertise of Jim who began writing a popular gardening column for the Press and Journal.

It combined earthy commonsense with plenty of anecdotes from his far-travelled career, including one famous appearance on a radio phone-in programme.

It really was a potting shed

He said: “Before I got involved with Beechgrove, I was on a show when a chap from Perth rang in and asked for advice about growing a plant called Northern Lights.

“The others [on the panel] thought it was a type of cabbage, but I knew he meant a type of cannabis plant because, previously, I had grown cannibis sativa in a foliage border in the Reading University teaching garden in Shinfield in 1960.

“I gave the caller plenty of advice on how to grow the plant – but then, just a few days later, the police got in touch, wanting to know the caller’s details.”

Jim McColl was at the opening of the Inverurie and district Mens Shed Polytunnel. Pic: Jim Irvine.

Jim was a consummate professional, steeped in knowledge of his subject. He was made an MBE in 1996 and was recognised by the Royal Horticultural Society who awarded him the prestigious Victoria Medal of Honour in 2020.

In 2016, the Royal Television Society Scotland Award was presented to Jim and Tern TV to celebrate 1,000 episodes of Beechgrove; a series which even its original producers thought might last “a few weeks or months” when it arrived on the airwaves.

He relished these baubles and dedicated them to the whole team in Aberdeen.

Jim McColl was in his element with his friends in the garden.

But his passion was for teaching everybody how to derive joy, grow their own vegetables and flowers, and improve their mental health from their garden.

As he said: “I’ve always known that gardening is brilliant to get into, it is social, it can be taken to any level and it can be started at any time in your life.

It has so many benefits

“You can also do it anywhere and while someone 15 floors up in a flat might just be limited to boxes on the windowsill, that is still gardening.

“The thing about gardening that is so great is that it is basic and anyone can do it.”

Autumn at Beechgrove Garden was one of Jim McColl’s favourite periods.

In recent years, Jim suffered from neuropathy – a condition which affected his ability to grasp items properly – and while he didn’t make a fuss, he described it as “a scunner” which left him reliant on colleagues to do a lot of heavy lifting.

He left Beechgrove in 2019 and penned his final P&J column two years ago this month.

And it contained a message which he spoke warmly about in our last conversation.

Nature is playing a lot of tricks

He wrote: “Our biggest challenge in the coming years will be climate change with Mother Nature playing all sorts of tricks.

“I wish you all the best.”

Mr McColl on the set of Beechgrove Garden in 2017.
Jim regarded what he did as an absorbing pastime. Even during the Covid pandemic, he helped the men’s shed movement and encouraged people to shrug off lockdown blues by picking up a trowel or a spade and making magic happen.

He said: “In my case, gardening is a profession which started off in 1954 with a year’s practical before I went to college. It has provided endless hours of joy and pleasure.

He was a gem of a man

“And, no matter how much you have done on the lawn, in the greenhouse or amid the hanging baskets, there will always be other wee jobbies to deal with.”

He was a lovely man. And he will be much missed by everybody who met him or watched him put his green fingers to good use in that famous Aberdeen plot.

Jim McColl with his wife Billie in happier times. Pic: Kami Thomson.

Jim’s lasting friendship with Robbie

In our final conversation, Jim paid tribute to Robbie Shepherd, with whom he had been good friends for nearly 50 years.

He recalled: “There were two subjects which brought us together  – gardening and Scottish music!  I returned to Scotland in the early 1970s after 20 years working south of the border to join the Scottish Agricultural College, based mainly at Craibstone.

Jim McColl became good friends with Robbie Shepherd in Aberdeen. Pic: Kami Thomson.

“As a consequence, I was occasionally invited to contribute on Radio Scotland. As a result, from time to time, I took part in the Robbie Shepherd programme.

“I soon learned that the ‘wee mannie’ was a keen gardener, his favourite plants being sweet peas. As it so happens, running parallel with that, I am a keen amateur musician, majoring on Scottish music.

“So it was maybe no wonder that we ‘clicked’, became good friends and met up socially, and we always had plenty to talk about.”

You can read tributes to the gardening legend from his family, the BBC, and more here. 

