Political opponents pay tribute to Alex Salmond ahead of his funeral

Alex Salmond was a formidable debater who could resort to Churchillian rhetoric or a stand-up comic’s humour when the mood took him.

Whether at Westminster or Holyrood, the former First Minister was never afraid of going on the attack if he disagreed with opponents… even within his own party.

Yet, while some regarded him as a bruiser, others with conflicting views and different coloured rosettes have spoken about the positive qualities of the pro-independence stalwart, who died this month.

We’ve spoken with some of his political rivals from different parties, who paid tribute to the SNP giant ahead of his funeral tomorrow…

Salmond was keen to build alliances, says Tory

His opponents have pointed out that while Mr Salmond could be passionate, he could also be pragmatic, epitomised by his dealings with the Conservatives in his homeland after the Scottish parliamentary elections in 2007.

They may have disagreed on many policies and constitutional issues, but there was an understanding between the SNP stalwart and the then-Tory leader Annabel Goldie.

Conservative Mary Scanlon, who served under Goldie as an MSP for the Highlands and Islands region, was among those who spoke highly about Mr Salmond’s powers of persuasion.

She recalled: “Throughout the Thatcher years, it was Alex Salmond whose voice seemed to reverberate the loudest.

“As First Minister, he would deal with the Labour Party, then turn to Annabel Goldie with a wry smile. The mutual respect and trust between these leaders was apparent and Annabel was never ‘put down’ in the same manner as others.

Was he a ‘plastic Jambo’?

“It wasn’t all about politics. As fellow Hearts supporters, [Goldie’s predecessor] David McLetchie delighted in reminding Alex that he was only a ‘plastic Jambo’ [Hearts supporter], because he didn’t have a season ticket to Tynecastle.

“That was the ultimate ‘put down’ to which Alex had no answer.”

Mrs Scanlon continued: “As First Minister, he would answer your questions on health and other issues with a rant against the Conservative Party, which was expected and applauded by the troops behind him.

“Alex wanted to separate Scotland from the United Kingdom and Conservatives believe we should remain united. His ideological views were undoubtedly left of centre. So why do I feel sadness at his untimely death?

“Well, first, he’s a loss to Scottish political debate. Secondly, I can’t reconcile how the party he did so much to build, turned their back on him, with few exceptions.

“And finally, although acquitted on charges in court, there is unfinished legal business which will be the responsibility of friends and family to pursue or otherwise.”

He cared passionately about people, says Labour stalwart

Former Labour MSP Lewis MacDonald watched Salmond at close quarters for several decades.

They both grew up in the 1960s, relocated from their roots, were fascinated by history and, as Lewis recalled: “Enjoyed playing strategy games like Diplomacy into the wee small hours in our student days.”

They were, of course, on different sides in the independence debate and on other issues. But Mr Macdonald could still appreciate the stature of his north-east contemporary.

He said: “Alex devised a strategy to achieve independence which very nearly worked.

“He took every opportunity to build support for his cause, and tailored his tactics to his audience: sometimes charismatic and charming, at other times overbearing or dismissive of opposing points of view.

“I saw all those faces of Alex Salmond over the many years we both represented the north-east, and I saw how effective he could be in both government and opposition.

“Alex always acted as if he was the star of the show, and it usually worked. That helped him create a sense of momentum and put himself at the centre of every story.

“Perhaps his very success in dominating the political agenda was why he was so surprised to lose the independence referendum in 2014.

“He had given the Yes campaign plenty of confidence and lots of high-profile endorsers, but the majority of Scots voters still quietly decided to vote No.

‘Visionaries are rarer than dreamers’

“The world is full of dreamers, but a visionary is much harder to find. While his followers speak of keeping the dream of independence alive, their lost leader was a man of vision as well as of dreams.

“For nearly a decade, the SNP attracted the votes of almost half the electorate, but since Alex Salmond quit as leader, there has been little sign of a vision of an independent Scotland or a strategy for getting there.

“He said very recently that he would not have resigned had he known then how the next ten years would unfold.

“He clearly fretted that his legacy had been frittered away, and itched for the chance to do something about it.

“That will not now happen, and there is little doubt that the movement which he loved is the weaker for his loss.”

Former Scottish Lib Dem leader calls Salmond ‘formidable’

Having won more seats than any other party in the 2007 Scottish Parliament election, the SNP initially approached the Scottish Liberal Democrats to form a coalition, but the latter declined to take part in negotiations.

The P&J sought the opinions of a number of high-profile Lib Dem party members on Mr Salmond last week, but they declined to comment. Eventually, there was a response from Jim Wallace, or, to give him his formal title, Baron Wallace of Tankerness.

The former leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats said: “While we undoubtedly had our political differences, I know from having been his political opponent just what a formidable politician he was.

“There is no doubt that he will be remembered as someone who had a profound impact on Scottish politics.”

Mr Salmond will be laid to rest during a private funeral in Strichen on October 29, with comrades and critics alike still discussing his legacy to the country he loved.

Yet, whatever your perspective on this thorny question, there’s no disputing that he was one of the most significant figures in Scottish political history.