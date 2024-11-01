Forres hero Marlyn gave Beatrice from Uganda life-changing education, and now she’s at Aberdeen University

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forres hero Marlyn gave Beatrice from Uganda life-changing education, and now she’s at Aberdeen University

Ugandan student Beatrice Tumusiime has started a Masters degree at Aberdeen University, after Forres local hero Marlyn Somers helped get her life-changing education through her charity work.

Marlyn Somers and Beatrice Tumusiime have reunited.
Marlyn Somers and Beatrice Tumusiime have reunited.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

For Marlyn Somers, seeing Beatrice Tumusiime start her Masters Degree at Aberdeen University was the moment her life’s work came full circle.

Marlyn, of Forres, Moray, founded Uganda Aid Person to Person in 2006, giving Ugandan children access to education.

During a separate humanitarian project, she encountered “four mud huts” serving as a school to remote villages and realised “this was something we could build upon”.

Bunono school in rural Nyarushanje District had 60 pupils, two teachers and little else in 2006.

It now has 600 pupils, around 20 teachers, brick buildings, 10 classrooms, a nursery, kitchen, showers, toilets and dormitories.

Marlyn Somers and Beatrice Tumusiime in her school uniform age 12
Marlyn Somers and Beatrice Tumusiime going off to school in Uganda.

Children have gone on to become doctors, nurses, police officers, and in the case of Beatrice, an engineer.

Forres local hero Marlyn Somers tells of the moment she first saw the school

Marlyn said: “When I first went out I had no idea I was going to start a charity. But after coming across the school, something hit me.

“I saw these lovely wee children inside a dark mud hut and I thought, there is something I could do.

“There had never been a private school built in the bush before.

“It’s eight hours from Kampala. We stay in a town called Rukungiri and the school is an hour away over bumpy roads.”

Marlyn with some of the children at Bunono school.

“A lot of people have helped,” said Marlyn, and there are six trustees.

“We are currently extending the dormitories,” she said, as pupils face a walk of up to three hours to school.

As well as donations, including an initial £5,000 from an unnamed businesswoman, around 60 people sponsor children.

One Forres couple sponsored a girl called Precious who is now grown up and training to be a midwife.

Precious as a tiny girl in a football strip who was sponsored through the charity.
Precious was, said Marlyn, “a poor wee girl” in a football strip when she arrived at the school.

Marlyn said: “I’m very fortunate to have been given the opportunity to meet these people.

“The local people are wonderful. They make their own bricks, everything.”

In the early days, children would carry heavy flagons of water from “anywhere they could find it, even the side of the road”.

Now there’s a well and solar panels “so the children can study at night”.

Marlyn sponsored Beatrice, now 30, to attend Bwanga school as Bunono was not complete at the time, even taking her on her first day.

She said: “Beatrice was 12 when I took her to school and she went in to P4 because she was so far behind with her education.

Precious is now training to be a midwife.
Precious is now training to be a midwife.

Going to school for the first time was ‘mind-blowing’ for Beatrice

Now gaining her Masters in Petrochemical Engineering in Aberdeen, Beatrice said: “Bwanga gave me a very good foundation of education.

Beatrice Tumusiime and Marlyn Somers, centre right, with Uganda Aid Person to Person team members Lisa Ruxton, left and Rosemary Warde, right, in Aberdeen.
Beatrice Tumusiime and Marlyn Somers, centre right, with Uganda Aid Person to Person team members Lisa Ruxton, left and Rosemary Warde, right, in Aberdeen.

“Before that I was in a government school but I would never have made it to the person I am from that school.

“You are basically taught how to read and write your name but you are not told that you can become an engineer.

“When I went to Bwanga it was a mind-blowing experience.

“It was a different quality of education. I got to interact with children from all walks of life, hear about secondary schools I could aspire to go to and career opportunities.

“The school director inspired me to become an engineer. From those little exposures I became a big dreamer.

“I’m the ninth of 10 children and the first to get a degree.

Marlyn meets local children in Uganda.

“I remember the day Marlyn took me to school. It’s a golden opportunity in your hand. That’s what I remember.”

Turning to her friend and sponsor, Beatrice said: “I think that’s the most beautiful part of your story, Marlyn. The whole picture. You touch one person but in the end you touch the whole family.”

Beatrice shares her learning with her brothers and sisters.

She said: “I try to explain what I am trying to do, so when they have an opportunity they are able to dream.

“Exposure is a big thing. Knowing what is out there is the first step to dreaming.”

Meet another local hero: Offering hope and hot meals, Sufian Ali and Aberdeen Muslims’ Foodbox

