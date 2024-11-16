Ask A Local: Ellon comic Martin Bearne lists his 6 favourite things about his hometown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

Ask A Local: Ellon comic Martin Bearne lists his 6 favourite things about his hometown

From walks along the old railway line to playing football in the park, Ellon comedian Martin Bearne has fond memories of growing up in Ellon, Aberdeenshire.

Martin Bearne standing in an old doorway in Edinburgh with flyers for his show during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Comedy by Claire Clifton Coles -18.jpg
Comedian Martin Bearne shares his favourite things about his hometown of Ellon. Image: Claire Coles.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

Ellon has its fair share of attractions, from Haddo House to the Ythan Estuary with its amazing wildlife.

But for Ellon comedian Martin Bearne, it’s the peacefulness of areas in and around the Aberdeenshire town that are most appealing.

Martin’s comedy career has meant a move to the Central Belt, especially as he is a veteran of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, but he still returns to Ellon and has fond childhood memories of the town.

Here he takes a nostalgic look at Ellon and lists his six favourite things about it.

Ellon on a sunny day with trees and the River Ythan in the foreground.
The pretty town on Ellon, Aberdeenshire, and the River Ythan. Image: Chris Sumner.

1. Gordon Park

“As a kid I used to love Gordon Park. It was always fun, playing football there with your mates.

“It was near the school I went to. Then I found as I got older there would be teenagers drinking in the same park, you know, which I always found quite funny. Like the cycle of life!

“I would cut through Gordon Park if I was in a rush. Sometimes in the summer you would go down there and watch people playing cricket or something. I quite liked that.

“That’s something I miss about Ellon when I’m not there, the peacefulness of it.”

Martin used to play football with his friends or watch people playing cricket at Gordon Park in Ellon. Image: Kenny Elrick.

2. Haddo House and Country Park

“I have a lot of strong memories of Haddo House and I did my first bit of theatre acting there when I was 11. I was part of the pie machine in Sweeney Todd.

“That was my acting debut. It’s when I started to enjoy doing drama. You’ve got the walks as well and the museum.

“I had a lot of family days out, walking around and feeding the ducks. They had Easter egg hunts and I always enjoyed that.

“The last time I was there was with my nephew and my sister which was quite a full circle moment.

“I think when I go back to Ellon next I’ll probably go there, just for a bit of nostalgia.”

The tree-lined avenue walk with autumn leaves on the ground up to Haddo House, Ellon. Pictured is Haddo House in autumn. Sunday 13th October 2024. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Haddo House is pretty in autumn and it’s where Martin made his acting debut age 11. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

3. The Legion

“They used to show films on a Sunday and Breakneck Comedy does stuff there sometimes.

“I used to go there as a kid and they would set it all up at Christmas. When I was six or seven, I was terrified at the panto, it all seemed so over the top.

“You are going in from outside and all of a sudden the lights are down and there are people in wigs and make-up, running around. I remember thinking ‘oh God what’s happening?’.

“On a New Year’s Eve we would be allowed in for a little while and then we’d have to go home. I’m mainly talking about Ellon in the Nineties now!”

The Royal British Legion – or just ‘The Legion’ – in Ellon. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.

4. The Formartine and Buchan Way

“I loved the old railway track. The feeling of walking along there and seeing how far you could go before you turned back.

“A few times me and my mate cycled to Pitmedden and back, we made a whole day of it. He was much fitter than me so I was always stuck behind him.

“And when I started jogging when I was about 14 I would have my CD player on and jog down the old railway path, it comes on to Meiklemill along the way.”

A picturesque pathway under a canopy of trees along a section of the Formartine and Buchan Way former railway line.
A picturesque pathway under a canopy of trees along a section of the Formartine and Buchan Way former railway line. Image: Buchan/ V Brown.

5. Better Read Books and other shops

“I got some obscure comedy books by this Simpsons writer there. I used to order books and they would order them in, before you would just do that on Amazon.”

He adds: “I kind of miss that kind of thing. There used to be a DVD place I used to rent from. The guy who owned it was really nice and there was a couple of times he waived my late fees.

“I felt bad because he went out of business and I worried it was my fault! I used to go there every weekend. They had a massive selection.”

Better Read Books & Gifts, 18 Ythan Terrace, Ellon.02/09/18 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Better Read Books and Gifts on Ythan Terrace in Ellon. Image: Kath Flannery.

6. Events and open days

“Once a year, for the raft race, people would make their own floats and boats.

“There would be barbecues, a funfair and all kinds of stalls. It was a big day out.

“Me and my mate did it once for a laugh when we were about 13 or 14. He had a boat and we went out on it, it was quite fun.

“I think they stopped doing it but it was always something to look forward to as a kid growing up.

“They also used to have open days at the fire station. People will probably remember that. I sound like Peter Kay now!

“You got to go on the fire truck or the pole. That was a lot of fun.”

People in kilts and fancy dress splashing in and out of the water at the YTHAN RAFT RACE 1998The Mad Hatters get a soaking as they start off down the Ythan on Saturday.
A team called The Mad Hatters get a soaking as they start off down the Ythan for the raft race in 1998.

Watch: Martin Bearne’s latest project is his Broken Funnies podcast in which he talks to fellow comics and performers about what motivates them to do what they do.

Conversation