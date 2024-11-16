Ask A Local: Ellon comic Martin Bearne lists his 6 favourite things about his hometown

Ellon has its fair share of attractions, from Haddo House to the Ythan Estuary with its amazing wildlife.

But for Ellon comedian Martin Bearne, it’s the peacefulness of areas in and around the Aberdeenshire town that are most appealing.

Martin’s comedy career has meant a move to the Central Belt, especially as he is a veteran of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, but he still returns to Ellon and has fond childhood memories of the town.

Here he takes a nostalgic look at Ellon and lists his six favourite things about it.

1. Gordon Park

“As a kid I used to love Gordon Park. It was always fun, playing football there with your mates.

“It was near the school I went to. Then I found as I got older there would be teenagers drinking in the same park, you know, which I always found quite funny. Like the cycle of life!

“I would cut through Gordon Park if I was in a rush. Sometimes in the summer you would go down there and watch people playing cricket or something. I quite liked that.

“That’s something I miss about Ellon when I’m not there, the peacefulness of it.”

2. Haddo House and Country Park

“I have a lot of strong memories of Haddo House and I did my first bit of theatre acting there when I was 11. I was part of the pie machine in Sweeney Todd.

“That was my acting debut. It’s when I started to enjoy doing drama. You’ve got the walks as well and the museum.

“I had a lot of family days out, walking around and feeding the ducks. They had Easter egg hunts and I always enjoyed that.

“The last time I was there was with my nephew and my sister which was quite a full circle moment.

“I think when I go back to Ellon next I’ll probably go there, just for a bit of nostalgia.”

3. The Legion

“They used to show films on a Sunday and Breakneck Comedy does stuff there sometimes.

“I used to go there as a kid and they would set it all up at Christmas. When I was six or seven, I was terrified at the panto, it all seemed so over the top.

“You are going in from outside and all of a sudden the lights are down and there are people in wigs and make-up, running around. I remember thinking ‘oh God what’s happening?’.

“On a New Year’s Eve we would be allowed in for a little while and then we’d have to go home. I’m mainly talking about Ellon in the Nineties now!”

4. The Formartine and Buchan Way

“I loved the old railway track. The feeling of walking along there and seeing how far you could go before you turned back.

“A few times me and my mate cycled to Pitmedden and back, we made a whole day of it. He was much fitter than me so I was always stuck behind him.

“And when I started jogging when I was about 14 I would have my CD player on and jog down the old railway path, it comes on to Meiklemill along the way.”

5. Better Read Books and other shops

“I got some obscure comedy books by this Simpsons writer there. I used to order books and they would order them in, before you would just do that on Amazon.”

He adds: “I kind of miss that kind of thing. There used to be a DVD place I used to rent from. The guy who owned it was really nice and there was a couple of times he waived my late fees.

“I felt bad because he went out of business and I worried it was my fault! I used to go there every weekend. They had a massive selection.”

6. Events and open days

“Once a year, for the raft race, people would make their own floats and boats.

“There would be barbecues, a funfair and all kinds of stalls. It was a big day out.

“Me and my mate did it once for a laugh when we were about 13 or 14. He had a boat and we went out on it, it was quite fun.

“I think they stopped doing it but it was always something to look forward to as a kid growing up.

“They also used to have open days at the fire station. People will probably remember that. I sound like Peter Kay now!

“You got to go on the fire truck or the pole. That was a lot of fun.”

Watch: Martin Bearne’s latest project is his Broken Funnies podcast in which he talks to fellow comics and performers about what motivates them to do what they do.