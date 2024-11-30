Pet Tales: Aileen tells how her Elgin business owes its success to spaniel Toto

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pet Tales: Aileen tells how her Elgin business owes its success to spaniel Toto

Aileen Toynton’s dog Toto inspired her Elgin-based business making bespoke rainsuits for dogs

Aileen Toynton with some dog pals all kept clean and dry in their attire from K9 CleanCoats.
Aileen Toynton with some dog pals all kept clean and dry in their bespoke attire.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

Aileen Toynton lives in Elgin with her American cocker spaniels Toto and Tara

Here’s what Aileen had to say about Toto:

I was working in a job I hated, but I couldn’t afford to lose that job.

One day in winter 2010, Toto, an American cocker spaniel, ran through a ploughed field after a hare and got dreadlocked in mud.

He had to be hosed outside, wrapped in a towel and run through to the bathroom for a bath and dry.

Aileen with Toto, left, and her other dog Tara at Keith Show.

I was late for work and my boss said to me, ‘not again, not over a dog’.

I tried online to try to find a coat that would cover him up and nothing ever did.

They all cover a dog’s back. Then if I got one that had legs, the legs were either OK but it was hanging off his bum or it didn’t have legs but it fitted his back.

A very scruffy Toto – exactly the scenario that caused Aileen to design her own dog coats.

I thought the only way around this is to try to make something myself. I had no money, I was a single girl in a pretty lowly job.

I was buying all this remnant fabric and pinning it on him every weekend, trying to find something that fitted and walking him in it because I had to see if these things worked.

Folks used to ridicule me down the park about what I was putting my dog in.

Here I am 14 years down the line. I’ve got a business – K9 CleanCoats – and I send these all over the world from Tasmania to Canada to Mexico. The business has moved on. I still make the dog coats because there are still mucky wet dogs out there.

‘Working’ cockers Toto and Tara at K9 CleanCoats in Elgin.

But five years ago, Toto was very ill after he had dental treatment under general anaesthetic at the vets and I nearly lost him.

He was very ill and about a year on his teeth were as bad as ever again.

A friend told me about this German ultrasonic toothbrush.

It was a lot of money. I hummed and hawed about it but I could see his teeth were getting worse.

I couldn’t put him under general aesthetic again so I bought one of these fancy toothbrushes from Germany.

And it worked! It’s cleaned his teeth. They are lovely. Toto is nearly 15 years old and he has teeth like Cliff Richard.

Aileen cleaning Toto's teeth with an ultrasonic toothbrush.
Aileen cleaning Toto’s teeth with an ultrasonic toothbrush.

So I thought, I’m going to add these to my website because I have lots of repeat customers and lots of folk know and trust me so I can say to them, look, I use this, it’s brilliant.

Then a couple of years ago I was at a dog show and I saw a stroller with a grooming table on the top.

Dog show people are used to having to carry everything in from the car park. You have a crate and your bag and grooming equipment and by the end of the show your arms are falling off.

With this you just put the dog in and your kit and kaboodle on the top and off you go. I’m selling those all over the world.

For more information visit K9CleanCoats.co.uk or

facebook.com/K9CleanCoats

or Instagram @k9_cleancoats.

Toto in one of his coats by K9 CleanCoats in an especially eye-catching fabric option.

Conversation