Udny Mort House has been locked for eight years – but I had a peek inside to see grisly history

The solid oak door swings open with an ominous creak.

“It’s been locked for eight years,” says Oliver Deeming, brushing off a cobweb.

We’re at Udny Mort House, in the peaceful old kirkyard at Udny Green.

Built in 1832, the curious domed building once housed corpses until they started to decompose.

This meant they were protected from body-snatchers who were in the habit of digging up the dead from graves and selling their bodies to medical colleges for dissection.

It was a lucrative – and rampant – business.

Illicit removal of corpses from graves

At that time, body-snatching was so rife that corpses were often watched over by relatives desperate to prevent them from being stolen.

Some church yards built watchtowers from which men would stand guard overnight, and those lucky enough to afford them either used coffins made of iron, or had graves protected by a framework of iron bars called ‘mortsafes’.

The mort house was another invention.

The one at Udny Green is pretty special.

It’s essentially a round, domed, windowless, slated granite chamber, with double doors.

What is the Udny Mort House?

It was designed by Captain John Marr of Cairnbrogie and built for £80 by Alexander Wallace and Thomas Smith in 1832.

Inside, there’s an oak turntable three feet above the earth on which coffins would’ve been placed.

When another body was dropped off, the turntable would revolve a notch to accommodate the new coffin.

After a coffin had rotated one full revolution, it would’ve decomposed sufficiently to be of no use to body snatchers.

A body might stay in the mort house from seven days to three months – and it would then be buried, safely, in its final resting place.

Corpses inside the Mort House were as well-protected as they could be: four independent key-bearers were needed to unlock the oak door and to generate a sliding inner iron door.

Watch out for the spiders!

Oliver asks if I wanted to get inside to take some photos. Well yes, I do, but I’m also pretty freaked out.

If the massive black shiny spider – aka, the ‘mort house guard’ – hanging out at the entrance is anything to go by, the chances are there’ll be other tarantulas lurking here, too.

“I reckon so!” chuckles Oliver. “They’ve been here, undisturbed, for a good eight years.

“But they’re not going to jump on you and eat you!”

I hope not.

It’s a great honour to be the first person to see inside the mort house in almost a decade.

It’s not open to the public – signs next to the building tell interested visitors of its history, but that’s as close as most people get.

Inside the Mort House

Oliver, landscape services officer at Aberdeenshire Council, is delighted to show me around.

“Here, look, I’ll brush away those cobwebs,” he enthuses, sweeping some worryingly thick ones from the door frame.

“Look at the graffiti here. It’s amazing! There’s graffiti from 1868, 1905, 1944, and what looks like V Day.”

Taking a deep breath, I step up onto the turntable. It no longer revolves. The wheel that once turned in the middle has seized.

Oliver takes great joy in telling me his version of how things once worked.

“They’d put the dead body in, revolve it, and then put the next one in,” he explains.

“They’d keep the turntable moving for so many days until the corpse had rotted so much it couldn’t be used for medical purposes or research.

“When the body became putrid, they’d bury you. By that time, nobody would want to come and dig you up and sell your body.”

A grisly history

It’s a gruesome thought, but I can’t help wondering – what happened to all the body fluids?

“They would’ve dripped through the bottom,” Oliver informs me.

“I imagine that’s why that cast iron board’s there, to stop any fluids dribbling out.

“It’s an earth floor, so that would’ve taken the juices up as well. It would probably stink in there, wouldn’t it?

“But I suppose in the height of summer, you’re going to shrivel up a bit quicker than when it’s -4C.”

What grisly thoughts!

Oliver also points out vents “for the smell”, and holes which he believes would have been covered over to prevent flies “going in and eating you”.

Nice.

Stunning granite work

The granite stones used in the construction of the Mort House have been hand-carved with a chisel.

“There’s a lot of work in that,” muses Oliver. “Each stone would’ve taken a man about half a day to carve – and look how many there are.”

Other fascinating features include the lath and plaster interior, some of which is crumbling, and an old, original iron key.

There’s also an old pitchfork and scythe – and a spade, which Oliver reckons has been used by a “left-footed man” because it’s worn on the left-hand side.

Another unusual item stacked inside the building is a sort of wooden ‘paddle’ used to carry coffins.

Mort House locked for eight years

The last time Oliver opened the Mort House was for two “old guys” who were on a mission to refurbish it and get the turntable rotating again.

“They wanted to put a glass door on it so you could see inside,” he adds. “They wanted to get things moving again. Sadly, that’s never happened.”

The Udny Mort House wasn’t in use for long.

It fell into into disuse after the passing of the Anatomy Act 1832, which granted doctors, and teachers and students of anatomy the right to legally obtain and dissect donated and unclaimed bodies.

This removed the financial rewards of body snatching at a stroke.

Minutes of the committee responsible for its operation cease around July 1836.

Much later, during the Second World War, it became a temporary store for ammunitions.

Then, in the 1960s, it was used as a tool shed by the gravedigger.

In 1976, the Mort House was saved from falling into ruin when Gordon District Council agreed to provide funds for repairing the roof, which had fallen in.

Historic Scotland gave the structure a Category B listing in April 1971.

It’s a shame it’s not open to the public, but if someone with sufficient funding comes along, who knows what its future might look like.