Aberdeenshire Explorers: Nadine Forbes shares her love for the north-east

All manner of hidden gems and breathtaking spots off the beaten track can be found on the Aberdeenshire Explorers Instagram page.

Nadine Forbes, who grew up in Aberdeen, started the account in 2022 when her family first brought their miniature schnauzer pup Bobby home.

The mum-of-two has shared all their adventures since, and now more than 32,500 people follow along hoping to be inspired.

We chatted to Nadine about her love of the north-east, and some of her favourite things about Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire…

What first springs to mind when you think of Aberdeenshire?

Just how lucky we are to live in such a beautiful place.

Within a 10-minute radius you’ve got a castle, or a beach, or a museum, or a cafe, you’ve got a variety. I think a lot of people take it for granted.

What makes Aberdeenshire so special?

Every week I can go do something different. I can do a wild swim by a waterfall, or I can do it at a beach, or I could go to a ruin or somewhere like Crathes Castle where I can learn the history.

There are also Munroes and hills, or flat walks along a loch — the possibilities are endless.

Most memorable night in Aberdeenshire?

The opening night of Estabulo, we were lucky enough to be sat near the Aberdeen players, and my son Lyall plays football all week.

He was very, very lucky, Duk was so kind and gave him a signed football top and another top for us to raffle off to raise money for Lyall’s football team.

It was really magical, and his face made it for me.

And one time we stayed in Cairngorm Bothies, Lyall found a bat on the blinds. If he hadn’t spotted it, we would have been sleeping with a bat.

But the owner took it outside for us. It was actually quite cute.

What is your favourite restaurant?

I could name 20 restaurants that I love going to. How do you pick just one?

I really like Chop at the Sandman Hotel, their steak bites for a starter are absolutely delicious, so if you get the opportunity to visit you definitely should.

Best place in Aberdeenshire if you’re looking for inspiration?

My favourite place to visit to cover all sorts of moods is Dunnottar Castle, by far.

I always go there and envision what it would have been like a hundred years ago, all the love, heartache and drama.

It’s a very special and beautiful place. It’s got it all.

What is your first memory in Aberdeenshire?

One of the things I really enjoy is a staycation. I’ve been lucky enough to stay in some amazing places in Aberdeenshire.

Those are probably some of my best memories: switching off with the family, getting lost in nature, and almost disappearing for a little bit.

Best place for a coffee stop?

Recently, I was out in Cruden Bay and we went to Harbour Dunes and it was really, really nice, they do great coffee. It offers great views of Cruden Bay, which is beautiful, especially if you go at 4pm when the sun is going down.

There are just so many nice places, I go for coffee all the time. I also quite like Forest Cafe out in Midmar, it’s really good for coffee and cake and has a really cool shop that sells Jellycat toys.

How is 2025 going for you so far?

So far it’s been hectic, my diary is full through January and February with various things, but it’s been enjoyable. And magical with all the snow.

What’s next for Aberdeenshire Explorers?

I’ve got a little project up my sleeve, I haven’t officially announced it yet but I have created an Instagram page to go alongside it…

So stay tuned.

Describe your perfect day

A nice, warm day walking along a beach like Rattray Head where it’s nice and secluded.

We’d have a picnic, and the dogs would run wild off the lead. We’d put our feet in the water and look for shells. These are the simple, normal moments that you get lost in and don’t feel like you need to document them. They’re my favourite kind of days.

And then a coffee shop on the way home for a nice slice of cake — there’s always a treat.

Follow @aberdeenshire_explorers on Instagram to find out more.

