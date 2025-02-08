Ask A Local: The five things that make Muir of Ord a great place to live

If you’re heading north of Inverness out towards Ullapool, you’ll go through Muir of Ord.

Having spotted a large industrial estate on your right, you might think that’s all there is to the village, and rush on through.

You’d be wrong.

In its pleasant rural setting between the Beauly and Conon rivers, with plenty of great walks nearby, Muir of Ord is only thirteen miles from Inverness, and six from Dingwall.

Like its southern neighbour Beauly, it’s on the Highland Line with its own train station, giving easy access to Inverness and Dingwall.

And it has its own distillery, The Singleton of Glen Ord.

Home to just shy of 3,000 people, Muir of Ord punches well above its weight in terms of quality of life.

Long-term resident Gordon Simpson, 60, used to work for NatureScot.

He and his wife brought up their two sons in Muir of Ord.

Here he shares his favourite things about the village.

Award-winning golf club

Muir of Ord has its own golf club, celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.

Gordon is a keen member.

He said: “It’s part of the local landscape, easy to find with its entrance at the south entrance to the village.

“It started out as a nine hole course, but was expanded to 18 holes by legendary golf course designer James Braid in the 1920s.

“It’s friendly and welcoming, and part of the James Baird Highland Golf trail.

“Top golfers consider it a hidden gem.”

Plenty of other sporting activities

There’s no excuse for couch potatoes in MOO, as it’s often called.

Gordon said: “Apart from golf, there’s also a bowling club, rambling group, jog group and Muir Of Ord Football Club who provide coaching for children from primary school age upwards.

“Muir of Ord Curling Club provides outdoor curling when it’s cold enough, which it has been this year.”

Plenty for youngsters to do

Having brought up two boys in the village, Gordon is proud of the way Muir of Ord caters for its youth.

He said: “There is a wide range of things to do for youngsters in Muir Or Ord from playgroup, nursery, lots of activities at Tarradale Primary.

“There are Beavers, Cubs and Scouts, Brownies and Guide groups. There is a skate park and BMX track.”

Strong community

MOO stands out for its strong and active community, with its modern and lively community hub a strong focal point.

Gordon said: “It’s a great facility, providing a café and a wide range of activities for all ages.

“Social enterprise MOO Food provides a community fridge at the hub for those less well off and have created a community orchard and grow boxes around the village.

“There are also several community groups, which provide meals and social events for the older residents.”

Lots of enviable amenities

As well as its good transport connections, MOO has other amenities which would be the envy of many another village.

Gordon said: “We have a primary school, library, doctors surgery, local pharmacy, restaurants, bars, distillery and visitor centre, chip shop, takeaways, Co-op, Spar, post office, filling station, bakers, hairdressers and barber.”

Black Isle Show

MOO hosts the Highlands’ agricultural highlight of the year, the Black Isle Show on its extensive Mannsfield showground on the edge of the village.

“On the first Thursday in August every year, it has everything for farmers, locals and visitors.

“It’s the largest agricultural show in the north and attracts people from all over Scotland.

“Yes, Muir Of Ord is a great place to live,” he adds appreciatively.