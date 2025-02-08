Ask A Local: The five things that make Muir of Ord a great place to live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

Ask A Local: The five things that make Muir of Ord a great place to live

Keen golfer Gordon Simpson has lived there for 33 years and loves the Highland village's numerous amenities and attractions.

Gordon Simpson is a fan of his home village, Muir of Ord. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Gordon Simpson is a fan of his home village, Muir of Ord. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Susy Macaulay

If you’re heading north of Inverness out towards Ullapool, you’ll go through Muir of Ord.

Having spotted a large industrial estate on your right, you might think that’s all there is to the village, and rush on through.

You’d be wrong.

In its pleasant rural setting between the Beauly and Conon rivers, with plenty of great walks nearby, Muir of Ord is only thirteen miles from Inverness, and six from Dingwall.

Glen Ord distillery, Muir of Ord.  Image:Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Like its southern neighbour Beauly, it’s on the Highland Line with its own train station, giving easy access to Inverness and Dingwall.

And it has its own distillery, The Singleton of Glen Ord.

Home to just shy of 3,000 people, Muir of Ord punches well above its weight in terms of quality of life.

Long-term resident Gordon Simpson, 60, used to work for NatureScot.

He and his wife brought up their two sons in Muir of Ord.

Here he shares his favourite things about the village.

Award-winning golf club

Muir of Ord has its own golf club, celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.

Gordon is a keen member.

He said: “It’s part of the local landscape, easy to find with its entrance at the south entrance to the village.

Gordon at Muir of Ord Gollf Club, one of his favourite haunts.  Image:Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“It started out as a nine hole course, but was expanded to 18 holes by legendary golf course designer James Braid in the 1920s.

“It’s friendly and welcoming, and part of the James Baird Highland Golf trail.

“Top golfers consider it a hidden gem.”

Plenty of other sporting activities

There’s no excuse for couch potatoes in MOO, as it’s often called.

Gordon said: “Apart from golf, there’s also a bowling club, rambling group, jog group and Muir Of Ord Football Club who provide coaching for children from primary school age upwards.

Muir of Ord boasts its own outdoor curling rink.   Image:Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“Muir of Ord Curling Club provides outdoor curling when it’s cold enough, which it has been this year.”

Plenty for youngsters to do

Having brought up two boys in the village, Gordon is proud of the way Muir of Ord caters for its youth.

He said: “There is a wide range of things to do for youngsters in Muir Or Ord from playgroup, nursery, lots of activities at Tarradale Primary.

Muir of Ord’s busy village hall. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“There are Beavers, Cubs and Scouts, Brownies and Guide groups. There is a skate park and BMX track.”

Strong community

MOO stands out for its strong and active community, with its modern and lively community hub a strong focal point.

Gordon said: “It’s a great facility, providing a café and a wide range of activities for all ages.

The Muir Hub Cafe is a popular feature in the village. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“Social enterprise MOO Food provides a community fridge at the hub for those less well off and have created a community orchard and grow boxes around the village.

“There are also several community groups, which provide meals and social events for the older residents.”

Lots of enviable amenities

As well as its good transport connections, MOO has other amenities which would be the envy of many another village.

Gordon said: “We have a primary school, library, doctors surgery, local pharmacy, restaurants, bars, distillery and visitor centre, chip shop, takeaways, Co-op, Spar, post office, filling station, bakers, hairdressers and barber.”

Black Isle Show

MOO hosts the Highlands’ agricultural highlight of the year, the Black Isle Show on its extensive Mannsfield showground on the edge of the village.

Gordon appreciates everything Muir of Ord has to offer.  Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“On the first Thursday in August every year, it has everything for farmers, locals and visitors.

“It’s the largest agricultural show in the north and attracts people from all over Scotland.

“Yes, Muir Of Ord is a great place to live,” he adds appreciatively.

 

 

 

Conversation