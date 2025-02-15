Orkney hero Marty’s MBE is ‘well deserved’ says Clan Cancer Support chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Orkney hero Marty’s MBE is ‘well deserved’ says Clan Cancer Support chief

Martin Flett, known as Marty, is an ambassador for Clan Cancer Support in Orkney and has raised over £100,000 in 15 years of volunteering.

Martin Flett and Bruce Ruthven arriving back in Orkney after a 500-mile cycle to Aberdeen and back.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

Kirkwall resident Martin Flett has raised thousands of pounds for Clan Cancer Support but his contribution goes beyond money, says the charity’s chief.

Clan CEO, Fiona Fernie, said: “You’re looking at a gentleman who has raised over £100,000 for a single charity. That’s not withstanding anything else he’s done for other charities.

“And he’s given us 10-plus years plus as an ambassador.

“It’s not just about the money. He’s getting the community involved and he’s supporting the community and giving back to them.”

Martin, 63, who goes by Marty, was made an MBE in the New Year’s Honours list for services to fundraising and to the community in Orkney and Shetland.

He said: “When I opened up the official letter I was very surprised as to how could I get such an award.

Martin Flett is an ambassador for Clan Cancer Support.

“My wife Deirdre was very surprised but very proud of me as were my son Magnus and daughter Karin.

“Over the past 15 years I have raised approximately £120,000 and was nominated by a local resident.

“My official role is an ambassador for Clan and I’m very proud to have been awarded this title in 2012.”

Martin and Ian Stanger in cycling gear standing beside their bikes for Loch Ness Etape 66 mile cycle
Martin Flett, left, and Ian Stanger took part in the Loch Ness Etape 66-mile cycle.

Martin puts his skills to use for Clan Cancer Support

Martin was born in the parish of Holm but now stays in Kirkwall. He owns Alfred Flett Ltd, building contractors.

“It’s a family business started by my grandad Alfred Flett in 1932 with my son now heavily involved as the 4th generation,” said Martin.

Fiona said Martin uses his building skillset to help in practical ways.

She said: “He can help us with maintenance projects which is sometimes just as helpful as somebody raising money for us.”

Fiona Fernie, CEO of Clan Cancer Support, said Martin has helped in many ways.

Martin went on: “I became involved because cancer is such a terrible disease which affects far too many of us. I wanted to help out raising money for Clan Cancer Support.

“The main thing I do is sponsored events to make as much money as possible for Clan. I also help out at various events over the year.

“This can include erecting stalls at local shows, emptying compost bins in the garden and other jobs as required.

Friends and businesses have supported Martin’s fundraisers

“The main challenge, I find, is going back to my same group of friends and businesses and asking for money to sponsor all my challenges over the years.

“However, they rarely refuse which is quite amazing for a small place like Orkney.

“My reward is that all my money raised will keep Clan Cancer Support going for many years to come.

“The thing that makes me most proud is that everybody keeps supporting all my events which is quite mind-blowing and I must be doing something right.”

Kirkwall resident Martin Flett has been fundraising and volunteering with Clan Cancer Support for 15 years.

Fiona said: “Marty is very deserving of the award. I know from speaking to the team in Orkney that his community spirit doesn’t just stop at Clan.”

Clan Cancer Support has its main hub in Aberdeen and offers support across the north-east, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

Fiona said: “Clan has existed since 1983 and over the last 40 years we have provided person-centred cancer support to anyone affected by a cancer diagnosis.

“A number of charities provide substantial and critical support to patients.

“But the individuals who set up Clan identified that there was a need to support the people supporting cancer patients.

Clan Cancer Support relies on its volunteers

“When you get a diagnosis, it doesn’t just affect that one person, it affects the whole family, in different ways and at different times.

“We provide emotional and physical support for anybody of any age with any type of cancer and with any connection to cancer, which makes what we do quite vast.

“We rely heavily on our volunteers. If we had to salary staff to do what the volunteers do, we wouldn’t have a business.

Martin Flett, left, has also taken part in cycling challenges to raise money for Clan Cancer Support.

“We have quite a few opportunities for volunteers. They help us in listening and support services and you can volunteer in the shops.

“Clan exists to be community-based. We take our cancer support services to the communities so it’s on your doorstep. You’re not having to travel for miles if you feel rubbish.

“We are nothing without communities. It’s really nice for us to see somebody who has given so much then get something back.”

Martin added: “My MBE will not alter my enthusiasm to keep raising money and helping out at Clan Cancer Support.”

Are you inspired by Marty’s story? To find about more about becoming a volunteer visit: www.clancancersupport.org/volunteering

