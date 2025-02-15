Orkney hero Marty’s MBE is ‘well deserved’ says Clan Cancer Support chief

Kirkwall resident Martin Flett has raised thousands of pounds for Clan Cancer Support but his contribution goes beyond money, says the charity’s chief.

Clan CEO, Fiona Fernie, said: “You’re looking at a gentleman who has raised over £100,000 for a single charity. That’s not withstanding anything else he’s done for other charities.

“And he’s given us 10-plus years plus as an ambassador.

“It’s not just about the money. He’s getting the community involved and he’s supporting the community and giving back to them.”

Martin, 63, who goes by Marty, was made an MBE in the New Year’s Honours list for services to fundraising and to the community in Orkney and Shetland.

He said: “When I opened up the official letter I was very surprised as to how could I get such an award.

“My wife Deirdre was very surprised but very proud of me as were my son Magnus and daughter Karin.

“Over the past 15 years I have raised approximately £120,000 and was nominated by a local resident.

“My official role is an ambassador for Clan and I’m very proud to have been awarded this title in 2012.”

Martin puts his skills to use for Clan Cancer Support

Martin was born in the parish of Holm but now stays in Kirkwall. He owns Alfred Flett Ltd, building contractors.

“It’s a family business started by my grandad Alfred Flett in 1932 with my son now heavily involved as the 4th generation,” said Martin.

Fiona said Martin uses his building skillset to help in practical ways.

She said: “He can help us with maintenance projects which is sometimes just as helpful as somebody raising money for us.”

Martin went on: “I became involved because cancer is such a terrible disease which affects far too many of us. I wanted to help out raising money for Clan Cancer Support.

“The main thing I do is sponsored events to make as much money as possible for Clan. I also help out at various events over the year.

“This can include erecting stalls at local shows, emptying compost bins in the garden and other jobs as required.

Friends and businesses have supported Martin’s fundraisers

“The main challenge, I find, is going back to my same group of friends and businesses and asking for money to sponsor all my challenges over the years.

“However, they rarely refuse which is quite amazing for a small place like Orkney.

“My reward is that all my money raised will keep Clan Cancer Support going for many years to come.

“The thing that makes me most proud is that everybody keeps supporting all my events which is quite mind-blowing and I must be doing something right.”

Fiona said: “Marty is very deserving of the award. I know from speaking to the team in Orkney that his community spirit doesn’t just stop at Clan.”

Clan Cancer Support has its main hub in Aberdeen and offers support across the north-east, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

Fiona said: “Clan has existed since 1983 and over the last 40 years we have provided person-centred cancer support to anyone affected by a cancer diagnosis.

“A number of charities provide substantial and critical support to patients.

“But the individuals who set up Clan identified that there was a need to support the people supporting cancer patients.

Clan Cancer Support relies on its volunteers

“When you get a diagnosis, it doesn’t just affect that one person, it affects the whole family, in different ways and at different times.

“We provide emotional and physical support for anybody of any age with any type of cancer and with any connection to cancer, which makes what we do quite vast.

“We rely heavily on our volunteers. If we had to salary staff to do what the volunteers do, we wouldn’t have a business.

“We have quite a few opportunities for volunteers. They help us in listening and support services and you can volunteer in the shops.

“Clan exists to be community-based. We take our cancer support services to the communities so it’s on your doorstep. You’re not having to travel for miles if you feel rubbish.

“We are nothing without communities. It’s really nice for us to see somebody who has given so much then get something back.”

Martin added: “My MBE will not alter my enthusiasm to keep raising money and helping out at Clan Cancer Support.”

