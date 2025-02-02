Emma transforms Aberdeen city centre flat into show-stopping property

Who: Emma Robertson, 29, an SCM specialist for an oil and gas company.

What: A contemporary, one-bedroom, first floor flat retaining some original features and forming part of a well-maintained granite tenement.

Where: 269 Union Grove, Aberdeen.

Here is what Emma has to say about her renovation journey…

“I have lived here for three years. The first year I was lucky enough to continue to stay with my parents as this was much easier during renovation.

“As the flat was an ex-rental it was in a pretty bad state but I love a challenge and could really see the financial and aesthetic value of improvement.

“Firstly, I added gas central heating to make my flat more fuel efficient.

“The property initially just had electric storage heaters which would’ve been extremely costly to run.

“I put in a new kitchen as the large space made for a particularly pleasing kitchen/dining room.

“Then new flooring and repainting the walls as the initial look of the property was quite dated and I wanted to put my own stamp on it.

Aberdeen flat has lovely bay window and original features

“It was a bit of a risk choosing a dark paint along with dark wooden floors in the living room. My parents and the decorator warned me against it but I think it’s paid off!

“Repainting the bay window and other woodwork white really lifted the room, making it stand out and is a nice contrast to the dark walls.

“I added made-to-measure flush fitting white shutters to the bay window to maintain the opening access.

“When we lifted the old flooring, it was also a great excuse to add some acoustic insulation to the property.

“I’m sure my downstairs neighbours appreciated this with my wooden flooring choice.

“I changed every room except the bathroom. I did add a new electric shower but luckily the bathroom was quite minimalistic so I didn’t feel there was a rush to renovate.

“The original kitchen was quite dated so I decided this would be one of the first things to change, along with new flooring and walls.

Mini utility room and built-in wardrobe

“I even managed to fit a full-sized washing machine in the cupboard to give myself a miniature utility room!

“My dad helped open up the fireplace and I got it re-tiled for an electric fire.

“I also designed a built-in wardrobe for the bedroom with two mirrored doors which I feel helps open up the space.

“I reused an old chandelier by spray painting it black and also added a statement ceiling rose to the living room.

“The door to my flat was also repainted black to tie in with the rest of the look.

“I’ve always loved hunting for antique or vintage items. My green armchair and free-standing floor lamp were both from antique shops which I feel adds a lot of character.

“The coffee table was originally an old Scottish blanket box which I cleaned and sanded down to give a new lease of life in the living room.”

What were the challenges?

“The gas central heating was probably the biggest challenge I faced at my property,” said Emma.

“It took a long time to get the approval for the gas supply and it was such an invasive and messy job, it definitely had to be done first.”

And the rewards?

“Finding out the fireplace was useable after opening it up was a great relief. I had no idea what was going to be behind that wall, it could’ve been completely blocked up with bricks.”

How did you feel about the renovation process along the way?

“Although hugely challenging, it would have been so much worse trying to live there whilst the work, especially the installation of gas, was being done.

“My dad was a huge help. Since he runs his own business it was a relief having access to trusted tradesmen that had already been proven with other contracts.”

What are the property’s special features?

“Original features can never be overestimated and since this granite flat was built in the 1900s you can always find something in a renovation to enhance,” said Emma.

“For me, this was the fireplace and some of the original woodwork. High ceilings can also give such a welcome sense of space.

“Also, little things like matching the brickwork in the fireplace with bricks behind the kitchen units.”

What are you most pleased with about the property?

“The kitchen renovation is my favorite. The transformation was incredible and the selection and quality available at MKM is fantastic.

“I have always loved a more traditional look and wanted a Belfast sink but you have to have quartz, marble or a solid wood worktop which is really expensive.

“Luckily MKM had a modernised version of a Belfast sink so I was able to get one.”

What’s the location like?

“For me the location is perfect. It’s only a 1km walk to the start of Union Street but it’s far enough from the centre of town so very quiet at night and not much footfall.

“There is a small local shop, florist, coffee shops, baker and wine bar all within a two-minute walk.”

What do you think will appeal most to buyers?

“I think the living room will draw most people in with the bay window.

“It’s what drew me in when I bought the property, as I knew it would be the perfect place for a Christmas tree!

“Having private parking so close to the city centre is also always a bonus!”

269 Union Grove is on the market at price over £100,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace and is on the aspc website.

More renovations: Beautiful Ballater property’s new studio annexe will make guests feel like royalty.