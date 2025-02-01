Former Aberdeen rugby star Chris Cusiter on his whirlwind journey from Scotland to Scotch

Chris Cusiter was always a livewire artist performing a tightrope act during his illustrious career with Scotland and the British and Irish Lions.

So it probably shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that the 70-times-capped scrum-half from Aberdeen hasn’t followed a conventional path since retiring in 2016.

Following successful stints in his homeland with Glasgow Warriors and in France and England with Perpignan and Sale Sharks, Cusiter decided to relocate to the United States and throw himself into a new whisky-selling enterprise.

‘That was a tough day’

There were setbacks on the journey, such as the time a stash of expensive liquor – including a $600 bottle of vintage cognac, was stolen from his store, and although the local police responded, “it was like talking to Chief Wiggum [from The Simpsons]”.

Yet, even if he remains rueful about that episode – “That was a tough day. The b***er took a lot of expensive booze from me” – Chris is a glass-half-full individual.

So buckle up, folks. It’s going to be a bumpy ride.

His career featured plenty of stellar moments, ranging from his involvement with Sir Clive Woodward’s Lions in New Zealand and winning the French Pro 14 championship with Perpignan to enjoying Calcutta Cup glory alongside his Scotland confreres.

But there were also a string of injuries on his journey, a battle with his compatriot Mike Blair for the First XV slot, and occasional afternoons spent chasing shadows.

Chris has always relished a challenge

None of it deterred him from flinging his heart and soul into every contest and he is bringing that same positivity to his activities in California, despite the wildfires which have recently ravaged the region and continue to cause problems.

He told me: “We had a few nervous days, but we were lucky in the end. However, it has been pretty devastating for certain areas.”

In an age of kilted Kiwis, JockBoks and McWallabies, Chris is a throwback to another age. And he made it clear that he has never relinquished his ties to the Granite City.

The 42-year-old told me: “We went from Altrincham in Cheshire, where I finished my rugby career playing for Sale Sharks, out to Los Angeles to run a business that I had already purchased at the start of 2016.

Thrown in at the deep end

“I invested in a whisky shop and I had drawn up a plan to try and grow the business. But it’s fair to say I knew next to nothing when I arrived and it led to a pretty stressful couple of years as I figured it out.

“I had only ever known the world of professional rugby in my whole working life, so it was a fairly hefty dose of reality. I put my head down and worked as hard as I could to make the business a success. Then I sold it in 2021 after a whirlwind five years.

“I then joined a fellow Scotsman at Alexander Murray & Co – a whisky import company, which was founded by Steve Lipp – who was someone who I had watched playing rugby for Gordonians when I was young.

“It has been nice to have that north-east connection. We actually sponsor Gordonians now and I’m desperate to get back and try to join them on one of the away bus trips.

Looking forward to seeing old pals

“I return home as often as I can. My mum lives out in Milltimber and I have some good friends who are still in Aberdeen, so I really look forward to coming back.

“I’ll be back this summer and can’t wait to go for a pint with old pals at the Dutch Mill.”

The 2025 Six Nations Championship kicks off this weekend, with Scotland launching their campaign against Italy – one of three home matches – on Saturday afternoon.

And, although the SRU’s finest haven’t savoured a Grand Slam since 1990 and have never topped the expanded tournament since it began in 2000, hope springs eternal.

Chris confident about Scotland’s chances

Chris has no doubt they will pose a threat, even if recent events, mostly surrounding medical updates, have dented his optimism ever so slightly.

After all, England are in transition, the Welsh are on an escalator down the River Styx and even Ireland have shown glimpses of vulnerability in the last 15 months.

He said: “Like everyone else, I’m really gutted that [Scotland captain and influential centre] Sione Tuipuloto is injured and out of the tournament. And it’s a big blow.

“However, there are some solid back-up options available. So, if we can keep everyone else fit, I think we can challenge at the top half of the table.

Chris will be in Paris for Slam decider

“France and Ireland will take some beating and those games are really tough to call, but I’ve really enjoyed watching this Scotland team over the past few years – we have some world-class players and we play great rugby.

“I think Gregor Townsend has done a fantastic job. And I will be up early watching the games – and I am heading over to Paris to watch us play for the Grand Slam!”

We should, of course, qualify that latter remark by reminding readers the Scots will need to have won four contests before they meet Les Bleus in Paris on March 15.

Nonetheless, we can always dare to dream with the talent at Townsend’s disposal. And there’s something about Chris which is infectiously enthusiastic.

Not even the election of a new American president, who is threatening to increase tariffs on Scotch whisky is denting his upbeat philosophy.

Adapting to the challenges

On the contrary, Chris told me he is currently reading the book Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered his Father’s Fortune and Created the Illusion of Success by Riss Buettner and Susanne Craig.

And, regarding tariffs, he said: “There are definitely some concerns. It would be bad for the Scotch whisky business, but also the American whiskey business for their exports.”

In the final analysis, Chris isn’t one of life’s negative souls. When you glance at his cv, there are omissions, regularly caused by time spent on the treatment table. But he prefers to accentuate the glorious aspects of being involved in professional sport.

As he said: “Getting my first cap for Scotland at the Millennium stadium in Cardiff [in 2004] was a special day and it was great to have my whole family there.

‘You take the rough with the smooth’

“Touring New Zealand with the British and Irish Lions the following year was a dream come true and a lot of fun.

“And the season where we won the Top 14 with Perpignan [in 2009] was special, as was my last season at Glasgow Warriors.

“It’s true that I would rather have had fewer injuries, but you have to take the rough with the smooth.

“After all, it was my life’s ambition to play for Scotland. Even if I just got on for one minute off the bench, that would have been beyond my wildest dreams.”

Chris is on the golf course these days as often as he can manage it. Another new passion, another chance for him to tackle any handicaps in his path.

Let’s hope he is right about that potential Grand Slam meeting in March!