How brother’s cancer battle inspired Leigh from Portlethen to help sick children and families

Kind, caring and compassionate, Leigh Ryrie is a well known face among children and families who are supported by the charity Charlie House.

By Rosemary Lowne
Leigh Ryrie, pictured, helps children with life limiting or life-threatening conditions and their families make special memories. Image: Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

If there’s anything that Leigh Ryrie is adamant she’s not, it’s a hero.

Kind, caring and selfless to the core, Leigh says the real heroes are the incredible families she supports through her role as the children and family support manager at the Aberdeen based charity Charlie House.

“The families are the heroes and superheroes,” says Leigh, 51, who lives in Portlethen.

“They are so inspirational, it’s a privilege to be with them.”

‘It’s all about the families’

From paddle boarding and surfing to music therapy and weekends away, Leigh and the amazing team at the charity help children with life limiting or life-threatening conditions and their families make special memories.

“We just want to help them to make amazing memories as they’re constantly shown what they can’t do so we want to show them what they can do,” says Leigh.

“It’s all about the families and what they want.

“So we throw everything into every activity as we want it to be the best experience that they possibly have that day.”

Inspired by brother’s cancer battle…

Leigh’s journey to supporting children and families across the North-east of Scotland began as a teenager when her big brother Richard was in hospital undergoing cancer treatment.

“I remember visiting him in hospital and thinking that everyone was quite down,” says Leigh.

“So my aim was to do my best to cheer him up and try to make him smile.”

Thinking back to that time, Leigh remembers feeling a bit alone.

“It was that typical North-east thing where everyone just got on with it,” says Leigh.

“I was about 15 at the time and I felt I didn’t really have anyone to speak to as you don’t want to bother your parents.

“I was involved with amateur dramatics and I think that really helped as I could be a different person on stage.”

Helping families make memories…

The experience with her brother, who is fully recovered, shaped the rest of Leigh’s life.

“If it wasn’t for my brother I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing today,” says Leigh.

After working as a hairdresser, Leigh went on to work as a play specialist, supporting children in hospital.

“Through play, I would support children in hospital, helping them to prepare for procedures and help them to understand what was happening,” says Leigh.

Leigh’s path then led to Clan Cancer Support where she was a children and family support worker before she joined Charlie House.

Organising fun activities for all the family…

Since joining the charity seven years ago, Leigh and the incredible team, have worked closely with families to ensure that they receive the support that they desperately need.

“When I first started, there was about 40 or so families and now we have over 140 families,” says Leigh.

“We’ve now got pre and post bereavement support, parental and carer support as well as a siblings support group and we organise activities for all ages to try new things and most importantly have fun,” says Leigh.

“We also organise weekends away and activities for the whole family so that nobody is left out.”

Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

‘You go home with your heart full of joy’

Although Leigh loves being there for families, she also recognises the importance of self care too.

“When you go home at night, you’re always thinking about the families,” says Leigh.

“So my outlets are singing and performing.

“I sing at pretty much all the Charlie House events.

“I’m also involved with Right Here Productions so I’ve been a singing waitress and we do murder mysteries.”

Working with such a supportive team, Leigh can’t imagine doing anything else.

And watching all the families come together for the charity’s annual Christmas party encapsulates everything she loves about her work..

“To stand back and see the look on the children’s faces as they walk into the party is very special,” says Leigh.

“You go home with your heart full of joy.

“And amidst the joy of the party, the team and I take a moment to reflect on the young people who are no longer with us.”

For more information about Charlie House, check out their website charliehouse.org.uk, or the charity’s Facebook page or Instagram page @charliehousehq

Conversation