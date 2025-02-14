Interview: Inverness radio star Diane Knox is living the American dream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

Interview: Inverness radio star Diane Knox is living the American dream

In this fascinating interview, Diane Knox (known as Knoxy) reflects on her childhood growing up in the Highlands, her showbiz life on radio and her new career as a 'Selling Sunset' realtor in Florida.

By Rosemary Lowne
Diane, pictured with her husband Garrett and her son Greyson, is loving life
Diane, pictured with her husband Garrett and her son Greyson, is loving life. Image: Diane Balas (Knox)

When Diane Knox was at Culloden Academy, she never imagined that one day she would be interviewing some of the most famous people in the world.

But the stars aligned for the Inverness native, affectionately known as ‘Knoxy’, who took the airwaves by storm across Scotland.

From breaking the hearts of millions of fans when she was asked out live on air by One Direction’s Niall Horan to chewing the fat with Coldplay’s Chris Martin, there was never a dull moment when Diane was on the radio decks.

Fast forward to today and the 41-year-old is living her best life across the pond in Jacksonville, Florida, where she’s embracing motherhood with her new career as a ‘Selling Sunset’ style realtor – a role she says is not as glamorous as the hit Netflix property show!

Diane is proud of her Scottish roots. Image: Diane Balas (Knox)

Diane will never forget her roots…

Laughing as she apologises for her ‘tired face’ when she appears on screen for our video call, it’s easy to see why Diane was such a huge hit with both listeners and celebrities as she instantly makes you feel like you’re catching up with a good friend.

“Right now I’m making my husband watch all the British shows on Britbox like Coronation Street and Hollyoaks,” laughs Diane.

“Funnily enough, we’re also watching The Rig which stars Martin Compston who I’ve known for years.

“So I was telling my husband Garrett all about Aberdeen and the oil industry.”

Diane says she’s always had a big personality like her dad Mike, pictured. Image: Diane Balas (Knox)

‘I loved growing up in Inverness’

Life for Diane began over 4,000 miles from the Sunshine State in the chillier climes of Westhill in Inverness where she enjoyed a happy childhood with her parents Val and Mike Knox and brother Russell, who is a Scottish professional golfer.

“I look back on my childhood in Inverness with the fondest memories,” says Diane.

“My parents did everything to make sure we had an amazing life growing up.

“My mum worked as a speech therapist which I always think is quite funny given my radio career and my dad, who is from San Diego, started up an electronics company.

“He would rent out video games, fruit machines, pool tables and juke boxes to pubs and hotels around Scotland.

“He sold it and retired when he turned 50 which was always his goal and not long after my parents moved to Jacksonsville.”

Diane back in her early radio days. Image: Diane Balas (Knox)

Work experience at the Press and Journal…

Reflecting on her school days, Diane says there were some early signs indicating her future career path.

“I wasn’t overconfident by any means but I had a big personality like my dad,” she says.

“I always say that I was the ugly duckling as I wasn’t a super pretty, popular girl growing up, but I used to always say ‘Diane Knox’, my name sounds like it’s going to be famous one day.”

Diane’s first step into the media world came in high school when she did work experience at the Inverness Courier and the Press and Journal.

“I always said I wanted to be a journalist but when I was really young, I used to record little radio shows on a little tape recorder,” laughs Diane.

Diane, second left, with her husband Garrett, her mum Val, brother Russell, dad Mike and her son Greyson. Image: Diane Balas (Knox)

First steps into the media world…

Against the advice of her school guidance teacher, who encouraged her to pursue a career in law rather than media, Diane left school and studied media and communications at Glasgow Caledonian University.

After university, she moved back to Inverness where she landed an intern job at Moray Firth Radio (MFR).

“I remember going for the job and the boss at the time saying to me ‘you on paper are the most overqualified person but can you do it?’

“Are you going to be able to be behind a microphone and talk?”

The answer was a resounding yes as Diane quickly made a name for herself on the airwaves and eventually went onto win the UK radio presenter of the year.

Diane picked up radio presenter of the year. Image: Diane Balas (Knox)

Living her best showbiz life…

This led to her being headhunted for Clyde 1 in Glasgow where, after a rocky start, she flourished.

“I remember feeling like a fish out of water and that I’d bitten off way more than I could chew,” says Diane.

“For the first time I didn’t feel confident in my ability to do my job.

“I remember talking to my old boss and he told me to just be myself.”

Finding her stride, Diane ended up loving her experience at Clyde 1.

“I loved it and I look back on those days as the transformative years of my life,” she says.

“I got to lead the showbiz life of being a radio presenter.

“I look back now and ask myself ‘did that actually happen’.”

Diane says interviewing Chris Martin was a career highlight. Image: Diane Balas (Knox)

Asked out by One Direction’s Niall Horan…

During that ‘amazing’ period of her life, Diane says she constantly had to pinch herself while she was interviewing some of the world’s most famous faces.

“I remember when One Direction were coming into the radio studio and it was at the start of their career, it was maybe a year or so after The X Factor, but they already had an insane fan base from day one,” says Diane.

“It was the biggest secret as we knew that if it got out that they were coming in, it was going to be insane.

“I was interviewing Niall Horan live on air and he asked me out on the radio.

“I was mortified and embarrassed as he was so young but he had an incredible amount of confidence, it was so funny.”

Diane was asked out on a date by Niall Horan live on radio. Image: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock for Global

Getting  the inside scoop from Robbie Williams…

Diane will also never forget interviewing Coldplay’s Chris Martin at Hampden Park.

“He was so lovely and super chatty,” says Diane.

“Nothing was off limits, he talked about absolutely everything.”

Diane’s inner teenager was also screaming when she met Robbie Williams and Gary Barlow.

“It was at the time when there was talk of them getting back together as Take That and it had been hammered into me that I wasn’t allowed to ask about it,” says Diane.

“But Robbie brought it up in the interview and I was like ‘what do I do’ but I just went with it.

“It was a pretty good scoop.”

Diane pictured with her brother Russell at The Open Championship at Carnoustie. Image: Diane Balas (Knox)

From Inverness to Florida…

In 2016, Diane hung up her headphones and moved to Jacksonsville, Florida, where her parents and brother were already living.

After working for a golf media company presenting the likes of the PGA Tour and the Ryder Cup, life changed forever for Diane when she met her now husband Garrett Balas.

“How we met is a funny story as I lived in an apartment complex by the beach and he lived directly below me but I never met him for 11 and a half months,” says Diane.

Diane is happier than ever since moving to America where she lives with her husband Garrett and their son Greyson. Image: Diane Balas (Knox)

‘Having Greyson was the best day of my life’

Love blossomed and the couple tied the knot in 2021.

“We got married without telling anyone apart from my mum, my dad and my brother,” says Diane.

“We found this walk in wedding chapel in the mall, it was so tacky but it was the most emotional day, I cried so much.

“It was an ex-Navy chaplain who married us and the words were amazing.

“Afterwards we enjoyed cheeseburgers and margaritas.”

Further joy was to come when Diane fell pregnant with their son Greyson, who is now two.

“It brings to my eyes as him being born was the greatest day of my life,” says Diane.

Greyson has brought endless joy to Diane, Garrett and her family. Image: Diane Knox (Balas)

Real-life Selling Sunset…

Diane now works in real estate but is keen to set the record straight that it’s nothing like the Netflix show Selling Sunset.

“It’s definitely not as glamorous as Selling Sunset,” laughs Diane.

“I do love it though as there’s a lot of really nice houses in Jacksonville especially in the beach area.

“I have a buyer right now who wants to see a house which is on the market for £3.3 million.”

Content with life…

Happier than ever, Diane feels grateful for where she is in her life.

“This has been the most amazing time of my life,” says Diane.

“I knew I was going to love being a mother but I love it more than I ever could’ve imagined.

“It has changed every part of me for the better, he’s my everything.”

 

Conversation