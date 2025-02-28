Why Aberdeen adventurer Gavin Booth walked 485 miles through the Arabian desert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why Aberdeen adventurer Gavin Booth walked 485 miles through the Arabian desert

The Aberdeen chartered surveyor has just completed the gruelling Crescent Crossing for charity in the 'empty quarter' of Saudi Arabia.

Gavin Booth and Adam Wilton completed the Crescent Crossing in the "empty quarter" of Saudi Arabia.
By Neil Drysdale

It sounds like the sort of challenge designed more for punishment than pleasure: a 485-mile foot expedition across the Rub’ al-Khali in the Empty Quarter of Saudi Arabia, the largest continuous sand desert in the world.

And Aberdeen-born Gavin Booth and his companion, Adam Wilton, were struck by the gravity of their situation when they came across the bones of a camel in the wilderness.

As he said: “If the ship of the desert doesn’t have enough water to survive in temperatures which can go from 32 degrees in the winter to 50 or 60 degrees in the summer, that was a reminder of how seriously we had to take the Crescent Crossing.”

‘I grew up loving these adventures’

However, this wasn’t the first time that Gavin had tested himself in extreme conditions. On the contrary, his CV reads like an almanac of the globe’s most extreme places.

A well-earned coffee break for Aberdeen explorer Gavin Booth and his colleague Adam Wilton.

It has encompassed treks to the Antarctic, gruelling ultra runs in Guadeloupe and Northern Canada and participating in another desert odyssey — the Marathon des Sables, where he put his body through the wringer.

And he was awarded an MBE in 2011 after raising more than £25,000 for the UK Antarctic Heritage Trust by journeying to the South Pole.

His preparations for this latest charity enterprise were equally single-minded and level-headed. On December 27, he said cheerio to his wife, Emma, and his children, Isla and James, as the New Year beckoned.

He wouldn’t see them again for more than three weeks.

It wasn’t the ideal departure

Gavin Booth and Adam Wilton were shocked by the sight of a camel skeleton in the Arabian desert.

As he explained, nobody should go lightly into these forays without adopting the approach that every eventuality has to be anticipated in advance.

He is nearing 50 now – and Adam is also in his late 40s – but they sat down and worked out the logistics of how to navigate their way through 22 days where they were carrying all their supplies and water in self-built rickshaw-style carts weighing over 200kg.

Preparation was everything. And they left as little to chance as they possibly could.

There was no margin for error when Aberdeen’s Gavin Booth tackled the Crescent Crossing.

He said: “There was quite a short lead-in to this venture, but we pulled it together in seven months, which was really challenging.

“The expedition itself was just the tip of the iceberg. We both knew each other well from previous collaborations and there was no doubt that we could rely on each other.

Water was a essential feature for Gavin Booth and Adam Wilton on their Crescent Crossing.

“We were committed, competent, resilient. But we had to get fit.

“We’re not as young as we used to be and that meant we had to do a lot of training in a relatively short time.

Tyre dragging six hours on a Sunday

“This involved long-distance hiking trips in Wales and tyre dragging – which is the staple of Arctic and Antarctic explorers – for six hours solid on Sundays or getting up at 6am and hauling tyres round a local park to build up our core strength.

“We also did gym work and I joined a cycle trip from Land’s End to John o’ Groats.

“Apart from the physical side, I also contacted the Royal Geographical Society to learn more about Saudi Arabia and talked to other explorers.

Aberdeen man Gavin Booth was only in his 20s when he first appeared in the”Evening Express”.

“We also needed somebody who would help us if there was a major emergency, and who could locate us with a GPS reference – in the desert.

“And we had discussions with lots of people about the environment, how much water to take with us, as well as arranging visas, getting to Saudi, and negotiating time off work.”

‘We built the carts ourselves’

“We designed the carts last summer and built them in the autumn. We had to make sure they could carry more than 200kg of food, water and other supplies.

“But that still didn’t mean we could plan absolutely everything. Life isn’t like that.”

Gavin Booth and Adam Wilton designed their own carts for crossing the Arabian desert.

For most of their journey, the duo were in splendid isolation. Yet, at the outset and towards the climax, they were joined by camel herders and other Bedouins.

And their sights were set on making a critical stop at the Ash Shalfa oasis, in the centre of the desert, to replenish dwindling water reserves.

By that stage, they had already recognised the scale of what they had undertaken.

‘We wondered if we could carry on’

Gavin said: “Because it was an unknown quantity and nobody had attempted the Crescent Crossing before, everything was going to depend on the sand conditions.

“We started with 130 litres of water, which, in theory, might have got us the whole way, but we had a lot of concerns early on, because the going was really tough.

There were beautiful sunsets, but baking temperatures during the Crescent Crossing in Saudi Arabia.

“It was immensely hard to move the carts during a 38-mile dune crossing from about day three and, looking back, I still don’t know how we managed to do it.

“That could have been the end of the whole thing very early on. We had to do relays with the carts, take some of the water out and come back for it, and that was tough.

“By the time we reached the oasis, we had planned to top up our water supply. But the guardian of the oasis wasn’t there and the tap for the camel water didn’t work.

“It was a serious problem for a bit, but we persevered and finally got the tap to function, and we had filtration tanks which gave us 20 litres of reserve water.

“But neither of us forgot about the camel bones. That was a stark reminder.”

Gavin Booth attempts to grab some sleep during his time in the desert in Saudi Arabia.

Gavin and Adam had pledged to support the UK-based organisation Frank Water, which works to alleviate water poverty, enhance health and promote sustainable water management in India, Nepal, Kenya, and beyond.

And it’s a cause which the north-east man feels strongly about.

It makes a big difference

He said: “It’s a smallish charity, but it makes a big impact on so many communities.

“They don’t just dig wells and install toilets and taps, they look at sustainable water, they work with engineering companies and offer solutions to people in places which are really suffering from climate change.

“So it was a very worthwhile charity for us to partner with.

Gavin Booth and Adam Wilton met some Bedouin descendants on their epic journey.

“In the bigger picture, the climate has changed a lot over millions of years, long before humans were around, and it has waxed and waned in different ways at various times.

“But you are now seeing it happen right in front of you. The ice shelves are retreating in Antarctica, the melting of the Polar ice caps is causing the sea level to rise, and temperatures are rising across the world, so it is affecting the whole ecosystem.

“I don’t understand how some people can still say that it isn’t happening. Not when the scientific evidence is there and readily available.”

It was a nomadic existence for Gavin Booth and Adam Wilton in the Arabian desert.

As president of the London branch of the Gordonian Association, Gavin still returns to Aberdeen every year and his Scottish burr is intact despite two decades in England.

But what prompted his wanderlust and desire to seek out new challenges? And, now that he is back from the desert, does he have anything else planned in the future?

‘I caught the bug in 2004’

He said: “I’ve always loved the outdoors and been interested in geography. And putting an expedition together is a bit like a puzzle or being a mini entrepreneur.

“You’re going into a new market and you don’t know anything about it at the start, so you have to take it on, work out a strategy, and realise there are no shortcuts.

Gavin and Adam were clearly delighted when they reached the end of the Crescent Crossing.

“For the moment, I want to spend time with my family, who have been incredibly supportive of me, so I don’t think I’ll be asking to go anywhere else anytime soon.

I’m grateful for their backing

“It doesn’t mean that something else won’t come up in the future, because I think this thrill of adventure is in my bones.

“But a nice holiday with the family would probably be a good idea this year!”

You can support Gavin’s Crescent Crossing charity venture at https://www.thecrescent-crossing.com/

Gavin Booth and Adam Wilton are raising money for the charity Frank Water.

Conversation