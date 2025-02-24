We chat with Peat and Diesel ahead of sold-out Aberdeen Music Hall gig this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment Music

We chat with Peat and Diesel ahead of sold-out Aberdeen Music Hall gig this week

Peat & Diesel have moved from a 'kitchen band' to a global phenomenon and are looking forward to playing in Aberdeen

Peat & Diesel are performing in Aberdeen on February 28. Image: Laura Shirra.
By Neil Drysdale

There’s no stopping the rise of Peat and Diesel, the former ‘kitchen band’ from the Western Isles, who have become an international sensation.

The group, comprising fisherman Calum “Boydie” MacLeod, airport electrician Innes Scott, and delivery driver Uilleam “Uilly” MacLeod, have attracted a global audience for their idiosyncratic mix of Celtic punk and stomping rock.

They’ve graced the biggest festivals and most beloved stages

Their story has been the stuff of Tinseltown dreams, transforming the lives of three Stornoway lads who once performed at children’s parties, to becoming sell-out sensations at Glasgow’s Barrowlands and headliners at festivals such as Belladrum.

Later this month, they’ll bring their infectious joie de vivre and organised chaos to the Music Hall in Aberdeen, where anybody with a pulse will find their toes tapping.

And they took time out of their busy schedules to chat about the impact of Peatlemania.

Peat and Diesel.
Western Isles band Peat and Diesel have become global sensations. Image: Peat and Diesel.

There aren’t many people these days who aren’t familiar with at least some of the songs on albums such as Uptown Fank and Light My Byre.

But Boydie, the most extrovert of the triumvirate, could never have envisaged the attention which he would attract when he posted one of their songs online – and woke up eight hours later to find it had attracted 25,000 views on social media.

What you see is what you get with Peat and Diesel

Yet that’s one of the great things about these imperturbable islanders. There’s no look-at-me prima donnaism in their psyche: what you see is absolutely what you get, even if fame has helped invade their privacy.

Boydie recalls when he found himself signing autographs for two hours when “I only went out to get a burger” – but his attitude to all the attention is captivating.

As he said: “It’s bonkers, but it’s a marvellous type of bonkers”.

Peat and Diesel playing in the Highland Hospice in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

They’re never anything less than enthusiastic about their music and bringing it to different audiences, and will be in their element in the Granite City on February 28.

Innes told me: “It’s been a while since the band appeared in Aberdeen and one that we always got asked to come back to when we’re out playing gigs around the country.

Music Hall sold out

“We’re absolutely delighted to have this gig booked and we know that the Music Hall was one of the first that sold out when it got announced.

“Aberdeen crowds are always lively and we’re just really excited to be coming back.”

Hit Western Isles trio Peat and Diesel helped launch the new Top Up Tap in Stornoway.

These intrepid loons have travelled a long way in the last decade, yet everything is still fresh, exciting and an adventure in their world.

And they were thrilled at being one of the main draws at Celtic Connections last month, enjoying a rich rapport with their audience.

‘We’ve shown that it can work’

Uilly said: “The Emirates Arena, what can we say! It was our first-ever gig in that beautiful venue and it worked so well.

“Looking out from the stage on to 5,000 fans singing back to us was an incredible, unforgettable experience and one we can’t thank Celtic Connections enough for giving us the opportunity to host it.

“We really hope this kickstarts more gigs at the venue because it is an incredible space and we’ve shown everyone that it can work.”

Peat and Diesel are very proud of their Western Isles roots.

Most performers concentrate on their music and leave the organisation of festivals and outdoor concerts to others. Not Peat & Diesel, who launched their Black Isle Belter last summer and are thrilled to be involved in its success.

Calum said: “We’ve headlined at the likes of HebCelt Fest, Belladrum and many more festivals, so we thought it was time to put our own stamp on things and bring people together before a very busy summer for everyone.

‘We want to attract all ages’

“Families came along, mums and dads had a night out too and it worked really well, the response was brilliant. We tried to keep ticket prices fair as we were highly aware festival prices were rising and we wanted everyone to join us.

“As a band, we think it’s very important to include everybody. Peatlemania has fans ranging from the age of one to 90, so we try to cater for them all as much as possible.”

Peat and Diesel have moved from playing at children’s parties to packing out rock stadiums.

The group’s fame has even reached Disneyland, with their songs being featured in the company’s comedy drama series Extraordinary.

The latter word is appropriate for how these down-to-earth lads have advanced into the stratosphere from humble origins, but they are determined to stay grounded.

‘We have to ignore the hype’

Innes said: “It’s a subject we get asked about a lot. But the key for us is remaining grounded at all times and not letting these things affect us or make us change, which you see a lot of in the industries we’re in.

“We are three normal coves from the Western Isles, working the day job and playing on the weekends and that’s what it’s all about.

“If our music can bring smiles to faces and encourage people to let their hair down at gigs, that is all we want.”

Popular Western Isles band Peat and Diesel wowed the crowds at HebCelti in 2019. Image: Colin Cameron

It’s another universe from their early days in Stornoway, and Boydie is still processing the adjustment from working at sea to making waves wherever he ventures. But he has rationalised it in very personal fashion.

Taking it in their stride

He said: “I’ve gone through a lot of emotions, from happiness to fear to struggling to understand it all.

“But whether you get a full lift of prawns at sea or a full crowd at a venue, it’s the same.”

A pop up shop in Ullapool.
Peat and Diesel are opening up a shop in Ullapool. Image: Peat and Diesel.

Their many fans will be delighted to learn that there are new songs in the pipeline and Peat and Diesel will continue to record them in their own unique style.

As Uilly said: “We intend to spend some time up in Ness on the Isle of Lewis together making some new music and hopefully gather momentum on recording together.

Keeping Peatlemania on the go

“Other than that, we have plenty of gigs around the UK and Ireland in 2025, with a couple of other shows overseas in the pipeline to add to a festival we’ll be playing in Belgium.

“It’s all still gathering speed and the wheels of the Peatlemania train keep on turning and that is all thanks to our wonderful fans.”

Peat and Diesel at their electrifying best on stage. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

In an often depressing world, there is something inspiring about the manner in which Peat & Diesel have achieved success and done it by spreading joy and happiness.

And, on the evidence of our conversation, they don’t intend to cease preaching the gospel and promoting the Western Isles any time soon.

Conversation