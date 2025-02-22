Ask A Local: Head Teacher Lorraine lists her five favourite things about Gamrie

From stunning landscapes to a thriving arts and crafts scene, the Gamrie area of Aberdeenshire has much to interest visitors and the local community alike.

Lorraine Butler, head teacher at Bracoden School, explained why she loves the place since making it her home almost a decade ago.

She said: “My husband and I holidayed in Gardenstown in 2016. We were visiting Pennan as Local Hero is one of Scott’s favourite films.

“From the moment we drove into the village we knew it was a special place and immediately were compelled to return.

“On returning we looked at the prospect of purchasing a holiday home and decided to go for it.

“During this time, an advert for the head teacher position at the village school was advertised.

“I applied for it and was successful, now realising the holiday home was going to be home!

“I started my job in August 2017 and Scott followed in March 2018 when he secured a job in the aviation industry.

“It’s funny looking back at how it all just pieced together. We feel very fortunate to live in such an idyllic setting by the sea.”

Here are Lorraine’s five favourite things about Gamrie, which includes the villages of Gardenstown and Crovie:

1. Enchanting beauty of Gamrie

Top of Lorraine’s list is the beauty of the landscape.

She said: “Having spent a gap year travelling round the world including stops in Singapore, Bali, Australia, New Zealand, Hawaii, Los Angeles and many other places since, none of them have pulled at me to return like Gamrie.

“The drive down into the village is breathtaking with the sheer beauty of the place.

“It feels magical and that you’ve stumbled across somewhere no one knows about.

“It also has a community which looks out for each other and feels very safe.”

2. Bracoden School

Lorraine says the school is a “thriving hub in Gardenstown” which also has the benefit of Gardenstown Playschool within the same site.

She said: “Bracoden School is highly thought of within the community and most locals attended it.

“Events throughout the year are well attended by the community, from Remembrance services to the Christmas concerts.

“The school has strong links with the local church, Gardenstown New Church, which is highly valued.”

The school celebrates its 150th anniversary this year. A special event will be held on June 14.

Lorraine said: “All past staff and pupils, and anyone with an interest in the school are welcomed to visit and celebrate with us.”

3. Gamrie Creatives and Harbucks

“Gardenstown has visitors coming year-on-year from across the globe,” said Lorraine.

“It is lovely to see visitors admire the village and enjoy the events in the summer months.

“There are many artistic and creative people within the village and neighbouring surrounds who display and sell their art and crafts during the Gamrie Creatives.”

Lorraine said the event tends to be the second weekend of August, adding: “This is a great opportunity to come and enjoy walking round the village to see the talents of the local artists and craftspeople.

“It also allows you to see the local amenities of the village including The Garden Arms Hotel, Eli’s coffee shop, The Wee Shoppie, and Gamrie Gifts.”

She explained: “Harbucks is a temporary café which is run by volunteers for several weeks over the summer each year.

“It is used to fundraise for various organisations in the village and the support for it is incredible.

4. Harbour and heritage centre

“The harbour is a peaceful place to sit and watch the boats coming and going.

“In summer, families gather at the harbour to have barbeques and young people enjoy jumping into the sea off the harbour wall.

“The Heritage Centre is manned by a group of local volunteers who are very happy to chat and reminiscence about the past.

“There are many photographs recalling the history of the village, many who were, and still are, involved in fishing with details of the herring industry.

“The support from GVAC, the Gardenstown Village Action Committee, is greatly appreciated in the upkeep of the village.

5. Beach and walks

“The beach is like an untold secret place which never gets crowded,” said Lorraine.

“It has soft sand, and the cliffs are a striking red sandstone, standing upon which is the ruin of St John’s Church.

“The view from St John’s takes in the whole village and that of Crovie.

“A favourite walk is over to the neighbouring village of Crovie with its picturesque views.

“In summer, many wildflowers, like common orchids, can be found blooming on the hillsides.

“There are many wading birds to watch feeding on small insects in the seaweed beside the shore, like oyster catchers, redshanks and resident herons.

“A highlight is watching dolphins frolicking in the bay.”

