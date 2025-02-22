Meet the family who have taken the biscuit at Walker’s Shortbread for more than 100 years

When Brian Shand left Elgin Academy in 1974, he had dreams of joining the Royal Navy and becoming a helicopter pilot which didn’t come to fruition.

Yet ever since he joined Walker’s Shortbread, he and his family have hit the heights with the family-run business which now has substantial international links.

Brian met his wife, Cheryl, at the company, where she racked up 45 years of service; and his son, Jason, has continued the tradition at the Aberlour plant in Moray.

They have carried out myriad roles

He has worn plenty of different hats on his journey, from being a bread slicer to working in despatch and, after passing his driving test, delivering bakery products to a string of local shops and hotels in Aberlour, Elgin, Grantown and Aviemore.

And even now, he is still clearly dedicated to his job and putting in the hours – but not so much that he can’t enjoy his daily dose of shortbread in the afternoon.

What else would you expect from a family with a combined record of more than 100 years of service to the Walker’s name?

Brian has journeyed across the globe during the last half century, dedicated to spreading the word about the products which have become synonymous with Scotland.

Storing up good fortune

He said: “I’ve visited many airports and some of the finest stores and supermarkets around the world including Harrods, Selfridges, Macy’s and Bloomingdales [the last two in the United States], where our products have been on the shelves.

“And I have often thought to myself how proud I am that I have played a small part in getting Walker’s products onto those shelves and displays.”

That sentiment is shared by those around him; his precious family and the fashion in which their lives have been inextricably linked to the renowned Speyside brand.

Brian said: “I met my wife Cheryl at Walker’s and though she has now retired, she worked at the company for 45 years as systems manager.

“So, although I didn’t work with her on a daily basis, it was her job to ensure all departments within the company followed the correct procedures and systems.

All the Shands have been involved

“My daughter Debbie worked here after school and during the holidays. Her choice to study food and nutrition technology at university in Aberdeen was a direct result of working at Walker’s.

“She moved away from Aberlour after her graduation, but has worked for several companies all over the United Kingdom.

“My son Jason has now worked here for 15 years. He was also with me in despatch after school and during the summer holidays when he was at university.

“On Friday nights, once he had finished his own work tasks, he used to come and help me to check the production programmes. So, when a position became available in my office, he jumped at the chance to apply.”

He’s my personal Bill Gates

“He could see there was a bright future for him if he applied himself and showed a commitment to developing these new systems in despatch.

“I affectionally call him my personal Bill Gates because he has dragged me into the 21st century with these new technologies.”

Even as he has been reeling in the years, you suspect Brian would do it again in a heartbeat, and he can recite all manner of facts and figures, testifying to his fascination with how the late Sir Jim Walker and his colleagues developed the business.

As he recalled: “In 1975, we were delivering just a few cases to shops across Scotland, from John O’Groats to Deeside and down to Gretna Green.

Walker’s Shortbread growth through the roof

“But now 50 years later, we are sending over 1,000 containers a year to more than 100 destinations around the world from the Netherlands to New Zealand to New York.

“In 2023, we despatched 8.6m cases, loaded 970 containers for export and loaded 1,780 articulated trailers.” Which is a lot of graft for the those in the driving department.

There is no sign of Brian hanging up his forklift keys any time soon. Having joined the business as a teenager, this is the environment in which he is totally at home.

And he attributes that to the values of persistence and perseverance from those who ran the show and formed an enduring connection with the staff on the shop floor.

‘If you love your job, it’s not a job’

Brian added: “When I started, the three directors [Joe, Marjorie and Jim Walker] set a great example of what hard work and commitment could do, and showed their enthusiasm about the products and how important the workforce was to their success.

“All three of them worked past their retirement age. Joe and Jim both into their 80s and Marjorie into her 70s. They all had the same high level of commitment to the business, the workforce and the local community and that enthusiasm motivated me.

“But I suppose the real reason that I have stayed on past retirement is because I love my job and if you love your job, then it’s not a job.”

Every day at 1.30pm, Brian sits down and savours a cup of coffee and two pieces of shortbread – and you don’t need to guess which brand he prefers.

It may be a long time since the youngster first walked through the gates, but he still has the fresh-faced exuberance of somebody in thrall to everything he’s doing.

‘Worked with a lot of great people over the years’

Nicky Walker, the managing director at Walker’s, has nothing but praise for the decades of unstinting work which Brian and his family have put in at the Moray plant.

He said: “Brian’s dedication and loyal service is reflective of many others at Walker’s, who are celebrating great milestones. These generations of families and their valuable contributions have built the success and our ability to deliver Scotland at its finest.”

The biscuits might be shortbread, but it has been a long haul for the Shands and we haven’t even mentioned Brian’s cousin, Euan, who has 37 years under his belt with the despatch team. So what is the secret to why the clan keep coming back?

It’s a real community story

He said: “I have been privileged to work with a lot of great people over the years.

“As a family, we are extremely grateful to Walker’s for what they have given us.”

And there’s no sign of the story ending.