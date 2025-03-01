Music charity founder Debra has been supporting Aberdeen kids for 20 years, inspired by school cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

Music charity founder Debra has been supporting Aberdeen kids for 20 years, inspired by school cuts

Debra Baxter, founder of north-east performing arts charity Music 4 U, launches campaign to raise £250,000 to support young musicians and performers across City and Shire.

Debra Baxter, founder of the music and performance charity Music 4 U. Image: Scott Baxter.
Debra Baxter, founder of the music and performance charity Music 4 U. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

When Debra Baxter’s daughters brought letters home from school about music cutbacks, it sparked the start of something that would inspire children in Aberdeen for the next 20 years.

Debra founded the charity Music 4 U in 2005 and has watched it evolve and expand – and move home a few times.

“Music 4 U came together after 18 months of a project called Music Makers, which I set up in Dyce,” said Debra.

“Schools were pulling away from the music I had experienced.

‘At school, I sang every day’

“I was in three choirs and sang every day in school. I couldn’t imagine a life without singing.

“By 2003, I had two daughters at Dyce Primary. They would come home with letters about cutbacks in music or that learning an instrument would be charged for.

“I realised that would create a divide between those who could afford it and those who couldn’t.

children singing on stage
Music 4 U gives young people the chance to showcase their talent on stage.

“I thought, I’m not liking this very much but I didn’t get far talking to school about it, so I decided to do it myself.

“I set up a music group with no start-up funds, no constitution, nothing. I had no idea what I was doing; I just wanted to make a difference. When seven kids turned up I was delighted.

“I was offered a room at the back of our church on Wednesday nights.

“By week two, we had 15 kids and I was absolutely over the moon.

“I had a love of music. I didn’t have any formal training but I had always written songs and poems.”

Debra Baxter, seen here at a performance, has always had a love of music.
Debra Baxter, seen here at a performance, has always had a love of music.

Parents insisted on paying something and so coins were collected in a tambourine and handed to the church for a children’s ward in Nepal.

“The hospital wrote back saying they had used some of the money to buy eggs and oranges,” said Debra.

‘Children helping children’

“So, we started a little project called Children Helping Children Through Music. One of my songs, along with a few others, was put together on a fundraising CD.

“We raised money for local, national and international charities. It deepened my belief that children helping children through music was a really good thing.”

Debra said the Music 4 U charity “grew very organically”.

“One thing led to another. It was always a mishmash of this, that and the other.”

Music 4 U members Scarlett and Skye show off their vocal abilities.
Music 4 U members Scarlett and Skye show off their vocal abilities.

Debra said there has always been more to Music 4 U than facilitating performances.

“We wanted to do more. We took some of our showpieces to children’s hospices and performed for the youngsters there.

“It was something they had never experienced because they couldn’t go to a theatre or public venue. So, we brought the show to them.”

Debra was approached by another group about having a show in Aberdeen to give young people with disabilities a platform.

‘They said it would never work’

“Somewhere to be seen for the right reasons, not because of their disability,” said Debra.

“About 12 of us sat around the table and with each meeting, someone decided it would never work.

“They said things like, ‘You’ll never get a wheelchair on stage, no one will support it’.

children signing and dancing on stage
The ConfiDANCE group takes to the stage.

“The group shrunk to three people. I said, ‘I haven’t spent all this time and energy for it not to happen. I’ll take it on myself’.

“We called it I Am What I Am and it was a success. All I wanted was some sort of legacy that I could continue.”

“Now we call it I Am, which stands for Inspirational Artistic Musicianship.”

Many of the young people are on the autistic spectrum, have mental health issues, Asperger’s, low confidence, social anxiety, or are school refusers.

“We support anyone who can benefit from the power of music,” said Debra.

Older boy playing guitar on stage
Music 4 U participant Sean on guitar.

Participants gained experience of a real stage at Aberdeen Arts Centre.

“Giving them an actual platform, surrounded by professional lighting and videography, gave them confidence.

“They realised they were worth it because they are so talented. Some of them are incredibly gifted.

“A young girl came to us when she was four and she’s now heading towards 13.

“She was non-verbal when she started, but we got her singing before she could speak.

“Now she speaks fluently. For her, music was the connection before words.”

An ensemble performance with children of all ages.
An ensemble performance with children of all ages.

The charity also works in schools through a Scottish Government project.

‘I’m more determined than ever’

“There’s a lot happening, more than we can really handle, to be honest,” said Debra.

“We’re still a very small unit, massively underfunded.

“We’re having to sing for our supper but my mission isn’t complete yet, so I’m not ready to throw in the towel.

“I’m more determined than I’ve ever been.

“When you see someone who struggles to speak, to communicate, or to make eye contact, and then you see them come to life through a song, you can’t put that on paper.”

Some of the cast members on stage.
Some of the cast members on stage.

From a townhouse on Waterloo Quay, Music 4 U runs the Sounds of Music programme for over-16s in supported education and the Upstage Performance Academy for both mainstream and supported youngsters.

The charity is currently working with 85 young people.

“A parent once said to me, ‘Music 4 U is the key that unlocks what is within that young person’, said Debra.

“We’re very person-centred. The young people are recognised as themselves, not just part of a group.

“There are not enough funds, not enough resources, but I just don’t work that way. My determination says, where there’s a will, there’s a way.”

children on stage
Music 4 U offers young people a path to opportunities in the arts.

Music 4 U has a sponsorship campaign to raise £250,000 to support young musicians and performers across the city and shire. The 500 4 500 initiative is looking for 500 local businesses to each donate £500.

Meanwhile, alumni of Debra’s former school, Bankhead Academy in Bucksburn, are invited to a series of musical reunions, with proceeds going to the charity.

For more information visit www.m4u.org.uk

Debra Baxter, nee Kirkness, on a bench in Aberdeen designed in recognition of her work. Image: Craig Williamson / SNS Group.
Debra Baxter, nee Kirkness, on a bench in Aberdeen designed in recognition of her work. Image: Craig Williamson / SNS Group.

Meet more community heroes:

Orkney hero Marty’s MBE is ‘well deserved’ says Clan Cancer Support chief.

Kintore’s Jim Reid named a local hero for helping spruce up the town.

Forres hero Marlyn gave Beatrice from Uganda life-changing education, and now she’s at Aberdeen University.

Conversation