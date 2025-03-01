My Shetland: Comedian Marjolein Robertson on Mirrie Dancers, sassermaet and her connection to home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

My Shetland: Comedian Marjolein Robertson on Mirrie Dancers, sassermaet and her connection to home

The multi-award-winning comedian is known for weaving Shetland folk tales into her storytelling, and here she tells the P&J what she loves most about her home.

Marjolein Robertson, Shetland comedian who is criticisisng enegy bill prices
Shetland comedian Marjolein Robertson shares what she loves most about her home islands. Image: Trudy Stade
By Lauren Taylor

Comedian Marjolein Robertson partly attributes her sense of humour to growing up on Shetland.

Laughing, she said they lived in the “middle of nowhere” during childhood, but it was a “great place to be as a bairn”.

Marjolein, who now lives in London, loves going home to Shetland and spending time in nature.

Marjolein Robertson. Image: Aemen Sukkar, Jiksaw

She told The P&J why the islands are still an “integral part” of who she is…

What first springs to mind when you think of Shetland?

The BBC TV series. No. Imagine. My home filled with central belt accents and murder. Fun show though.

My answer here will be so vague it will feel like a cop-out. But it’s a feeling.

The feeling of being outside on a bright spring day. There’s a strong breeze, carrying the birdsong, but the sun is starting to bring the warmth of the longer days. And vibrant colours are returning to the sky and land.

What makes the islands so special?

It’s an integral part of who I am. They say for Shetlanders “ders saat ida blöd” meaning salt runs through our veins, the sea around us is part of who we are. For us, the sea came before the land, hence why our oldest deity is the Sea Midder (Mother of the Sea).

There’s a strong community in Shetland, and events like Up Helly Aa bring everyone together. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

I am connected to home in my core. However it is also special for all the reasons everyone can enjoy it: the scenery, the nature, the community. And if you should choose to make it home, it can be part of you too.

Tell us about your most memorable night in Shetland

Seeing the most beautiful Mirrie Dancers [Northern Lights] on January 1 this year.

Vibrant reds, greens and white, whole sections of the sky shining in these brilliant colours, in the middle they danced across the horizon and above us it swirled together like entwined silk.

I watched it with my partner and my family as we decided to celebrate Christmas on New Year’s Day because we all forgot about what the concept of a hangover is.

What is your favourite restaurant on Shetland?

Super hard because I love so many establishments but I’ll say this: the best sassermaet rolls are at the Shetland Marts.

Sassermaet is a local delicacy, for the untrained palette they may say it’s square sausage, don’t listen to them, they can’t taste how rich this dish is.

Best place to go in Shetland if you’re looking for inspiration

Anywhere by the sea. I think when you stare at the water, whether from the top of the cliff watching the waves crash in from the Atlantic, or right beside as the water ripples gently on the shore. It has a hypnotic effect that can help you distill your thoughts.

Scousburgh Sands, also known as Spiggie Beach. Image: Shutterstock

We even have a wave called the Moder Dy (the mother wave), she always travels to Shetland and helps fishermen out at sea find their way home. I feel it brings an energy you can tap into with it.

Best place for a coffee stop in Shetland?

Again very difficult to answer, there’s one I love called the Cake Fridge. It’s near a beautiful waterfall at the Burn of Lunklet. But also, when the cafe is shut it has a 24-hour-a-day cake fridge with an honesty box.

The 24-hour cake fridge. Image: The Cake Fridge

The best tiffin at any time of the day or night. What more could you possibly want?

How is 2025 going for you so far?

So far so good. This is the most exciting year for me comedy-wise: ‘Marj’, the first part of the trilogy was released as a special on my Youtube.

My current tour O, the second show in the trilogy, kicked off in February too. Then this August, I’ll be bringing the final installment to the Edinburgh Fringe. It’s been a labour of love for the last few years, so it’s wonderful to complete it all this year.

O is Marjolein’s new tour, coming to the north and north-east this month. Image: Off the Kerb Productions

What are you up to with work at the moment?

The O tour! I am so excited, travelling all through England and Scotland with my favourite show to perform to date. It’s funny, it’s engaging, and potentially I’ll make more people faint.

Marjolein Robertson: ‘If my mam had left me to sleep, I wouldn’t have woken up’

A perfect day on Shetland for Marjolein involves…

Depending greatly on the season. But as we’re heading out of winter I’ll describe a summer’s day.

Wake up to bright sunshine (the sun’s already been up a fair while) a day warm enough to sit outside and have coffee on the grass. Surrounded by the song of birds. Then a walk up into the hills, where you can smell the sweetness of the heather and the hares are wearing their brown summer coats.

Back down to the sea where I go for a swim but oh my god it’s cold, then we have cans on the beach. Because it’s summer it’s rarely dark and I go to bed in the bright light of a Shetland summer’s night.

Marjolein’s newest tour O is coming to the north and north-east throughout March.

Find tickets for her shows in Aberdeen, Inverness, Ullapool, Stornoway, Fort William, or Shetland here.

Conversation