My Shetland: Comedian Marjolein Robertson on Mirrie Dancers, sassermaet and her connection to home

Comedian Marjolein Robertson partly attributes her sense of humour to growing up on Shetland.

Laughing, she said they lived in the “middle of nowhere” during childhood, but it was a “great place to be as a bairn”.

Marjolein, who now lives in London, loves going home to Shetland and spending time in nature.

She told The P&J why the islands are still an “integral part” of who she is…

What first springs to mind when you think of Shetland?

The BBC TV series. No. Imagine. My home filled with central belt accents and murder. Fun show though.

My answer here will be so vague it will feel like a cop-out. But it’s a feeling.

The feeling of being outside on a bright spring day. There’s a strong breeze, carrying the birdsong, but the sun is starting to bring the warmth of the longer days. And vibrant colours are returning to the sky and land.

What makes the islands so special?

It’s an integral part of who I am. They say for Shetlanders “ders saat ida blöd” meaning salt runs through our veins, the sea around us is part of who we are. For us, the sea came before the land, hence why our oldest deity is the Sea Midder (Mother of the Sea).

I am connected to home in my core. However it is also special for all the reasons everyone can enjoy it: the scenery, the nature, the community. And if you should choose to make it home, it can be part of you too.

Tell us about your most memorable night in Shetland

Seeing the most beautiful Mirrie Dancers [Northern Lights] on January 1 this year.

Vibrant reds, greens and white, whole sections of the sky shining in these brilliant colours, in the middle they danced across the horizon and above us it swirled together like entwined silk.

I watched it with my partner and my family as we decided to celebrate Christmas on New Year’s Day because we all forgot about what the concept of a hangover is.

What is your favourite restaurant on Shetland?

Super hard because I love so many establishments but I’ll say this: the best sassermaet rolls are at the Shetland Marts.

Sassermaet is a local delicacy, for the untrained palette they may say it’s square sausage, don’t listen to them, they can’t taste how rich this dish is.

Best place to go in Shetland if you’re looking for inspiration

Anywhere by the sea. I think when you stare at the water, whether from the top of the cliff watching the waves crash in from the Atlantic, or right beside as the water ripples gently on the shore. It has a hypnotic effect that can help you distill your thoughts.

We even have a wave called the Moder Dy (the mother wave), she always travels to Shetland and helps fishermen out at sea find their way home. I feel it brings an energy you can tap into with it.

Best place for a coffee stop in Shetland?

Again very difficult to answer, there’s one I love called the Cake Fridge. It’s near a beautiful waterfall at the Burn of Lunklet. But also, when the cafe is shut it has a 24-hour-a-day cake fridge with an honesty box.

The best tiffin at any time of the day or night. What more could you possibly want?

How is 2025 going for you so far?

So far so good. This is the most exciting year for me comedy-wise: ‘Marj’, the first part of the trilogy was released as a special on my Youtube.

My current tour O, the second show in the trilogy, kicked off in February too. Then this August, I’ll be bringing the final installment to the Edinburgh Fringe. It’s been a labour of love for the last few years, so it’s wonderful to complete it all this year.

What are you up to with work at the moment?

The O tour! I am so excited, travelling all through England and Scotland with my favourite show to perform to date. It’s funny, it’s engaging, and potentially I’ll make more people faint.

A perfect day on Shetland for Marjolein involves…

Depending greatly on the season. But as we’re heading out of winter I’ll describe a summer’s day.

Wake up to bright sunshine (the sun’s already been up a fair while) a day warm enough to sit outside and have coffee on the grass. Surrounded by the song of birds. Then a walk up into the hills, where you can smell the sweetness of the heather and the hares are wearing their brown summer coats.

Back down to the sea where I go for a swim but oh my god it’s cold, then we have cans on the beach. Because it’s summer it’s rarely dark and I go to bed in the bright light of a Shetland summer’s night.

Marjolein’s newest tour O is coming to the north and north-east throughout March.

Find tickets for her shows in Aberdeen, Inverness, Ullapool, Stornoway, Fort William, or Shetland here.