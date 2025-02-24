Street style: Here’s what 5 glamorous guests wore to the P&J Charity Gala 2025

Glamourous guests dressed to impress at the glittering P&J Charity Gala 2025.

Bow ties and ball gowns were the dress code of choice for the fabulous fundraisers who gathered at the P&J Live to help raise money for Clan Cancer Support and Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation.

To celebrate the glitzy event, we asked five stylish guests where they got their elegant outfits…

Jodie Mewse, 27, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a business development specialist at Fugro.

What are you wearing?

I bought this dress when I lived in Norway and it’s from Gina Tricot. My bag was a gift from my mother-in-law and my shoes are from Zara.

How would you describe your style?

I would say classy/elegant. I do like to have a bit of fun by adding pops of colour.

Where do you like to shop?

I love Zara and Mint Velvet. And more recently Marks and Spencer’s. I actually got a beautiful faux fur coat from there.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have a particular style icon, I just like clothes that I feel would suit my shape.

Alison Critten, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a human resources manager.

What are you wearing?

My dress is from Club L London and my shoes are from a shop in Spain.

How would you describe your style?

I like things that are a bit different. I struggle a little bit in Aberdeen because there’s not a lot of different shops and it does bother me that I have to buy online rather than local because I would prefer to do that. I would say I’m pretty relaxed in terms of my style and I like things that are comfortable but functional. I do love some feathers and sparkle too.

Where do you like to shop?

I was a great lover of Ted Baker when it was in its prime. I use Next a lot because they’ve got so many different brands. I dearly miss John Lewis in Aberdeen but I still purchase online from them because they’ve got a lot of brands too. To be honest, I just buy things that take my fancy instead of being brand loyal. I also love Vinted and enjoy looking at that to see what clothes people are selling.

Who is your style icon?

The Princess of Wales is exceptionally well put together. I always think Sharon Osbourne is quite well turned out. And I must admit, I’m a lover of Paris Fury’s wardrobe.

Lynne Ritchie, 56, from Elgin

What do you do for a living?

I’m a midwife.

What are you wearing?

My dress is from New Look and my shoes are from M&S. I’m wearing sparkles for Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation.

How would you describe your style?

I’ve got an individual style. I don’t follow the crowd, I like what I like.

Where do you like to shop?

I like Zara, Next and M&S. I’m not really into designer clothes.

Who is your style icon?

Emma Thompson (actress). I think she looks lovely in whatever she wears.

Deanna Carter, 34, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’ve just started working at Fugro as a tender co-ordinator.

What are you wearing?

My dress is from Monsoon and my bag and shoes are both from ASOS.

How would you describe your style?

My style is a bit of a mix. At work I’m more elegant and in my day-to-day life it’s more toned down. For a night out, I try to style it up a bit. I do like florals. I’m like everyone else though as sometimes I like to wear black but I do love a pop of colour.

Where do you like to shop?

I do all my shopping online so I like ASOS and Next. Right now, I love a bargain at Debenhams.

Who is your style icon?

I really love Margot Robbie (actress). From what I see on social media, when she’s not working she’s very casual and when she’s in the limelight, she dresses in florals and brighter clothes. So I can relate to her style.

Lesley Mills, 59, from Elgin

What do you do for a living?

I’m semi-retired but I still work as a bank midwife.

What are you wearing?

My dress is from John Lewis and my shoes are from Lotus.

How would you describe your style?

I don’t copy anyone, I just wear what I like.

Where do you like to shop?

Most of my clothes recently have been from TK Maxx because we have one in Elgin. I always manage to find something which people don’t believe I got there. I also like John Lewis.

Who is your style icon?

No, I don’t have a style icon.

