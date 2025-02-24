Street style: Here’s what 5 glamorous guests wore to the P&J Charity Gala 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Street style: Here’s what 5 glamorous guests wore to the P&J Charity Gala 2025

From silk and sequins to feathers and flowers, there was a dazzling array of outfits on display at the glittering event at the P&J Live.

By Rosemary Lowne
Deanna Carter, pictured, was one of the stylish guests at the glitzy P&J Charity Gala.
Glamourous guests dressed to impress at the glittering P&J Charity Gala 2025.

Bow ties and ball gowns were the dress code of choice for the fabulous fundraisers who gathered at the P&J Live to help raise money for Clan Cancer Support and Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation.

To celebrate the glitzy event, we asked five stylish guests where they got their elegant outfits…

Jodie Mewse, 27, from Aberdeen

Jodie loves to shop in Zara, Mint Velvet and M&S. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a business development specialist at Fugro.

What are you wearing?

I bought this dress when I lived in Norway and it’s from Gina Tricot. My bag was a gift from my mother-in-law and my shoes are from Zara.

How would you describe your style?

I would say classy/elegant. I do like to have a bit of fun by adding pops of colour.

Where do you like to shop?

I love Zara and Mint Velvet. And more recently Marks and Spencer’s. I actually got a beautiful faux fur coat from there.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have a particular style icon, I just like clothes that I feel would suit my shape.

Alison Critten, from Aberdeen

Alison loves to find clothes that are a little bit different. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a human resources manager.

What are you wearing?

My dress is from Club L London and my shoes are from a shop in Spain.

How would you describe your style?

I like things that are a bit different. I struggle a little bit in Aberdeen because there’s not a lot of different shops and it does bother me that I have to buy online rather than local because I would prefer to do that. I would say I’m pretty relaxed in terms of my style and I like things that are comfortable but functional. I do love some feathers and sparkle too.

Where do you like to shop?

I was a great lover of Ted Baker when it was in its prime. I use Next a lot because they’ve got so many different brands. I dearly miss John Lewis in Aberdeen but I still purchase online from them because they’ve got a lot of brands too. To be honest, I just buy things that take my fancy instead of being brand loyal. I also love Vinted and enjoy looking at that to see what clothes people are selling.

Who is your style icon?

The Princess of Wales is exceptionally well put together. I always think Sharon Osbourne is quite well turned out. And I must admit, I’m a lover of Paris Fury’s wardrobe.

Lynne Ritchie, 56, from Elgin

Lynne says she doesn’t follow trends but wears what she likes. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a midwife.

What are you wearing?

My dress is from New Look and my shoes are from M&S. I’m wearing sparkles for Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation.

How would you describe your style?

I’ve got an individual style. I don’t follow the crowd, I like what I like.

Where do you like to shop?

I like Zara, Next and M&S. I’m not really into designer clothes.

Who is your style icon?

Emma Thompson (actress). I think she looks lovely in whatever she wears.

Deanna Carter, 34, from Aberdeen

Deanna loves wearing florals and bright colours. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’ve just started working at Fugro as a tender co-ordinator.

What are you wearing?

My dress is from Monsoon and my bag and shoes are both from ASOS.

How would you describe your style?

My style is a bit of a mix. At work I’m more elegant and in my day-to-day life it’s more toned down. For a night out, I try to style it up a bit. I do like florals. I’m like everyone else though as sometimes I like to wear black but I do love a pop of colour.

Where do you like to shop?

I do all my shopping online so I like ASOS and Next. Right now, I love a bargain at Debenhams.

Who is your style icon?

I really love Margot Robbie (actress). From what I see on social media, when she’s not working she’s very casual and when she’s in the limelight, she dresses in florals and brighter clothes. So I can relate to her style.

Lesley Mills, 59, from Elgin

Lesley loves to shop at TK Maxx in Elgin. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m semi-retired but I still work as a bank midwife.

What are you wearing?

My dress is from John Lewis and my shoes are from Lotus.

How would you describe your style?

I don’t copy anyone, I just wear what I like.

Where do you like to shop?

Most of my clothes recently have been from TK Maxx because we have one in Elgin. I always manage to find something which people don’t believe I got there. I also like John Lewis.

Who is your style icon?

No, I don’t have a style icon.

