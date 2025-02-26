Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
My Aberdeen: Sir Jim Milne on his favourite places and memories in Aberdeen

Sir Jim Milne CBE lists The Marcliffe as his favourite restaurant in Aberdeen.

Sir Jim Milne at The Marcliffe Hotel. Image: Balmoral Group
Sir Jim Milne at The Marcliffe Hotel. Image: Balmoral Group
By Joanna Bremner

Sir Jim Milne, Aberdeen’s Balmoral Group boss, shares memories of nights out in Aberdeen, his favourite places and more…

What first springs to mind when you think of Aberdeen?

The first thing that comes to my mind is the granite and the workmanship of the old buildings and proud heritage we have here in Aberdeen.

Old Aberdeen in particular, the cobbled streets are lined with affa bonnie historic buildings.

Of course, you also have our terrific harbour, which has been continually redeveloped over the years.

Aberdeen harbour. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It has provided a base for significant fishing and shipbuilding industries and served as a port to the global offshore oil and gas industry.

Most memorable night out you’ve had in Aberdeen?

There have been many special memories made in Aberdeen. I’ve always had a great time at the Beach Ballroom and the Music Hall.

Ardbeck, my home, was well known for hosting events, especially barbecue parties around the time Offshore Europe took place.

One year, we hosted around a thousand folk who were entertained by the Irish band Red Hurley and the Alex Sutherland Band, a big band jazz outfit renowned across the north-east for getting folk on their feet.

Favourite restaurant in Aberdeen and why?

Ach, that’s a silly question. You canna beat The Marcliffe.

The hotel holds a special place in my heart and has been the venue of choice for many  special occasions.

The Marcliffe Hotel and Spa, Aberdeen. Image: Aspectus.

(We had our wedding there in 2001, family celebrations have been hosted there over the years and key client dinners.)

Marcliffe has a way of making you feel at home – the warm welcome, the hospitable service and comfort of the place brings a sense of relaxation and ease.

Everything is set up for you to enjoy a thoroughly good time!

Best place in Aberdeen when you’re looking for inspiration?

Once again, this might be an obvious one for abidy, but I don’t have to look further than the Balmoral HQ in Aberdeen.

Seeing the place expand and all the new ideas from the team coming into fruition is inspirational.

Sir Jim Milne CBE at Balmoral Group in Aberdeen. Image: Balmoral Group.

To think that Balmoral started 45 years ago this year with only four employees. It’s incredibly rewarding to see how far we have come.

To be able to see different generations come through the business with new ideas and innovation is affa rewarding.

What are you up to at the moment?

Well, I’m nae as mobile as I used to be, but I still like to get aboot.

You canna beat a bit of fresh air in the countryside.

Spending time with family is very important to me, and the focus remains firmly on developing and investing in Balmoral Group.

