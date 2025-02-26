Sir Jim Milne, Aberdeen’s Balmoral Group boss, shares memories of nights out in Aberdeen, his favourite places and more…

What first springs to mind when you think of Aberdeen?

The first thing that comes to my mind is the granite and the workmanship of the old buildings and proud heritage we have here in Aberdeen.

Old Aberdeen in particular, the cobbled streets are lined with affa bonnie historic buildings.

Of course, you also have our terrific harbour, which has been continually redeveloped over the years.

It has provided a base for significant fishing and shipbuilding industries and served as a port to the global offshore oil and gas industry.

Most memorable night out you’ve had in Aberdeen?

There have been many special memories made in Aberdeen. I’ve always had a great time at the Beach Ballroom and the Music Hall.

Ardbeck, my home, was well known for hosting events, especially barbecue parties around the time Offshore Europe took place.

One year, we hosted around a thousand folk who were entertained by the Irish band Red Hurley and the Alex Sutherland Band, a big band jazz outfit renowned across the north-east for getting folk on their feet.

Favourite restaurant in Aberdeen and why?

Ach, that’s a silly question. You canna beat The Marcliffe.

The hotel holds a special place in my heart and has been the venue of choice for many special occasions.

(We had our wedding there in 2001, family celebrations have been hosted there over the years and key client dinners.)

Marcliffe has a way of making you feel at home – the warm welcome, the hospitable service and comfort of the place brings a sense of relaxation and ease.

Everything is set up for you to enjoy a thoroughly good time!

Best place in Aberdeen when you’re looking for inspiration?

Once again, this might be an obvious one for abidy, but I don’t have to look further than the Balmoral HQ in Aberdeen.

Seeing the place expand and all the new ideas from the team coming into fruition is inspirational.

To think that Balmoral started 45 years ago this year with only four employees. It’s incredibly rewarding to see how far we have come.

To be able to see different generations come through the business with new ideas and innovation is affa rewarding.

What are you up to at the moment?

Well, I’m nae as mobile as I used to be, but I still like to get aboot.

You canna beat a bit of fresh air in the countryside.

Spending time with family is very important to me, and the focus remains firmly on developing and investing in Balmoral Group.