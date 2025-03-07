‘Our tattoos help us remember our daughter’ – How Huntly’s Ink Panther tattooist changes lives

Behind every tattoo is a fascinating story.

From commemorating loved ones and marking milestone moments to celebrating new beginnings and symbolising strength in adversity, there’s so much more to a tattoo than meets the eye.

Someone who knows that more than anyone is Andy Campbell who runs The Ink Panther, a tattoo shop in the heart of Huntly.

“I get the most satisfaction from doing tattoos for people in memory of their loved ones,” says Andy, 37, who lives in Portsoy.

“They’re always special.”

Behind the scenes at The Ink Panther…

Keen to delve a bit deeper below the surface of tattoos, I spent a day with Andy and his wife Anne-Louise, who helps to run the shop, to meet people who say that body ink has been life changing.

Clutching a bacon roll and coffee – Andy’s non-negotiable breakfast ritual – the mood is relaxed, warm and friendly as he chats away while he sets up his studio for a busy day of tattooing.

“Believe it or not, I used to be a quality control inspector but I got to the point where I didn’t want to work for someone else anymore,” says Andy.

“I knew a guy who was a tattoo artist so I decided to train with him.

“It didn’t take long to pick it up.

“So opened the Ink Panther just over three years ago, just after lockdown.”

‘It all started with a £30 DIY tattoo machine’

Erupting into laughter, Anne-Louise says she’ll never forget her reaction when Andy first told her his plans to become a tattoo artist.

“It was Christmas Eve and he said ‘I bought something today’ and it was a £30 tattoo machine from Amazon,” she says.

“At first I thought he was crazy but since then I’ve been his biggest supporter.

“I’m very proud of him.”

‘Getting our tattoos was such a comfort’

After just a short time of chatting to Andy and Anne-Louise, it feels like we’re lifelong friends which is something that resonates with Chelsea Bridgman, 33, and her partner Liam Wiseman, 36.

Popping into the tattoo shop, the couple from Portsoy, tell me that Andy and Anne-Louise were a shining light during a very dark moment in their lives.

In October last year, the couple went through every parent’s worst nightmare when their beautiful three-month-old daughter Mackenzie suddenly died from cot death.

As a special tribute to their daughter, Chelsea, and Liam, both got tattoos in her memory.

‘Andy made us feel so comfortable’

Chelsea says the tattoos have been a huge comfort.

“I thought that getting the tattoo would be an emotional experience and that I would be sat in tears the whole time but it was fun,” says Chelsea.

“Andy and Anne-Louise were absolutely amazing so it was such a special experience for us.

“They closed the shop for us and Andy made us feel so comfortable and made it light-hearted.

“Getting the tattoos has been such a comfort to us.

“And now we’re really good friends with them.”

‘It was a very special experience’

Fighting back tears as he looks down as his tattoo, Liam says it provides him with a sense of comfort every day.

“It doesn’t get easier,” says Liam.

“It might look like you’re fine but you’re not inside.

“But coming here and getting our tattoos was a very special experience.

“It was comfortable and fun – it was just what we wanted.”

Describing it as the most heartbreaking call she’s ever received from a customer, Anne-Louise says they were determined to support Chelsea and Liam in any way they could.

“We don’t usually do home visits but we went out to see them and chat everything through,” says Anne-Louise.

“So we closed the shop for the day and we waived the fee so that the money they would’ve spent can go to The Scottish Cot Death Trust in memory of Mackenzie.”

‘The tattoos were better than we ever expected’

Going above and beyond, Andy and Anne-Louise also used tattoo ink which the couple had specially made from Mackenzie’s ashes.

“It’s not a service that we would offer to the general public but we made an exception this time to support Chelsea and Liam,” says Anne-Louise.

“So Chelsea and Liam used an English based company called Cremation Ink who specialise in turning cremation ashes into tattoo ink.”

For the couple, they will never forget the extraordinary lengths that Andy and Anne-Louise went to on their behalf.

“The tattoos came out better than we ever expected,” says Chelsea.

“They went above and beyond for us.”

‘Getting a tattoo boosted my body confidence’

As well as being a source of comfort, tattoos can also instil a sense of body confidence as Andy’s next client Emma McWilliam explains.

“Tattoos have given me a lot of body confidence,” says Emma, a 41-year-old mum from Huntly.

“I’m really pale so in the past, I wasn’t keen keen to show my legs in summer.

“But now that I’ve got tattoos, I finally feel like I’m embracing myself.”

‘It’s not painful, it’s relaxing’

Emma, who works at an after-school club, says her tattoos are all inspired by Star Wars.

“I used to hate Star Wars but my stepson was a fan so I was forced to watch it but I ended up loving it,” says Emma.

“I stick it on, even if I’m doing the housework, it’s always on in the background.”

As a busy mum and stepmum, Emma says the whole experience of coming into the tattoo shop is like an escape.

“I don’t find it painful, it’s relaxing,” says Emma.

“This is the tenth tattoo which Andy has done for me and every time I come in it’s great banter and we have a good yap.”

‘Tattoos are a conversation starter’

Andy’s final customer of the day is Libby Gordon, 20, who works at the Royal Oak pub in Huntly.

Rolling up her sleeve in preparation, Libby says she loves getting tattoos.

“I’m getting a hammerhead shark on my arm as I just think they’re cool,” she says.

“Tattoos are definitely a conversation starter when I’m working in the pub.”

As well as the hammerhead shark, Libby is also getting a tattoo behind her ear of a flower her little sister Lana drew.

“My little sister wrote me a little note when she found out I was moving out saying she loves me and will miss me and he drew me this flower,” says Libby.

“So I’m going to get that flower tattooed behind my ear.”

‘Getting a tattoo is fun’

For Libby, who also works full-time in a chip shop, getting a tattoo is a fun experience.

“I love getting tattoos and I don’t find them sore,” she says.

“It’s always so much fun coming in as Andy is so funny, I could yap to him all day.”

Tattoos are like a window to the soul…

After spending a day with Andy, it’s clear to see that tattoos are far from just a fashion statement.

A permanent memoir of love, loss, triumph, or transformation, tattoos play a profound role in promoting mental wellbeing, emotional healing and personal empowerment.

Illustrated on the most intimate of cavasses, tattoos act like a window to the soul.

For Liam Wiseman, his tattoo in memory of his daughter Mackenzie is a source of comfort like no other.

“It’s nice to have a little bit of Mackenzie with you all the time, it’s a comfort,” he says.

“Looking at it makes me smile every day.”

Liam and Chelsea have set up an fundraiser in memory of little Mackenzie.

Anyone who would like to donate can do so online at gofundme.com