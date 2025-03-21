8 stories of why we love our multicultural Aberdeen

Scotland’s third-largest city, Aberdeen, is now officially home to 224,021 people.

Though around 80% of Aberdeen City residents were born in the UK – with more than 150,000 of them identifying as white Scottish – according to the latest census results, one in five people living, working and studying in our city were born elsewhere in the world.

To get a better insight into the real human beings behind the census figures, our writer Lindsay Bruce has had eight different conversations with people and families from all walks of life that make up Our Aberdeen in 2025…

Read on to hear their stories, and why they love calling Aberdeen their home.

1. From Asia to Aberdeen, law student Anelka Karunaratne who loves a ceilidh

Anelka Karunaratne represents one of thousands of young people who make the north-east home while studying.

The 23-year-old Sri Lankan law student lives in Pittodrie Street and she’s just one of Aberdeen University’s 15,000 students from over 130 different nations.

“Aberdeen is my home away from home, thanks to the fantastic people I’ve met here,” she says.

Though colder than the sunnier climes of south Asia, Anelka’s found warmth in combining her Sri Lankan customs of hospitality with Scottish traditions.

“We take Christmas very seriously in my flat, and we always have people round. And I’ll also find any excuse to go to a ceilidh!”

Following in her father’s footsteps – who also studied in Aberdeen – Anelka is most certainly not alone in adding her rich Asian heritage to the fabric of the city.

Currently, there are around 7,500 permanent residents in Aberdeen representing Asian ethnicities including India, Bangladesh and Pakistan, with a further 6,500 people from Chinese or other Asian countries.

2. Torry born, Bangladeshi bred, meet Sufian Ali whose favourite place is Duthie Park

Sufian Ali is 26 and works in the city centre as a sales engineer. His family – from Bangladesh – moved to Aberdeen in 1980 and he’s been a proud “Torry loon” since birth.

Part of Aberdeen Muslims – and one of the community leaders spearheading Foodbox, an initiative offering free food to those in need, Sufian says of all the places he loves in Aberdeen, Duthie Park takes his top spot.

“There’s nowhere like home when we get beautiful weather, and the sun comes out. The city gets busier and it’s fantastic.

“For me, the cafe in Duthie Park is also one of my favourite places to eat.”

Sufian – who worships at Crown Street Mosque – also notes Eid as one of the best times of year.

“When we get all dressed up and spend time together… I love it. And I love being able to bring the value of Islam and being Asian, while keeping my Scottish side alive too.”

3. ‘I was born on a kibbutz but Old Aberdeen is home’ – Dr Ehud Reiter

Sufian isn’t the only person thriving amidst Aberdeen’s many faith communities. Despite almost 130,000 of us stating ‘no religion’ on the census form, it’s still a city boasting numerous churches, mosques, Sikh and Hindu religious gatherings, and we even have the only synagogue further north than the Central Belt.

Dr Ehud Reiter has called Old Aberdeen home for more than 30 years and is currently the president of the city’s Synagogue and Jewish Community Centre.

Although small in number compared to almost 70,000 Christians and 6,465 Muslims, there are still 144 people who would describe themselves as Jewish in Aberdeen according to latest census data.

“I always felt Aberdeen was a great place to raise a family,” said father-of-three Ehud, 64.

He moved north after studying in Edinburgh but was born in Israel to Jewish American parents. When he married his Glaswegian wife Ann and a job came up at Aberdeen University the couple moved here.

Now – the professor of computing science – says he enjoys community activities at the synagogue and spending time near the beach.

4. From Filipino to ‘foos yer doos’ – Keith and Edz Lamera

Keith and Edralene Lamera are also big fans of Aberdeen’s golden sands.

The Filipino couple – who have just celebrated becoming British citizens – made Aberdeen home in 2021 after lockdown.

Keith (33) first began life in Scotland in 2016 when he arrived in Inverness to work for Ernst & Young as an auditor. After just six months in the Highlands he transferred to Aberdeen, and when he and Edralene – known as Edz (34) – married in 2019, she joined him here.

“Initially when we first arrived here, it was difficult to call the UK or Aberdeen home. Having lived in the Philippines for more than 20 years and without a family here, it was a struggle.

“We came from the capital city in the Philippines where it can be chaotic most of the time. Aberdeen is quite the opposite. But it provided us the peace that we would have missed if we stayed back in the Philippines.

“Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire offered us a lot – from beautiful parks to amazing castles and ruins. However, the most important of all, is the people. That’s what kept us here. Aberdonians have been amazing,” Keith said.

“And if I do want to think of home I just go to the beach, it really reminds me of the Philippines which also has amazing beaches.”

For another taste of home they love to visit Dolores Lutong Bahay to satisfy their Asian food cravings but they’ve also developed a taste for tablet and shortbread.

Yes, the couple, who maintain their Filipino tradition of celebrating Christmas from September 1, have assimilated nicely.

“Foos yer doos? Nae bad!” Keith laughs, “I love to say this to my office mates.”

5. ‘We’re from Poland and Malawi, but Aberdeen’s our home’ – Klaudia and Aku Kamanga

One of the biggest headlines from the 2022 census published late last year, was that Aberdeen has Scotland’s largest percentage Polish community amongst Scottish cities, equating to just shy of 10.000 people in the Granite City.

Social worker Klaudia Kamanga, formerly Idzi, lives in Tillydrone with her husband Aku.

The 25-year-old moved to Aberdeen from Poland with her parents in 2007.

“I’m still Polish,” she laughs, “but I do have a very Scottish accent.

“I grew up in Aberdeen so it’s my home. I get so much joy being near the beach. A lot of us take that for granted!”

Klaudia met her Malawian husband Aku (26) through their church and they’ve been married for almost six years.

“I still try to include Polish foods on my weekly menu,” Klaudia says, “though if we eat out we really love Madame Mews.”

Though Aku, who works at Costco, loves a Toby Carvery breakfast he likes to maintain some traditions from Malawi too. “And one of the best ways to do that is through food. I really love Sima – it’s like a thick porridge made from ground corn flour. You have it with okra soup.

“Coming here as a child in 2006 it’s difficult to remember a lot of traditions. This has been my home for most of my life.”

Malawi and Scotland have a long-lasting ‘friendship’ dating back to missionary David Livingstone. However, Aberdeen itself has long been home to generations of African families.

Though fewer families and lone workers are migrating here since the oil and gas downturn, there are nearly 9,000 people of African ethnicity currently at home in Aberdeen.

6. Nigerian by birth, Aberdonian by choice – Lolu Olufemi

Lolu Olufemi moved to Aberdeen in 1995 with her Nigerian parents and siblings. Her dad was a lecturer in civil engineering at Aberdeen University.

The 39-year-old lives in Bridge of Don and works as a management consultant for KMPG in Marischal Square. She’s also a TikTok favourite with her jargon-free “LoluLessons” on how to make change accessible.

“For me, Aberdeen is a bit of a hidden gem,” she says. “We get the benefit of easy access to beautiful green spaces, beaches and nature, while still getting to work with multi-national organisations due to our energy sector.

“It means I get the best of both worlds. I enjoy hiking, paddleboarding and getting out and about in nature. But what really makes Aberdeen home for me is the community of friends and family I have here.

“I have a sister who lives close by with her family. Through my church I’ve been able to get involved in so many activities, like volunteering at the foodbank and giving out ‘bags of kindness’ to the vulnerable in our city over the years.”

It’s clear that the city has Lolu’s heart.

“I love a walk around Union Terrace Gardens on my lunch break, and I could list tons of great places to eat and drink. The Manchurian does THE best Chinese food and I love The Coffee Bar in Torry for cheesecake.”

7. ‘We love serving our city’ – Aberdeen’s Darren and Georgie Shinnie

She’s not the only one.

Electrician business owner Darren Shinnie, lists the Bridge Centre’s Coffee Bar as one of his favourite Aberdeen spots too. Though he’s probably biased.

He and his wife Georgie, a primary teacher originally from Motherwell, lead a team running church services and community projects in the same building.

“I just love Torry,” the 37-year-old dad-of-three says. “My dad’s family were from Summerhill but my mum’s side are all Torry.”

Representing the majority of Aberdonians, born in Scotland from Scottish heritage, the Shinnies live in Bridge of Don with their three children.

While Darren says the Dons and the weather is what makes Aberdeen home for him, Georgie says the beach, and King’s Church, is what she equates with “home.”

“I was raised to believe that being Christian means helping others, so we are involved in serving our city in different ways through crèche, VicTorry Kids Club and various Torry events, now linked to the Bridge Centre.”

The keen runners and Munro-baggers all love watching Aberdeen play, walking along the beach and “there’s nothing like a chipper from the Torry Chip Bar,” adds Darren.

8. ‘War forced me from Ukraine but I’m glad Aberdeen is my home’ – Olena Sumusieva

For former pastry chef and Ukrainian-born Olena Samusieva, cooking at home with her family makes her most happy.

“We moved to Aberdeen in 2022 when the war started in my country. I will never forget the morning of 24th February 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine,” she said.

The mother-of-four who is now studying at North East Scotland College, is in the process of setting up her own photography business.

She says she’s thankful to Aberdeen for welcoming her.

“I am Ukrainian, born and raised in Ukraine, but now Aberdeen is my home, and I am very grateful for that. The people here are incredible, with big hearts,” the 37-year-old says.

“The city’s atmosphere, history, the people, and the surrounding nature is all ‘home’ to me now. I love the North Sea coastline and the opportunity to quickly escape into nature.”

A regular at the Citadel’s Sunday morning Salvation Army gatherings, and a volunteer with Mamacita Foundation, Olena said she works hard to keep her Ukrainian traditions alive.

“Especially when it comes to celebrations, food, and language. But I do love the Scottish ceilidh tradition. These folk dance gatherings have such a special atmosphere. I also appreciate the deep connection with nature that is so strongly felt in Scottish culture.”

You can read more from the latest Scottish census here.