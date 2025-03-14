8 alcohol-free activities to enjoy in Aberdeen this spring

In a world where socialising often revolves around alcohol, you may find yourself asking if you can still have fun without drinking.

And the simple answer is: yes.

Here, we’ve rounded up an array of sober activities in Aberdeen that don’t come with a hangover…

1: Dip and sauna at Aberdeen Beach

Nothing blows the cobwebs away quite like an invigorative dip in the North Sea followed by a relaxing sauna.

So if you’re looking for a wholesome wellbeing experience that doesn’t break the bank, head along to the Fittie end of the beach where you will find two wood-fired sauna businesses – Seabiscuit Sauna and Barbos Sauna.

And to top off the wholesome, alcohol-free experience, why not enjoy a good coffee or some tasty street food from one of the brilliant beach food vendors.

2: Book Club at Breathing Space Studio

What could be better than chatting about books, drinking tea and eating a few too many biscuits?

This ‘unpretentious’ book club runs on Thursday evenings at the popular Gaelic Lane studio.

It’s just £2 to attend so it won’t break the bank, either.

3: Stargazing at Tyrebagger Hill

Connect to the cosmos at these mesmerising stargazing evenings, which are among the many sober activities on offer in Aberdeen.

Run by Aberdeen West Astronomy Group, a group of keen amateur astronomers, the awe-inspiring sessions take place every month on Wednesday evenings at 7.30pm.

Anyone who is interested can email alextronomy@gmail.com or check out the website for the next stargazing dates and directions.

4: Late-night desserts

If you’re keen to socialise late into the evening but without alcohol, why not pop into Heavenly Desserts on Union Street.

From crepes and croffles to milk cakes and non-alcoholic cocktails, this popular venue is open to 11.30pm from Monday to Thursday and until midnight from Friday to Sunday.

5: The Locked Door Escape Games

Put your problem-solving skills to the test at this fun-filled escape experience in Aberdeen.

Locked in a themed room with just 60 minutes to escape, you will need to keep a cool head and work with your team to solve a variety of puzzles.

6: Parkrun

Get the feel-good endorphins flowing by taking part in a Saturday morning parkrun.

Whether you’re a complete beginner or a serious athlete, parkrun is the perfect way to boost your physical health and wellbeing – for free.

With parkrun events at Aberdeen Beach, Hazlehead Park, Stonehaven at 9.30am every Saturday morning, plus a junior parkrun at Duthie Park every Sunday at 9.30am, it’s a free way to get fit and have fun for all the family.

7: Creative workshops

Far from being just a cafe, Second Home Studio also runs an array of creative classes including workshops on how to repair your clothes.

Every month they post up a list of all the classes they have on, which range from life drawing and writing to cooking.

8: Live music

Enjoy live music every Wednesday evening at Foodstory.

The thriving Thistle Street cafe is fast becoming the place to go for great food, a good coffee and some amazing live music – perfect for those after a sober evening out in Aberdeen.

Foodstory also runs an array of workshops, such as bread making and wellbeing/health-focused classes.