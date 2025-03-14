8 alcohol-free activities to enjoy in Aberdeen this spring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
8 alcohol-free activities to enjoy in Aberdeen this spring

From book clubs and beach saunas to stargazing and late-night dessert venues, there are plenty of fun, sober activities in the Granite City.

By Rosemary Lowne
A woman looks out from inside a coastal sauna in Aberdeen
We've rounded up 8 of the best alcohol-free activities in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

In a world where socialising often revolves around alcohol, you may find yourself asking if you can still have fun without drinking.

And the simple answer is: yes.

Here, we’ve rounded up an array of sober activities in Aberdeen that don’t come with a hangover…

1: Dip and sauna at Aberdeen Beach

a woman sits in a wood-fired sauna at Aberdeen Beach
Melt all your worries away in one of the wood-fired saunas at Aberdeen Beach. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Nothing blows the cobwebs away quite like an invigorative dip in the North Sea followed by a relaxing sauna.

So if you’re looking for a wholesome wellbeing experience that doesn’t break the bank, head along to the Fittie end of the beach where you will find two wood-fired sauna businesses – Seabiscuit Sauna and Barbos Sauna.

And to top off the wholesome, alcohol-free experience, why not enjoy a good coffee or some tasty street food from one of the brilliant beach food vendors.

2: Book Club at Breathing Space Studio

a cup of tea, a slice of cake and a tablet showing the front cover of a book
Enjoy a good yap over a great book and plenty of tea at the Breathing Space Studio book club. Image: Laura Watt

What could be better than chatting about books, drinking tea and eating a few too many biscuits?

This ‘unpretentious’ book club runs on Thursday evenings at the popular Gaelic Lane studio.

It’s just £2 to attend so it won’t break the bank, either.

3: Stargazing at Tyrebagger Hill

two people with telescopes watch the stars while outside
For an out-of-this-world experience, why not join The Aberdeen West Astronomy Group, which holds monthly stargazing sessions in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen West Astronomy Group

Connect to the cosmos at these mesmerising stargazing evenings, which are among the many sober activities on offer in Aberdeen.

Run by Aberdeen West Astronomy Group, a group of keen amateur astronomers, the awe-inspiring sessions take place every month on Wednesday evenings at 7.30pm.

Anyone who is interested can email alextronomy@gmail.com or check out the website for the next stargazing dates and directions.

4: Late-night desserts

cream is poured over a fruity slice of cake
For a late-night coffee and cake fix, head to Heavenly Desserts. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

If you’re keen to socialise late into the evening but without alcohol, why not pop into Heavenly Desserts on Union Street.

From crepes and croffles to milk cakes and non-alcoholic cocktails, this popular venue is open to 11.30pm from Monday to Thursday and until midnight from Friday to Sunday.

5: The Locked Door Escape Games

The entrance to The Locked Door, just one of several sober activities on offer in Aberdeen
This escape room experience in Aberdeen is sure to bring out your competitive side. Image: The Locked Door

Put your problem-solving skills to the test at this fun-filled escape experience in Aberdeen.

Locked in a themed room with just 60 minutes to escape, you will need to keep a cool head and work with your team to solve a variety of puzzles.

6: Parkrun

runners on a path through a grass field
Get your weekend off on the right foot by taking part in one of the parkrun events. Image: Heather Fowlie

Get the feel-good endorphins flowing by taking part in a Saturday morning parkrun.

Whether you’re a complete beginner or a serious athlete, parkrun is the perfect way to boost your physical health and wellbeing – for free.

With parkrun events at Aberdeen Beach, Hazlehead Park, Stonehaven at 9.30am every Saturday morning, plus a junior parkrun at Duthie Park every Sunday at 9.30am, it’s a free way to get fit and have fun for all the family.

7: Creative workshops

a smiling woman sits at a table in Second Home Studio, which runs several sober activities in Aberdeen
Second Home Studio has an array of amazing classes every month. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Far from being just a cafe, Second Home Studio also runs an array of creative classes including workshops on how to repair your clothes.

Every month they post up a list of all the classes they have on, which range from life drawing and writing to cooking.

8: Live music

the exterior of Foodstory
Foodstory is at the beating heart of the local community, and rounds off our list of sober activities in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Enjoy live music every Wednesday evening at Foodstory.

The thriving Thistle Street cafe is fast becoming the place to go for great food, a good coffee and some amazing live music – perfect for those after a sober evening out in Aberdeen.

Foodstory also runs an array of workshops, such as bread making and wellbeing/health-focused classes.

