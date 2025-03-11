Excited about the Tall Ships Races? 7 spots to uncover Aberdeen’s maritime past

Follow this fun maritime trail in Aberdeen and make a day of it with your family and friends.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

As more Tall Ships from all over the world confirm to sail into Aberdeen this summer, anticipation for the Tall Ships Races is rising.

Granite City is a buzz with excitement as it prepares for a four-day festival in July to celebrate its hosting of the largest fleet in the international maritime event.

Aberdeen will come alive this summer as visitors from across Scotland and beyond come together to enjoy vibrant street food markets, family fun, live music and a host of activities for all ages.

To get into the spirit of the event, we’ve put together a list of places that you can visit with your entire family. You’ll discover Aberdeen’s rich maritime connections and appreciate why this historic and picturesque city by the sea is the only British host port for the Tall Ships Races 2025.

Maritime trail in Aberdeen: 7 destinations to explore the city’s sea connections

1. Aberdeen Maritime Museum

There’s no better place to start than this award-winning museum located in Shiprow, a historic street offering spectacular views of the busy local harbour.

It houses an impressive collection that gives fascinating insights into the city’s relationship with the sea – from early fishing practices and its port history to local shipbuilding and fast sailing ships.

It also shows the city’s present and future, with unique displays on the oil, gas and offshore wind industries in the North Sea.

2. Aberdeen Art Gallery

Like the Maritime Museum, the Gallery houses an extensive collection highlighting items related to Aberdeen Harbour as well as its whaling, shipbuilding and shipping industries.

It also hosts events like the stitching of the Tall Ships 2025 sampler. Drop by every week until May 27 to watch members of the Aberdeen Stitch & Textile Group as well as the Unfinished Objects (UFO) Group work on the piece designed to commemorate the arrival of the fleet in July.

Heather King, chairperson of the Aberdeen Stitch & Textile Group and designer of the sampler, says: “The design features flags of four countries – a nod to the four legs of the Races. I used the colours of their flags – red, white and blue – throughout the sampler which reads ‘Tall Ships Races Aberdeen 2025’.

“Come, feel the stitches and ask us any question. There are nearly 6,000 stiches to go into it!”

3. Footdee

This fishing village, affectionately called Fittie by locals, consists of two principal squares of cottages. The North and South Squares were designed by the city architect John Smith, who also designed Balmoral Castle, the famous Highland home of the British royal family.

The houses here face inwards to protect against the cold winds coming from the North Sea.

Though many residents have updated the buildings throughout the years, the village has kept all its charm. When visiting, please be mindful that this is a residential area.

4. Pocra Quay

In 1936, prefabricated steel structures were built on this quay to house a barrage balloon unit to defend the harbour during World War II.

As part of the war effort in 1942, Aberdonians raised more than £2million (the equivalent of £57million today) to build HMS Scylla. It later adopted the name TS (Training Ship) Scylla, becoming the headquarters of the Aberdeen Sea Cadets.

Book a table at the nearby Silver Darling, a restaurant located in the former customs house, to feast on the finest local produce while taking in sweeping views of Aberdeen’s coastline.

5. Marine Operations Centre

Architects competed to design this state-of-the-art structure which now stands at the inward end of the North Pier.

It’s a strategic location for Vessel Traffic Services staff who manage more than 17,000 vessel arrivals and departures in the city every year.

The Centre, which began operations in 2006 at a cost of £4.5million, succeeded the Navigation Control Centre that was built in the early 1800s.

6. Torry Battery

Head to Greyhope Bay to visit this historic monument which was used as a training ground and barracks for soldiers.

The battery was partially demolished in the 1960s but it continued to be a gathering place for locals. It was used as a massive playground, a site for family picnics or fishing for buckies.

The Greyhope Bay Centre was later built as an off-grid eco facility that offers opportunities for visitors to connect with the local coastline and learn outdoors.

Visit the newly reopened café and from there, you just might spot some dolphins. In the UK, Torry Battery has the highest possibility of spotting bottlenose dolphins all year round!

7. Beach Esplanade

Conveniently located just a short distance from the city centre, this stretch of beach is perfect for a leisurely stroll, water sports or simply unwind as you take in the fresh sea air. Relax, watch the world go by, grab a bit to eat from a nearby food truck, or soak up the coastal views. It’s a great spot to watch the ships coming in and out of the harbour as well as the offshore wind turbines in the horizon.

Aside from cafés and restaurants, the beach is also close to many recreational areas, including a retail park, a cinema and a fun fair.

Read more: 60 photos of the 1991 Tall Ships Race… can you spot yourself?