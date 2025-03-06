James Watt and Georgia Toffolo on five-star honeymoon at Fife Arms in Braemar

Despite a low-key wedding, James Watt and Georgia Toffolo have taken a more lavish approach to their honeymoon at The Fife Arms in Braemar.

The couple married aboard a fishing boat in the North Sea, with guests given only two days’ notice of the nuptials.

Having got engaged in Greece while celebrating Toff’s 30th birthday, the couple decided to keep their wedding understated while also paying tribute to Watt’s family history.

His father, who had a career as a fisherman, passed away before seeing his son get married, but Watt honoured his memory by donning fishermen’s overalls.

While their wedding was rooted in Watt’s humble beginnings, the newlyweds made up for it by booking their honeymoon at the five-star Fife Arms in Braemar.

The luxury hotel, in the heart of Royal Deeside, is a firm favourite of wealthy visitors to the north-east.

Big names who have been guests include Rita Ora, Judi Dench, John Bishop, James Nesbitt and Alexa Chung.

Toff and Watt swap low-key wedding for opulent honeymoon

Rooms range from around £500 per night to the most expensive suites, including the Majestic Suite, which costs about £3,100.

Toff took to Instagram to document her time at The Fife Arms, sharing posts from inside the whisky room and showcasing activities such as hiking and icy water swimming, making the most of the Aberdeenshire countryside.

The couple have a strong connection to the north-east, with Watt having grown up and started BrewDog in Ellon.

Toff, who is from England, has fallen in love with the north-east and regularly shares her favourite places to eat and visit.

So, it is no surprise that the couple chose to stay in the area for their honeymoon.

In addition to living in luxury, the couple can also take advantage of the spa facilities at Albamhor treatment rooms, which offer facials, massages and manicures.

When it comes to food, they will be able to enjoy the best of local produce, including game meat, fresh seafood and organic vegetables.

