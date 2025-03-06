James Watt and Georgia Toffolo on five-star honeymoon at Fife Arms in Braemar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James Watt and Georgia Toffolo on five-star honeymoon at Fife Arms in Braemar

The couple tied the knot last weekend on a fishing boat off the north-east coast.

By Ross Hempseed
James Watt and Georgia Toffolo on the fishing boat for their wedding. Image: Supplied.
James Watt and Georgia Toffolo on the fishing boat for their wedding. Image: Supplied.

Despite a low-key wedding, James Watt and Georgia Toffolo have taken a more lavish approach to their honeymoon at The Fife Arms in Braemar.

The couple married aboard a fishing boat in the North Sea, with guests given only two days’ notice of the nuptials.

Having got engaged in Greece while celebrating Toff’s 30th birthday, the couple decided to keep their wedding understated while also paying tribute to Watt’s family history.

Watt donned fishing overalls while Toff was in a white gown. Image: Georgia Toffolo/Instagram

His father, who had a career as a fisherman, passed away before seeing his son get married, but Watt honoured his memory by donning fishermen’s overalls.

While their wedding was rooted in Watt’s humble beginnings, the newlyweds made up for it by booking their honeymoon at the five-star Fife Arms in Braemar.

Outside of The Fife Arms Hotel.
The Fife Arms Hotel. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The luxury hotel, in the heart of Royal Deeside, is a firm favourite of wealthy visitors to the north-east.

Big names who have been guests include Rita Ora, Judi Dench, John Bishop, James Nesbitt and Alexa Chung.

Toff and Watt spent time at dinner at the Fife Arms. Image: Instagram.

Toff and Watt swap low-key wedding for opulent honeymoon

Rooms range from around £500 per night to the most expensive suites, including the Majestic Suite, which costs about £3,100.

Toff took to Instagram to document her time at The Fife Arms, sharing posts from inside the whisky room and showcasing activities such as hiking and icy water swimming, making the most of the Aberdeenshire countryside.

The couple braved the cold waters of the River Dee for a plunge. Image: Instagram.

The couple have a strong connection to the north-east, with Watt having grown up and started BrewDog in Ellon.

Toff, who is from England, has fallen in love with the north-east and regularly shares her favourite places to eat and visit.

So, it is no surprise that the couple chose to stay in the area for their honeymoon.

In addition to living in luxury, the couple can also take advantage of the spa facilities at Albamhor treatment rooms, which offer facials, massages and manicures.

When it comes to food, they will be able to enjoy the best of local produce, including game meat, fresh seafood and organic vegetables.

