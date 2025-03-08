7 stylish people talk us through their spring outfits at Aberdeen Beach

Blue skies, sunshine and style was the forecast at Aberdeen Beach.

We headed along to Fittie to find out what you’re wearing now that spring is just around the corner…

Ryan Stephen, 31, from Cove

What do you do for a living?

I work offshore.

What are you wearing?

My hat is from Goorin Bros, my coat is from Arne and my tracksuit bottoms and trainers are from JD Sports. My sunglasses are from Ray-Ban.

How would you describe your style?

My style is evolving because I’m a dad-of-two so I would say it’s smart/casual.

Where do you like to shop?

I’m really into Arne. I came across it a few weeks ago on social media.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one, I just do my own thing.

Megan Hutton, 31, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a teacher.

What are you wearing?

I stole the t-shirt from my dad, it’s from Burtons. My jacket and shirt are from Shein, my jeans are from Zara but I got them on Vinted and my trainers are from Steve Madden but I also got them on Vinted.

How would you describe your style?

I feel like I’ve just recently found myself when it comes to my style. I would say I like loose, baggy/urban, cool clothes but with Autumnal colours. I’m a neutral girl, I don’t wear bright clothes.

Where do you like to shop?

I love M&S, they’re amazing and I browse Vinted constantly. I like Zara and I enjoy going to charity shops. I also own about 20 pairs of glasses, they’re my go-to. The glasses I’m wearing are from Firmoo.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one.

Katy Taggart, 32, originally from Derby and now lives in Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a teacher.

What are you wearing?

My fleece and leggings are from Shein, my top is from Tesco, my socks are from Nike and my trainers are from Fila. My bag is a Kanken backpack by Fjallraven.

How would you describe your style?

Comfy but stylish. Millennial.

Where do you like to shop?

H&M, Zara, Shein and Primark for a bargain. When you want to treat yourself, Oliver Bonas has some really nice stuff. Even places like M&S are good.

Who is your style icon?

No-one in particular, I tend to pick up style inspiration from social media.

Luka Van Wees, 26, from Arbroath but lives in Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m doing a post-grad dentistry course.

What are you wearing?

My coat and sunglasses are from Primark, my hoodie is from Goose & Gander, my jogging bottoms are from Nike and my trainers are from New Balance.

How would you describe your style?

Very mixed, I can dress up but I like to be very casual. Although I’m wearing all black, I do like a pop of colour as well.

Where do you like to shop?

I do some charity shopping now and again. I like the Cancer Research one at the Beach Boulevard, it’s really good. I also do quite a lot of online shopping on Vinted and ASOS. I’m trying to avoid buying lots of fast fashion and instead invest in more expensive pieces that will last longer.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t really have one.

Megan Richards, 27, from Arbroath but lives in Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m studying zoology.

What are you wearing?

My trainers are from Brooks, my jogging bottoms and gilet are from ASOS, my hoodie is from Nike and my bag is from Primark.

How would you describe your style?

Chilled. I like wearing joggers or leggings and hoodies during the day but I also like to dress up if it’s an occasion.

Where do you like to shop?

I’m very much into ASOS and if I need casual clothes I’ll nip into Primark.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have anyone. I take inspiration from lots of different places.

Monika Ratajczyk, 40, from Poland

What do you do for a living?

I’m a Police Officer.

What are you wearing?

My coat, top, bag and shoes are all from Sinsay and my shoes are from Vagabond.

How would you describe your style?

I don’t feel my age so I like comfortable but stylish clothes. My philosophy is that although I’m a mother of two children, I don’t want to wear old, baggy clothes.

Where do you like to shop?

Cos, Sinsay, Ralph Lauren and Pepe Jeans

Who is your style icon?

No, I don’t have a style icon. If I like something, I buy it.

Lesley McNee, 65, from Montrose

What do you do for a living?

I’m a retired social worker.

What are you wearing?

My coat is from Joules, it’s so warm, my bag is from Amazon, my jeans are from McKay’s before it closed down and my trainers are from Sketchers.

How would you describe your style?

I wear what I like. If I see something I like, I’ll buy it.

Where do you like to shop?

Living in Montrose, you either have to go to Aberdeen or Dundee for shopping.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one as I don’t want to be someone who follows the crowd.