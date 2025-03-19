Should cafes really be dog-friendly? We hear from a Huntly restaurant boss and ask readers to weigh in

Dogs are now as familiar a sight in cafes as carrot cake and cappuccinos.

Many are greeted with a bowl of water at the door and even a snack from staff.

But does everyone approve of dogs in cafes? And if not, why not?

The P&J discussed the subject with Krzysztof Dudkowski, Hospitality Director at The Bank Cafe and Restaurant in Huntly.

We also encouraged readers to weigh in on our Facebook page by posing the question: “Should dogs be allowed in cafes?”

The post had more than 100 reactions and more than 350 comments.

Many were against the idea. However overall, the scales appear to tip mostly in favour having dogs in cafes, as long as they are well behaved…

‘People don’t want to leave their dogs alone’

Krzysztof said: “I’ve got two dogs and that’s already a handful, especially when you want to go on holiday.

“This is part of the reason why we allow people to bring their dogs to the café.

“Often, people would miss out on experiences because they don’t want to leave their dogs alone.

“I visited Skye as a tourist about six years ago in October. There were only a handful of places open for food and we had our dogs with us.

“We’d ask if we could take the dogs in and the answer was often no.

“There were hardly any options for us and it didn’t feel great.

“It was disappointing because our dogs were well-behaved and we were responsible owners.

“That experience made me appreciate places that welcome dogs.

“But being responsible is key. Bring a dog that you know will behave, that won’t jump on people or disrupt others.

Pet-friendly cafes still have boundaries for behaviour

“There was maybe one occasion where someone brought a dog that wasn’t well-behaved. But that’s not the dog’s fault, it’s the owner’s.

“The dog was quite vocal, and an occasional bark or whimper is fine, but constant noise can become disruptive.

“If you know your dog behaves that way, either come without them or don’t be offended if staff or other guests ask you to manage the situation.

“We must set boundaries, our venue isn’t a playground for unruly pets.”

Krzysztof pointed out that a lot of people love pets even if they don’t have their own.

“Dogs often become a social connection between strangers,” he said.

“You see it in parks; someone stops to admire a dog and a conversation starts.

“The same can happen in a café, which can be a lovely experience, if done responsibly.

“As for staff, they enjoy meeting pets. Our café has two rooms, giving us the flexibility to accommodate different needs.

“Many dog owners naturally choose a quieter corner.

“If someone isn’t comfortable sitting near a dog, we can rearrange seating to accommodate them.

“We’ve never had that issue, but we’d be happy to make adjustments if needed.

Krzysztof said there was a “misconception” about why dogs shouldn’t be allowed in restaurants or cafés.

“Some people think it’s because of food safety regulations, but the rules only prohibit pets in food preparation areas, not dining areas.”

Pet-friendly policy is all about balance

He added: “We’ve never had a situation where every table had a dog, but if that ever became a problem, we’d introduce a policy where owners must request to bring their dogs.

“Similar to ferries, which allow only a limited number of dogs in shared spaces, we’d manage it accordingly.

“Ultimately, it comes down to balance, being welcoming while ensuring a positive experience for everyone.”

Readers join the debate…

Several readers shared Krzysztof’s point of view.

Patricia Kennedy of Ardgour said: “When you are away from home or walking, it can be too hot to leave a dog in a vehicle.

“Most dogs I see in cafes are well behaved and under control. Happy to use a separate area if this avoids problems for others.”

Lauren Brandon of Elgin said: “Yes absolutely, we take our dogs everywhere we go.

“They are better behaved than people. Also, it makes a lot of people happy to see them and to start a conversation.”

Several people shared their thoughts about children in cafes and also pointed out that some people have allergies or a fear of dogs.

Ruth Vaughan-Henry of Elgin liked the idea of an area where dogs weren’t allowed, to cater for people who are allergic or scared.

She added: “But most dogs behave better than most kids!”

Shauna Murray Drennan of Buckie said: “I’ve yet to see an unruly dog in a cafe.

“However, I’ve seen plenty unruly children running around.”

Shirley McGillivray of Elgin said that if people have a dog with them “they should sit at outdoor tables”.

Some people have allergies or a fear of dogs

Lisa J Gray of Elgin agreed with those who didn’t like dogs around where they are eating and added: “And it’s a bit unfair on those with allergies.”

Christine Smith of Aberdeenshire was firmly in the ‘no’ camp.

She said: “No. Dogs can smell, and a lot of people don’t like dogs, also some folk are allergic to dog hair.

“There were dogs in our garden centre and they were making such noise barking, we want to have our coffee in peace.”

Kelly Mackenzie of Lossiemouth said: “I am surprised it’s allowed for hygiene purposes.

“I personally wouldn’t and I’ve seen some people sit with their dogs on their laps while eating. No from me sadly.”

Lisa Smith of Aberdeenshire has three dogs but does not believe all cafes should be dog friendly.

She added: “Two of my dogs don’t behave so I don’t take them in cafes. I wouldn’t want to upset other cafe users.”

Vivien Johnston of Fort William said: “Guide dogs only. It’s becoming a joke humanising dogs these days.

“We had dogs and never took them out for a puppychino or lunch!”

Robert Toby Walker of Banchory joked: “Yep, as long as they got money for coffee and teas.”