Aberdeen grandma gets VIP Pittodrie treatment on surprise night for unsung heroes

An Aberdeen grandma who has spent her life “always thinking of others” was left “flabbergasted” after being recognised at a secret ceremony at Pittodrie Stadium.

Jackie Moonie, 74, has raised thousands of pounds for charity after undergoing a liver transplant a few years ago.

And having been nominated in secret by her grandson for a Random Acts of Kindness award, Jackie was one of four winners to be wined and dined in Pittodrie’s Madri Lounge, where they hobnobbed with the likes of Aberdeen FC CEO Alan Burrows and first-team star Dimitar Mitov.

Jackie and husband of 55 years Andrew were also given a tour of the stadium, including stepping out onto the hallowed turf.

The Random Acts of Kindness awards are a partnership between Berriedale Funeral Home, Gary Walker Wealth Management, and Aberdeen Football Club.

The idea is to recognise those unsung heroes who go above and beyond for others every day.

Aberdeen grandma ‘giving back’ after receiving new liver

Jackie received a liver transplant a few years ago after being diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver, thought to have been caused by complications related to her Type 2 diabetes.

Now in good health, Jackie – who worked at the job centre on Dee Street before retiring – has spent the years since raising money for Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where she received treatment, as well as liver charities.

Grandson Jamie, 28, lives in Manchester but is nevertheless clearly close to his Grandma, and felt her more than deserving of recognition.

“My Grandma Jackie got a liver transplant a few years ago – she was very ill before that,” said Jamie.

“Since then, to give something back, she has hosted several nights of quizzes, games and raffles.

“She’s raised thousands of pounds, with all proceeds going to liver charities.

“She also volunteers twice a week at the Salvation Army in Aberdeen, speaking to those who don’t have anyone else to speak to about their problems, or just for a general chat.

“And she has also supported my Granda through a series of health issues.

“She’s always thinking of others and asks for nothing in return.

“I think she deserves this award as no matter what she is going through, she is always looking for the positives, and to give something back.

“It’s a way of showing her how much she is appreciated by everyone.”

‘I had no idea, I thought we were just going out for a meal’

Jackie took a while to come down from the high of the evening, having thought Jamie had simply paid for Grandma and Granda to have a nice meal together.

“I was absolutely flabbergasted, I had no idea,” she said.

“I thought we were just going there for a meal as a surprise from Jamie.

“When it was announced what it was for, I was absolutely stunned. It was just mindblowing.

“My husband knew about it but he’d been sworn to secrecy.

“I knew Jamie had paid for us to go for a nice meal but that’s honestly all I thought it was.”

It’s fair to say Jackie and Andrew got the full VIP experience at Pittodrie.

“First of all we went into the changing room and then we went onto the pitch and had some photos taken.

“We then went into the boardroom where there was a long table for the four nominees.

“Our names were on the table, and on the chairs there were big bags full of things.

“We had a lovely meal, and the Aberdeen FC CEO gave a speech and answered questions, and it was just a brilliant evening.”

‘I was in tears’

It’s also fair to say Jackie and grandson Jamie have a special relationship, despite the physical distance between them.

“He’s a lovely lad,” said Jackie.

“We keep in touch and every time we say goodbye I say ‘I love you, I miss you’, and he says it back to me. He’s absolutely brilliant.

“It was really good of him, you don’t get many young folk that do things like that for their grandparents.

“When we got home from the event, I phoned Jamie and I was in tears, because it was such a surprise.”

And Jackie has no plans to let up in her quest to raise money for charity, and equally importantly, awareness of the life-changing benefits of organ donation.

“It saved my life, so I want everyone to know the difference that organ donation can make.”