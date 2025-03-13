Former Aberdeen Grammar pupil Reece Duncan brings Bat Out of Hell home

Aberdeen’s Reece Duncan has been making a name for himself in musical theatre – but tonight will be a big moment for him as his family watches him on stage in Bat Out of Hell.

Rock of Ages was his big break in the genre, and this week he’s back in his home city with Bat Out of Hell: The Musical by Jim Steinman, who wrote the famous Meat Loaf album of the same name.

Bat Out of Hell started its Aberdeen run earlier this week and has been wowing audiences at His Majesty’s Theatre.

“Coming to Aberdeen with Rock of Ages was unbelievable, a huge bucket list moment for me,” says Reece, who’s now based in London.

He added: “Being able to do a professional musical show and take it home was incredible for me.

“I was blown away by the reception, and everyone was super-supportive and caring, and again with this show, it’s the same feeling. Everybody’s been talking about it, saying, ‘we can’t wait to see it, we’re coming on this or that day’. All my friends and family are coming tonight, because that’s when I’ve got my alternate show, so that’ll be pretty nerve-wracking.”

What role does Reece Duncan play in Bat Out of Hell?

Part of Reece’s job on Bat Out of Hell is a swing role, which means being on hand to immediately go on in case of injury or if another actor needs cover. “It’s a hell of a job, the adrenaline rush is nuts,” he says.

“To get thrown on at any point, whatever happens. The show is absolutely full-on, as physical as it comes, and with Jim Steinman’s music the vocals are extremely high. I love it, I wouldn’t change it for the world. I love the people in the show and the community around it, the fans are amazing.”

Alongside his swing role, he also alternates as Ledoux, who – given that the story borrows from classics like Romeo & Juliet and Peter Pan – is essentially one of the Lost Boys from the latter.

“He’s a bit of a gullible young lad who’s always up for a fight,” says Reece.

“He’s always going to defend his friends, always going to be there, everybody loves him, but he’s a lovable idiot. He’s always up for a joke and a flirt, he jumps about the stage full of energy. I love playing him.”

As Ledoux, he gets to perform a bunch of classics, especially when sharing the lead on Objects in the Rear View Mirror May Appear Closer Than They Are.

He also makes appearances on All Revved Up with No Place to Go, Out Of the Frying Pan Into the Fire, You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth and, of course, I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That).

How did Reece start out in theatre growing up in Aberdeen?

It’s some turnaround for a football-obsessed son of a chef dad and recruiter mum who grew up in Cornhill and then Midstocket with no interest in theatre.

Instead, Reece was at Pittodrie every other weekend, Old Trafford every other month and turning out for various school and youth teams, until a guitarist friend at Aberdeen Grammar School told him he had a good voice and that he should get involved with a school production of Zombie Prom.

“I was a bit apprehensive about it, but I went along and loved it,” he says. “I got bitten by the bug and thought, okay, now I need to do every show that’s happening in Aberdeen.”

Reece joined several local am-dram societies, and although he tried a regular degree at Robert Gordon for a couple of months, he soon quit to study musical theatre at the Emil Dale Academy in Hertfordshire. Since graduating, as well as Rock of Ages and Bat Out of Hell, he’s also played panto in Inverness and Shrewsbury.

Now he is living the dream, no matter whose songs he gets to sing. “Honestly, it’s mega,” he says of Bat Out of Hell. “People appreciate the music everywhere, every single place we’ve gone, the fans are so amazed by it. We’ve had some amazing reviews, we just want to keep spreading the joy of what Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf created together.

What does Reece like about performing in Bat Out of Hell?

“It’s an honour for us to be able to perform these songs, and I know everybody in the cast and creative team would agree with me, they all speak really highly of the show.”

Reece added: “It’s full of fun, full of laughs, it has a lovely storyline. It’s wonderful, man, I really think you should grab a ticket and come and see it. To experience the vocal talent and the choreography, it’s quite a spectacle.

“The story itself is lovely too,” he continues. “It’s a love story, and every character has their own arc which they get to really deep-dive into, especially the lead parts of Strat (Glenn Adamson) and Raven (Katie Tonkinson).

“The way they’ve adapted the music to work into this story is perfect. Yeah, just the magic and the excitement that we bring to the stage, it’s all good fun. It’s a great night out!”

What are Reece’s ambitions for the future?

Reece says he’s a very ambitious and determined person, and there are things he would love to do in acting sooner rather than later. “I want to push myself to my limits, I’ve got the capabilities to do that,” he says. “I want to stay in musical theatre as much as I can, I’m trained in it and I think I’m pretty good at it, but later on I’d love to push into TV and film.

“After this I’d like to get into a musical with a full-time part – although I’m quite happy alternating, it keeps me on my toes. I’d love to do more rock shows, I’m a rock singer predominantly and I grew up in that music. A We Will Rock You, a Jesus Christ Superstar or an American Idiot, all that sort of stuff is where I want to take my career. Then after that, we’ll see where we’re at.”