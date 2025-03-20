Make a day of it: Celebrate Easter in Aberdeen

Springtime in Aberdeen is not to be missed. The city comes to life as the days become longer and the air feels a bit warmer. Plus, a blue sky over the North Sea is a sight to behold.

Easter falls on 20 April this year, so what better way to celebrate than with a day out in Aberdeen?

If you’re looking for ways to keep the family entertained over the break, Aberdeen has plenty to offer with outdoor activities and tonnes of other family-friendly celebrations.

And if you’re looking for an evening outing or more adult-friendly dinner and drinks, the city is still buzzing throughout the evening. It’s worth bearing in mind that a lot of these activities and offers do book up quickly, so the sooner you can make your reservations the better.

Read on to learn more about everything the city has in store for this special weekend.

Easter-inspired outdoor adventures in Aberdeen

Did you know that egg rolling was originated in Scotland? It was first practised here as a way to imitate the movement of the sun, it’s a time-honoured tradition that is now replicated across the different countries in the UK.

Looking to do your own egg rolling in Aberdeen this Easter? Paint your eggs, grab the family, and head down to one of Aberdeen’s beautiful outdoor spaces. Take in some fresh air and let the little ones run around while you enjoy the scenery.

Duthie Park

Located in the Ferryhill area of Aberdeen, Duthie Park is a beautiful green space home to the David Welch Winter Gardens, one of the largest covered gardens in Europe. Wander through the covered gardens and enjoy its extensive collection of exotic plants including the largest collection of cacti in Britain and the world’s only talking cactus.

Other than the covered gardens, the park is dog-friendly, so the whole family can come to enjoy the facilities, including a bandstand, fountains, cricket pitches, boating ponds and statues.

Hazlehead Park

Hazlehead Park is a four-star rated park located in Aberdeen, and having recently undergone a £1million makeover, is popular with sports enthusiasts, walkers, families and picnickers.

The park features a large children’s playpark, football pitches, two golf courses, scenic woodland walks, and a pet’s corner with a variety of animals, from alpacas and meerkats to Shetland ponies and reptiles. Please note entrance fees apply, you can find out more on Hazlehead Pet’s Corner website.

Visitors can explore two formal rose gardens: the Queen Mother’s Rose Garden and the North Sea Memorial Rose Garden, which honours the victims of the Piper Alpha Production disaster. While strolling around you can enjoy azalea and rhododendron borders, heather beds, Scotland’s oldest maze, and a collection of heritage items and sculptures.

Beach Ballroom

Bring the family to the Beach Ballroom on Sunday, 20 April 2025, from 10am to 4pm for a fun-filled day! Explore a fantastic range of unique, handmade local products, while the little ones stay entertained with colouring, crafts and an exciting Easter treasure hunt, they might even catch a glimpse of the Easter Bunny! Book your tickets here.

Union Terrace Gardens

Union Terrace Gardens is a relaxing green space in the heart of Aberdeen city, transformed by a 2022 refurbishment. The upgrade introduced modern landscaping, breath-taking foliage, improved wheelchair access, and brand-new amenities, including a children’s play area, toilets, a café and a wine bar. It’s the perfect spot to grab a picnic and enjoy a relaxing escape in the city.

Aberdeen Beach

There’s no better way to while away an afternoon in Aberdeen than with a trip to the beautiful sandy Aberdeen Beach. Just a short distance from the city centre, this award-winning beach has an esplanade, Linx Ice Area, cinema, retail park and a range of cafes and restaurants. Codona’s, an indoor/outdoor amusement park with Ferris wheel, bumper cars, bowling, dining and more, is the perfect place to add even more fun to your visit. It’s open daily over the Easter holidays.

Greyhope Bay

Greyhope Bay is located further south of the city centre at Torry Battery. It is one of the UK’s top dolphin-watching spots, boasting the highest possibility in the UK of spotting bottlenose dolphins all year round. There you can also visit the only off-grid cafe in Aberdeen, offering some of best views in town to go with your cuppa. The café is open Wednesday – Sunday, 10am-4:30pm.

Break for a lunch at one of Aberdeen’s independent restaurants and cafes

Aberdeen is known for its incredible food scene. From takeaways at Shiprow Village to a sit-down meal at one of Aberdeen’s local restaurants, there’s something to suit every appetite.

Located on one of the oldest streets in Aberdeen, Shiprow Village is home to a number of local food and drink traders. They range from quick bites and pop-ups to sit-down venues like Molly’s Bistro, located under the Douglas Hotel, offering delicious dining with a cosy atmosphere, perfect for a relaxing meal in Aberdeen.

If your appetite is calling for something a bit different, check out Maggie’s Grill, located on Marischal Square. Here you can indulge in mouth-watering barbecue dishes made from locally-sourced meats. Maggie’s Grill also boasts a full-drink menu, so you can enjoy a refreshing cocktail, toast with a glass of bubbly, or even treat yourself to a boozy milkshake to celebrate the long weekend.

Head down to Belmont Street and visit a local favourite for an afternoon pick-me-up at Dough & Co. Open seven days a week, Aberdeen’s own independent doughnut shop serves bagels, soup, milkshakes, ice cream, teas, coffees, pies and – of course – doughnuts! These tasty creations are available by the dozen, half-dozen or even individually, so why not treat yourself?

Check out some of Aberdeen’s cultural institutions over Easter weekend

His Majesty’s Theatre

Located on Rosemount Viaduct, His Majesty’s Theatre is a historic theatre in Aberdeen and the largest theatre in North East Scotland. If you’re in town on Friday 18 April or Saturday 19 April, don’t miss Talk Ballet’s “The Crucible”. Be sure to book your tickets to The Crucible in advance.

Gordon Highlander’s Museum (Closed Mondays & Sundays)

The Gordon Highlander’s Museum is a five-star rated (Scotland Tourism board) museum showcasing The Gordon Highlanders, called “The Greatest Regiment in the World” by Sir Winston Churchill. The museum houses artefacts and exhibitions that dive into this fascinating period of military history in Scotland.

Book your tickets to the Gordon Highlander’s Museum today.

Explore Old Aberdeen

A tale of two cities, Aberdeen’s modern conveniences and style are complemented by its Old Town, a picturesque and charming area just 2km north of the modern city centre. As you wander its cobbled streets and admire the well-preserved original architecture you can visit one of Aberdeen’s historic sites, like the Cruickshank Botanic Garden, open daily, or the University of Aberdeen Zoology Museum, open Monday – Friday.

Conclude your day of exploring with a stroll through Aberdeen’s Seaton Park, and visit the Scheduled Ancient Monument Brig o’ Balgownie, one of Aberdeen’s oldest bridges. In fact, local legend states that the bridge may have its earliest origins in the late 13th or 14th century. It’s also said to be the inspiration behind Lord Byron (1788 – 1824)’s poem, Don Juan. Whatever the case may be, it’s a beautiful spot, and a must-visit when having a day out in Aberdeen.

However you wish to celebrate Easter this year, Aberdeen makes it the perfect place to enjoy the long weekend. Learn more from VisitAberdeenshire today.