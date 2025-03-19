Interview: Lorraine Kelly talks promoting her ‘beloved’ Orkney and boosting John Rae’s profile

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Interview: Lorraine Kelly talks promoting her ‘beloved’ Orkney and boosting John Rae’s profile

The popular TV presenter is passionate about becoming a patron of the John Rae Society and ambassador for the Island Games in Orkney.

Lorraine Kelly has become a patron of the John Rae Society in Orkney.
By Neil Drysdale

Fact and fiction sometimes collide in spectacular fashion.

Such as when I’m talking to Lorraine Kelly about her love of Orkney and she tells me: “If I had a magic wand, I would live up there.”

And then the conversation moved on to what sounded like Harry Potter. Erm, hang on a minute.

In the event, though, Lorraine was actually referring to Andrew Appleby, a master of ceramics who has been working at his kiln on the island for the last 50 years.

Which explains why he is known from Kirkwall to Stromness as the Harray Potter.

But he’s also the president of the John Rae Society; the organisation dedicated to preserving and enhancing the reputation of the pioneering Victorian explorer.

Andrew Appleby is president of the John Rae Society on Orkney.

It has done a terrific job of highlighting the achievements of Rae, who discovered the final portion of the Northwest Passage in Canada in 1854 after unearthing the gruesome fate of Sir John Franklin’s ill-fated polar expedition in 1845.

That tragedy led to the death of 129 men, including Franklin himself, and subsequently became the focus of Ridley Scott’s acclaimed TV drama series The Terror.

Rae was ostracised from society

Sadly, at least during his lifetime, the Orcadian’s controversial conclusion – which has since been validated – that several crew members had resorted to cannibalism shocked Victorian sensibilities and led to a furious rebuttal from Charles Dickens.

But the society has attracted patrons of the stellar quality of Sir Michael Palin and Ray Mears. And Lorraine is the latest to join the ranks and talk about her admiration.

Sir Michael Palin is a patron of the John Rae Society. Photo by David Hartley/Shutterstock

She told me: “On my first trip to Orkney back in the 1980s, I obviously visited St Magnus Cathedral in Kirkwall  – and was struck by the sculpture of John Rae.

“He was dressed in proper Inuit clothing and had a book and a rifle at his side. He looked as though he had just fallen asleep in the snow.

The society is a dedicated team

“I had to find out more about him and, when I visited Orkney last year and met up with Andrew (the renowned Harray Potter), he told me about the society and how they were trying to restore his house at the Hall of Clestrain and install a museum in his honour.

“I am delighted to become a patron because I think that John Rae deserves to be given his place alongside the great explorers – and this building will do just that.

“There is a lot of hard work still to be done, but Andrew has a dedicated and passionate team working with him and I am confident that we can do it.”

Lorraine Kelly shows off the snowshoe jewellery, designed by Karen Duncan, which is helping the John Rae Society.

Lorraine was smitten with Orkney from her maiden visit, whether reporting on the world’s shortest commercial flight – a two-minute hop, skip and jump between Papa Westray and Westray, where there is barely time to sit down before you’ve landed.

She speaks with genuine warmth about such mesmerising sights as Skara Brae – “Which has been there for more than 5,000 years and people were living there before the Pyramids were built – and the mystical standing stones dotted across the landscape.

It has something for everybody

Yet Lorraine is as keen on savouring the future as the past and is thrilled about being a pivotal figure at the opening ceremony of the Island Games in Orkney this summer.

The broadcaster, chat show host and author will welcome athletes from 24 islands and island groups across the world to Kirkwall for the biennial competition in July.

The event, which features 12 different sports, is taking place in Orkney for the first time and Lorraine is relishing the opportunity to welcome global vistors to the islands.

She told me: “I’m very excited, it’s like a mini Olympics, and there are so many reasons why I’m keen to promote this as much as I can.

“It’s about sport, obviously, and youngsters coming together from across the globe. But it’s not just about winning medals, but participants forging friendships, making memories and discovering why Orkney is such a treasured place.

‘I haven’t been to all the islands’

“I’m honoured to have been asked to host the opening of the Games and I’ll be trying to tell the different teams about some of the reasons why Orkney is special.

“Shetland previously hosted the games [in 2005], but, since then, they have been held in places such as Jersey, Rhodes, Bermuda and Gibraltar. And now they are being held in my ‘happy place’. I’m so looking forward to it.”

Lorraine Kelly with her daughter Rosie Smith who graduated from Napier university with a journalism degree

As somebody whose life is often a whistle-stop tour of hotel check-ins, arrivals at airport departure lounges and interviews with A-listers, Lorraine is clearly grateful for how Orkney allows visitors to soak in the fresh air, the silence, the tranquillity.

Some residents might complain about the slow broadband speeds on the islands.Yet such considerations seem irrelevant amid the rugged serenity of Skara Brae, where not even 24’s Jack Bauer would manage to find a mobile phone signal.

Her first book is based in Orkney

Unsurprisingly, when the chance presented itself for her to write a novel, Lorraine chose to set The Island Swimmer in Orkney. But, befitting a journalist with more than 40 years experience, she poured her heart and soul into the venture.

And, even as it comes out in paperback this month, she has been ecstatic at the reception, not just from the public, but the critics as well.

She said: “There was nothing more thrilling than when I went into the bookshop in Kirkwall and saw my novel. Seeing your book on the shelf makes it real.

“I noticed someone reading it at the airport and I wanted to tell them: ‘That was me’ – but I didn’t, that’s too boasty.

The next one is in the pipeline

“The thing is though that I’ve found that authors are really supportive, especially other women. And I think that’s very important.

“I always say: ‘Don’t raise the ladder, if you’ve got a position in life – in whatever area – you have to put out your hand and give help’.”

Lorraine Kelly at a penguin rescue centre in Cape Town, South Africa (Remedy Productions/Channel 5/PA)

It’s a positive philosophy and Lorraine was as good as her word when we returned to discussing just one of the ways she is boosting the John Rae Society.

First, she sent me a selfie of her wearing a silver necklace in the shape of a snowshoe.

John Rae would have approved

Then she added: “Isn’t it great? It will help raise funds, it was designed by Orkney-based Karen Duncan and you’ll find her at Karen@karenduncanjewellery.com”

And that, ladies and entlemen, is how you start a new Instagram sensation.

The Island Swimmer is published by Orion.

