The ultimate beginner’s guide to paddleboarding in Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

The ultimate beginner’s guide to paddleboarding in Aberdeenshire

From choosing the right board to mastering your balance, here’s everything you need to know to get started on the water.

Paddleboard expert Jason Topley, pictured, can get you on the path to paddleboard perfection. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Paddleboard expert Jason Topley, pictured, can get you on the path to paddleboard perfection. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Andy Morton

There’s something special about gliding across the water on a paddleboard — the rhythm of the waves, the fresh air and the chance to see Aberdeenshire from a whole new perspective.

It helps that this corner of the north-east boasts more than its fair share of spots to learn paddleboarding in, from glass-flat lochs in stunning countryside to coastal waters with equally jaw-dropping scenery.

But where do you start? From choosing the right board to understanding the tides, there’s more to it than simply hopping on and hoping for the best.

To offer a beginner’s guide on paddleboarding in Aberdeenshire, we spoke to Jason Topley, owner of stand-up paddleboard (SUP) school Element67 at Knockburn Loch.

He shares his top tips on getting started, staying safe, and progressing to more adventurous paddleboarding.

A lockdown boom: Why paddleboarding took off

In recent years, stand-up paddleboarding has surged in popularity, and Jason believes the Covid-19 lockdowns played a huge role in this.

“When we had Covid, everyone was looking to do something close to home. People weren’t going overseas, and paddleboarding just seemed to explode. That was when it really took off,” he explains.

Jason’s introduction to paddleboarding came through an event called a ‘SUPathlon’, a triathlon-like event that combines stand-up paddleboarding, open-water swimming and running.

Jason on a paddleboard.
Jason has been paddleboarding since he discovered the sport while taking part in a SUPathlon. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“I did a SUPathlon here at Knockburn Loch about eight years ago and loved it. I enjoyed it so much that I became a stand-up paddleboard instructor,” he says.

What started as a competitive event quickly turned into a passion for Jason. He was drawn not just to the challenge but also to the accessibility of the sport.

“Paddleboarding is great for everyone, regardless of age or fitness level. It’s fantastic for improving balance and staying active as you get older, making it an ideal lifelong activity,” he says.

One of the biggest advantages of paddleboarding is how portable it is.

“Most paddleboards are inflatable, which means you can roll them up into a rucksack, throw them in the car, or even take them on a plane. That makes it a fantastic sport for people who love to travel and explore new places on the water.”

Getting started: Jason’s top paddleboarding tips for beginners

1. Choose the right board

Not all paddleboards are created equal, and choosing the right one can make or break your experience.

“You can buy a board from a supermarket for under £200, but they’re often generic sizes that don’t suit everyone,” Jason explains. “If you’re serious about paddleboarding, it’s worth investing in a good board and getting advice from an instructor or specialist store.”

A wider board offers more stability — ideal for beginners — while narrower boards are better for speed and long-distance paddling.

Picking the right paddleboard is important. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

2. Get the right gear

Any beginner’s guide to paddleboarding must cover equipment, which is just as important as having the right board. Jason’s essentials include:

A buoyancy aid: “Even if you’re a strong swimmer, a buoyancy aid makes a huge difference if you fall in or need to help someone else.”

A leash: Keeps your board attached to you if you fall off.

An adjustable paddle: So you can set it to the correct height.

Weather-appropriate clothing: Wetsuits for cold conditions, quick-drying layers for warmer weather.

Proper footwear: Bare feet provide the best grip, but neoprene booties help in colder temperatures.

Footwear is important for paddleboarding. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

3. Take a lesson first

“I’d always recommend taking a lesson before buying a board. It gives you knowledge and confidence before you invest,” Jason says. Lessons cover safety, correct paddling techniques and balance.

A key skill Jason teaches is how to get back on your board after falling in. “It’s something people struggle with, so practicing in a controlled environment like a loch is a good idea.”

As part of his beginner’s guide to paddleboarding, Jason recommends taking a lesson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Once you’ve mastered the basics, you can take paddleboarding to the next level.

For Jason, that meant leading multi-day expeditions — including an unforgettable trip to Norway.

“We flew into Bergen and paddled through the fjords, camping each night. We carried everything — tents, sleeping bags, food — on our boards and would sit watching orcas cruise up the fjord and eagles flying overhead. It was absolutely stunning,” he recalls.

Jason on a paddleboarding expedition in Norway.
Jason’s expedition to Norway was stunning. Image: Element67

For those looking to progress, Jason suggests improving endurance, investing in a touring board that can carry gear, and considering guided adventure trips.

The north-east of Scotland offers fantastic routes, including the River Spey expedition from Kingussie to Aviemore or Milltimber Bridge outside Maryculter to Duthie Park in Aberdeen.

“It gives you a completely different perspective of the landscape,” Jason adds.

A beginner’s guide to safety while paddleboarding

Paddleboarding is a safe sport if you take the right precautions. Jason advises checking the tide and weather conditions before setting out, particularly when paddling at sea.

Offshore winds can be dangerous, and tides can quickly carry an unsuspecting paddler far from shore.

For those heading out alone, Jason recommends taking a waterproof means of communication, such as a phone in a dry bag or a whistle.

Safety gear is important while paddleboarding whether you're a beginner or experienced.
Jason says it is important to have the correct safety gear. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“I personally think a loch is a very good area,” Jason says. “We’re very lucky to have lots of lochs to go to, like Loch Morlich, Loch Insh and Knockburn Loch,” he says.

Also, water temperatures in lochs can be a lot more forgiving. At one point last summer, Jason clocked Knockburn Loch at a balmy 19.5 degrees Celsius.

Why you should try paddleboarding

For Jason, paddleboarding isn’t just a hobby — it’s a form of mindfulness.

“When you’re out on the water, especially on a calm evening, it’s just you, the board, and the surroundings. It’s a fantastic way to reset your mind,” he says.

And with Aberdeenshire’s stunning lochs and coastline as your backdrop, there’s never been a better time to give paddleboarding a go.

Conversation