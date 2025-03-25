The ultimate beginner’s guide to paddleboarding in Aberdeenshire

There’s something special about gliding across the water on a paddleboard — the rhythm of the waves, the fresh air and the chance to see Aberdeenshire from a whole new perspective.

It helps that this corner of the north-east boasts more than its fair share of spots to learn paddleboarding in, from glass-flat lochs in stunning countryside to coastal waters with equally jaw-dropping scenery.

But where do you start? From choosing the right board to understanding the tides, there’s more to it than simply hopping on and hoping for the best.

To offer a beginner’s guide on paddleboarding in Aberdeenshire, we spoke to Jason Topley, owner of stand-up paddleboard (SUP) school Element67 at Knockburn Loch.

He shares his top tips on getting started, staying safe, and progressing to more adventurous paddleboarding.

A lockdown boom: Why paddleboarding took off

In recent years, stand-up paddleboarding has surged in popularity, and Jason believes the Covid-19 lockdowns played a huge role in this.

“When we had Covid, everyone was looking to do something close to home. People weren’t going overseas, and paddleboarding just seemed to explode. That was when it really took off,” he explains.

Jason’s introduction to paddleboarding came through an event called a ‘SUPathlon’, a triathlon-like event that combines stand-up paddleboarding, open-water swimming and running.

“I did a SUPathlon here at Knockburn Loch about eight years ago and loved it. I enjoyed it so much that I became a stand-up paddleboard instructor,” he says.

What started as a competitive event quickly turned into a passion for Jason. He was drawn not just to the challenge but also to the accessibility of the sport.

“Paddleboarding is great for everyone, regardless of age or fitness level. It’s fantastic for improving balance and staying active as you get older, making it an ideal lifelong activity,” he says.

One of the biggest advantages of paddleboarding is how portable it is.

“Most paddleboards are inflatable, which means you can roll them up into a rucksack, throw them in the car, or even take them on a plane. That makes it a fantastic sport for people who love to travel and explore new places on the water.”

Getting started: Jason’s top paddleboarding tips for beginners

1. Choose the right board

Not all paddleboards are created equal, and choosing the right one can make or break your experience.

“You can buy a board from a supermarket for under £200, but they’re often generic sizes that don’t suit everyone,” Jason explains. “If you’re serious about paddleboarding, it’s worth investing in a good board and getting advice from an instructor or specialist store.”

A wider board offers more stability — ideal for beginners — while narrower boards are better for speed and long-distance paddling.

2. Get the right gear

Any beginner’s guide to paddleboarding must cover equipment, which is just as important as having the right board. Jason’s essentials include:

A buoyancy aid: “Even if you’re a strong swimmer, a buoyancy aid makes a huge difference if you fall in or need to help someone else.”

A leash: Keeps your board attached to you if you fall off.

An adjustable paddle: So you can set it to the correct height.

Weather-appropriate clothing: Wetsuits for cold conditions, quick-drying layers for warmer weather.

Proper footwear: Bare feet provide the best grip, but neoprene booties help in colder temperatures.

3. Take a lesson first

“I’d always recommend taking a lesson before buying a board. It gives you knowledge and confidence before you invest,” Jason says. Lessons cover safety, correct paddling techniques and balance.

A key skill Jason teaches is how to get back on your board after falling in. “It’s something people struggle with, so practicing in a controlled environment like a loch is a good idea.”

Once you’ve mastered the basics, you can take paddleboarding to the next level.

For Jason, that meant leading multi-day expeditions — including an unforgettable trip to Norway.

“We flew into Bergen and paddled through the fjords, camping each night. We carried everything — tents, sleeping bags, food — on our boards and would sit watching orcas cruise up the fjord and eagles flying overhead. It was absolutely stunning,” he recalls.

For those looking to progress, Jason suggests improving endurance, investing in a touring board that can carry gear, and considering guided adventure trips.

The north-east of Scotland offers fantastic routes, including the River Spey expedition from Kingussie to Aviemore or Milltimber Bridge outside Maryculter to Duthie Park in Aberdeen.

“It gives you a completely different perspective of the landscape,” Jason adds.

A beginner’s guide to safety while paddleboarding

Paddleboarding is a safe sport if you take the right precautions. Jason advises checking the tide and weather conditions before setting out, particularly when paddling at sea.

Offshore winds can be dangerous, and tides can quickly carry an unsuspecting paddler far from shore.

For those heading out alone, Jason recommends taking a waterproof means of communication, such as a phone in a dry bag or a whistle.

“I personally think a loch is a very good area,” Jason says. “We’re very lucky to have lots of lochs to go to, like Loch Morlich, Loch Insh and Knockburn Loch,” he says.

Also, water temperatures in lochs can be a lot more forgiving. At one point last summer, Jason clocked Knockburn Loch at a balmy 19.5 degrees Celsius.

Why you should try paddleboarding

For Jason, paddleboarding isn’t just a hobby — it’s a form of mindfulness.

“When you’re out on the water, especially on a calm evening, it’s just you, the board, and the surroundings. It’s a fantastic way to reset your mind,” he says.

And with Aberdeenshire’s stunning lochs and coastline as your backdrop, there’s never been a better time to give paddleboarding a go.