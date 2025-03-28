Is this 100-mile race across Moray in May the best ultra marathon in Scotland?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

Is this 100-mile race across Moray in May the best ultra marathon in Scotland?

Is there a better way to see Moray? Race director Kyle Greig doesn't think so.

See 100 miles of magnificent Moray in this year's ultra marathon. Image supplied by Moray Way Ultras.
By Lindsay Bruce

It’s no secret that Moray’s off-road trails are among the most spectacular in the country, but could you summon the courage to cover all 100 miles of the three main routes?

Moray Way Ultra race director Kyle Greig thinks you could – and you should – and here’s why…

An ultra-local, ultra run

For those who love the great outdoors, epic views, longer distances but not the ascent of traditional mountain treks there are three fantastic waymarked paths that can be connected.

Race director and fellow runner Kyle Grieg with the 2024 cohort of Moray Way Ultra runners. Image supplied by Moray Way Ultras.

The Speyside Way, the Dava Way and the Moray Coastal Trail.

Though you can walk them, for the adrenaline-seekers among us there’s always the option to cover these vast trails in an Ultra Race.

Or the ultimate ultra – combining all three in one 100-mile route.

What is a Moray ‘ultra race’?

An ultramarathon – or ‘ultra’ as they are often called – is any footrace event, race or challenge longer than the traditional 26.2 miles of a marathon.

It can be done on or off road – or combine both terrains, with popular distances for ultramarathons being 50k (31 miles), 50 miles, 100k (62 miles) and 100 miles.

There is actually no upper limit, however. Races have been reported to exceed 3000 miles in other locations across the globe.

So what’s the appeal? Well, nobody knows this better than Moray Way Ultras race director Kyle Greig.

Originally from Forres, Kyle founded a running club in Alford, works as a Running Coach at TRS Training, and co-hosts one of Scotland’s most popular running podcasts, Tartan Running Shorts.

He’s also an athlete himself. He represented GB at the World Trail Running Championships, was third at the British 100k championships and achieved top five finishes at Ultra World Tour events.

Pictured at the Crathes Castle half marathon in 2019, Debbie and Kyle Greig with their little boy,  Logan. Image by Jim Irvine.

His wife, Debbie Greig, is also a professional triathlete and multiple national champion and serves as the Assistant Race Director of Moray Way Ultras alongside Kyle.

You can take your pick of Moray ultra races

The Moray Coastal Trail race takes place on May 10. It offers mixed terrain with plenty of challenging singletrack for those looking to engage their minds, with many sections right on the cliff edge.

On the Moray Coastal ultra route, one of last year’s participants. Image supplied by Moray Way Ultras.

This year there is the 50-mile ultra starting in Forres and finishing in Cullen, as well as a new 23-mile trail race beginning in Lossiemouth and concluding in Cullen.

The Dava Way 50K takes place later in the year on November 8.

Dava Way competitors – and their dog – making it back to the finish line. Image supplied by Moray Way Ultras.

It starts in Grantown-on-Spey and ends back in Moray, in Forres. The route predominantly traces an old railway line, offering runners a mix of woodland, moorland and farmland scenery. It’s the perfect choice for those new to ultra running.

Making the most of the splendour of the Speyside Way, one of the ultra competitors last year. Image supplied by Moray Way Ultras.

The Speyside Way, as the name suggests, follows the course of the River Spey. The terrain is undulating and varied, ranging from technical singletrack to wide forest trails. Set for August 16 2025, it offers both 50K and 100K distances.

‘The Ultras are the ultimate way to see Moray,’ says Kyle.

“Collectively, these three fine trails make up a large part of the Moray Way, a glorious 100-mile off-road triangular route that arguably gives the ultimate tour of this fine region,” says Kyle.

“Debbie and I have organised a race on June 28 that covers the entire 100-mile circuit of the Moray Way.

“There’s also a relay option available, allowing teams to divide the course into segments, making the event accessible to a broader range of runners.

Breathtaking coastal paths form a section of the 100 mile ultra marathon. Image supplied by Moray Way Ultras.

“We think the Moray and Speyside areas are often overlooked by typical tourist crowds. Visitors tend to head up the A9 to Aviemore, often onwards to Inverness, and then usually westward to areas like Skye.

“In Moray and Speyside, fewer visitors thankfully means that accommodation options in this part of the country tend to be plentiful, even during school holidays.

“Designing an Ultra series in the area that I was born and raised is something that I have always been passionate about. I spent years banking literally thousands of miles running along the Moray Coastal Trail… but not all at once!

Speed isn’t the name of the game – covering the distance is, for ultra running. Image supplied by Moray Way Ultras.

“To have a series where runners can tick a 20 miler, 50km, 50miler, 100km and 100miler off their bucket lists is so exciting!”

Getting started: What’s you’ll need for an ultra race

For an ultra marathon, having the right kit is essential for performance, safety and comfort over long distances.

“A simple rule of thumb is that the longer you are out, the more kit and fuel you will require,” said Kyle.

Here’s what you’ll need to wear:

  • Well-cushioned trail or road running shoes suited to the terrain
  • Moisture-wicking socks to prevent blisters
  • Breathable, lightweight running apparel (running tights, shorts, t-shirt, base layer) depending on the weather.
  • A good-quality hydration vest/running backpack or belt, is also a great idea so you are able to carry water, electrolytes and all the essential kit needed to make it to the end of your run!
To go with story by Lindsay Bruce. outdoor feature moray way ultras Picture shows; Speyside way ultra. unknown. Supplied by Moray Way Ultras Date; Unknown

Skedaddle North in Fochabers, owned by runner Sally Bruce, not only sells all the relevant kit but will measure and advise prospective runners on shoes and equipment. No appointment is necessary. You can find out more here.

Here’s what you’ll need to eat and drink during an ultra race

“Nutrition and hydration is so important for longer runs.

“You should consider carrying energy gels, bars or real food, along with electrolytes to prevent cramping, especially in warmer conditions,” Kyle explained.

Ultra marathon runners kitted out for the distance, include a running vest which often comes with a ‘bladder’ for liquids.

Walking expert Tom Alligin from Craigdon Mountain Sports in Aberdeen adds in some sage advice on this front.

“Being out on a long trek or run isn’t the day to try a new food. Stick to what you know and try it in advance. You don’t a bad tummy miles from anywhere.”

Other essential kit could include:

  • a GPS watch to help track pace and distance
  • safety gear such as a headtorch (for night sections), an emergency blanket, map and compass, and whistle
  • a waterproof jacket if conditions demand.
  • anti-chafing balm
  • a small first-aid kit
  • trekking poles for mountainous routes
Kyle Grieg, left, with one of the winners of the Speyside Way Ultra, who is shown with his hydration devices. Image by Moray Way Ultras.

“And don’t forget to fully charge your mobile phone to let people know where you are going before you head off,” Kyle added.

You can find out more about this year’s Moray Way Ultras here. 

And you can find our big guide to the best runs this year, here.

Conversation