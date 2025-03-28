Is this 100-mile race across Moray in May the best ultra marathon in Scotland?

It’s no secret that Moray’s off-road trails are among the most spectacular in the country, but could you summon the courage to cover all 100 miles of the three main routes?

Moray Way Ultra race director Kyle Greig thinks you could – and you should – and here’s why…

An ultra-local, ultra run

For those who love the great outdoors, epic views, longer distances but not the ascent of traditional mountain treks there are three fantastic waymarked paths that can be connected.

The Speyside Way, the Dava Way and the Moray Coastal Trail.

Though you can walk them, for the adrenaline-seekers among us there’s always the option to cover these vast trails in an Ultra Race.

Or the ultimate ultra – combining all three in one 100-mile route.

What is a Moray ‘ultra race’?

An ultramarathon – or ‘ultra’ as they are often called – is any footrace event, race or challenge longer than the traditional 26.2 miles of a marathon.

It can be done on or off road – or combine both terrains, with popular distances for ultramarathons being 50k (31 miles), 50 miles, 100k (62 miles) and 100 miles.

There is actually no upper limit, however. Races have been reported to exceed 3000 miles in other locations across the globe.

So what’s the appeal? Well, nobody knows this better than Moray Way Ultras race director Kyle Greig.

Originally from Forres, Kyle founded a running club in Alford, works as a Running Coach at TRS Training, and co-hosts one of Scotland’s most popular running podcasts, Tartan Running Shorts.

He’s also an athlete himself. He represented GB at the World Trail Running Championships, was third at the British 100k championships and achieved top five finishes at Ultra World Tour events.

His wife, Debbie Greig, is also a professional triathlete and multiple national champion and serves as the Assistant Race Director of Moray Way Ultras alongside Kyle.

You can take your pick of Moray ultra races

The Moray Coastal Trail race takes place on May 10. It offers mixed terrain with plenty of challenging singletrack for those looking to engage their minds, with many sections right on the cliff edge.

This year there is the 50-mile ultra starting in Forres and finishing in Cullen, as well as a new 23-mile trail race beginning in Lossiemouth and concluding in Cullen.

The Dava Way 50K takes place later in the year on November 8.

It starts in Grantown-on-Spey and ends back in Moray, in Forres. The route predominantly traces an old railway line, offering runners a mix of woodland, moorland and farmland scenery. It’s the perfect choice for those new to ultra running.

The Speyside Way, as the name suggests, follows the course of the River Spey. The terrain is undulating and varied, ranging from technical singletrack to wide forest trails. Set for August 16 2025, it offers both 50K and 100K distances.

‘The Ultras are the ultimate way to see Moray,’ says Kyle.

“Collectively, these three fine trails make up a large part of the Moray Way, a glorious 100-mile off-road triangular route that arguably gives the ultimate tour of this fine region,” says Kyle.

“Debbie and I have organised a race on June 28 that covers the entire 100-mile circuit of the Moray Way.

“There’s also a relay option available, allowing teams to divide the course into segments, making the event accessible to a broader range of runners.

“We think the Moray and Speyside areas are often overlooked by typical tourist crowds. Visitors tend to head up the A9 to Aviemore, often onwards to Inverness, and then usually westward to areas like Skye.

“In Moray and Speyside, fewer visitors thankfully means that accommodation options in this part of the country tend to be plentiful, even during school holidays.

“Designing an Ultra series in the area that I was born and raised is something that I have always been passionate about. I spent years banking literally thousands of miles running along the Moray Coastal Trail… but not all at once!

“To have a series where runners can tick a 20 miler, 50km, 50miler, 100km and 100miler off their bucket lists is so exciting!”

Getting started: What’s you’ll need for an ultra race

For an ultra marathon, having the right kit is essential for performance, safety and comfort over long distances.

“A simple rule of thumb is that the longer you are out, the more kit and fuel you will require,” said Kyle.

Here’s what you’ll need to wear:

Well-cushioned trail or road running shoes suited to the terrain

Moisture-wicking socks to prevent blisters

Breathable, lightweight running apparel (running tights, shorts, t-shirt, base layer) depending on the weather.

A good-quality hydration vest/running backpack or belt, is also a great idea so you are able to carry water, electrolytes and all the essential kit needed to make it to the end of your run!

Skedaddle North in Fochabers, owned by runner Sally Bruce, not only sells all the relevant kit but will measure and advise prospective runners on shoes and equipment. No appointment is necessary. You can find out more here.

Here’s what you’ll need to eat and drink during an ultra race

“Nutrition and hydration is so important for longer runs.

“You should consider carrying energy gels, bars or real food, along with electrolytes to prevent cramping, especially in warmer conditions,” Kyle explained.

Walking expert Tom Alligin from Craigdon Mountain Sports in Aberdeen adds in some sage advice on this front.

“Being out on a long trek or run isn’t the day to try a new food. Stick to what you know and try it in advance. You don’t a bad tummy miles from anywhere.”

Other essential kit could include:

a GPS watch to help track pace and distance

safety gear such as a headtorch (for night sections), an emergency blanket, map and compass, and whistle

a waterproof jacket if conditions demand.

anti-chafing balm

a small first-aid kit

trekking poles for mountainous routes

“And don’t forget to fully charge your mobile phone to let people know where you are going before you head off,” Kyle added.

