Meet Sophie Kinghorn, 18, the Rothienorman racer blazing a trail in a man’s world

An Aberdeenshire teenager who started racing karts when she was just five years old is blazing a trail for young women in a male-dominated world.

Sophie Kinghorn, 18, from Rothienorman now has her sights set on becoming a BTCC (British Touring Car Championship) driver – the highest level of saloon car racing in the UK.

This would involve racing full-time, taking Sophie away from her day job as an apprentice mechanic at TrustFord Aberdeen.

And it’s a very real possibility, given her rapid rise in motorsport – initially at the north-east and Scottish level, but now across the UK and Ireland.

Having explained what a saloon car is – “a saloon car is just your average road car, pretty much, a car with closed roof and closed wheels” – Sophie sat down with The P&J to discuss how she fell in love with cars and racing, her career success so far, her future plans, and the difficulties in overcoming sexism in a very male environment.

‘Ever since then I couldn’t get enough of it’

“My dad and brother both used to kart, and my dad also raced BMWs,” said Sophie.

“I’ve always been really fascinated by it, I loved it to bits, watching them race.

“So when I was five my dad came to me and said: ‘Do you want a cart for your birthday or Christmas?’

“Ever since then I couldn’t get enough of it.

“I started off racing what’s called a bambino kart when I was little, and raced karts until I was 16 when I decided to make the move to Fiesta STs.

“Obviously I didn’t have a licence, and I’d never actually driven a car before, so it was a big learning curve.

“I raced for two years in Scotland and I’m now going to be racing in England for the BRSCC [British Racing and Sports Car Club] ST Championship.”

Sophie Kinghorn: Remember the name

Until now, Sophie has raced mainly at Knockhill, though she has taken part in events in Northern Ireland, England and Wales.

But this year is a pivotal one in Sophie’s life and career, as she graduates to the “big tracks” of the BRSCC circuit, such as Silverstone, Brands Hatch and Oulton Park.

It’s the reward for years – almost a lifetime – of sacrifice, as Sophie explained.

“Most of my holidays have gone towards my racing. All of my holidays this last year, actually.

“Right now my work actually sponsors me, so they’re allowing me as much time off as I need for my racing.

“But it definitely takes dedication.

“Throughout school I missed out on a lot because of my racing.

“Sometimes I’d need to go down to England on a Wednesday for example, and then I’d get back to school the following Tuesday.

“But I made it work, and it’s absolutely been worth it.”

The challenges of making her way in a male-dominated environment

Female drivers account for only around 5% of participants in UK motorsport, and at times for Sophie it has felt like she is swimming – or driving – against the tide.

I asked her what it’s like being a young woman in such a male-dominated environment.

“It’s definitely difficult.

“I’ve been told my whole life that I have to be twice as good as the boys, just to be competitive with them.

“It’s always been really difficult, especially when I was younger.

“Today it’s a lot better with the sexism though.

“More women are coming in to motorsport, so hopefully one day it’ll be an equal playing field, but currently it’s definitely more male.

“My message to young girls would be to go for it. You just don’t know until you try.”

‘I’ve always been car mental’

Sophie won the MSUK Scottish Championship in 2019, and came third in the Ultimate Karting Championship in 2021, after which she was picked up by the Argenti Motorsport team, which is affiliated with Mercedes F1.

Unfortunately due to funding issues Sophie had to leave the Argenti team, but her career ambitions remain very much on track.

Having swept all before her up to now, the former Meldrum Academy pupil is now raising the bar by setting her sights on racing full time as a BTCC driver – the Premier League of saloon car racing in the UK.

“But I’d even love to be involved on the mechanics side,” she said.

“I’m an apprentice mechanic now, and I’ve always been quite car mental.

“So really just anything in racing.

“I’d prefer to be in the seat, but if it’s behind the scenes I’d love it as well.”

Sophie does now have her driver’s license, incidentally.

Dad Derek: ‘It’s been a major sacrifice’

Meanwhile, her dad Derek spoke of how all-consuming Sophie’s racing has been for him and mum Jennifer.

“It’s been a major sacrifice on my side,” said Derek.

“We’ve been travelling the length and breadth of the UK for a decade now for Sophie’s racing.

“When she was karting it was basically every weekend we were away. Thankfully my work van’s equipped for sleeping in!

“Now she’s in cars it’s once, maybe twice a month. So I’m starting to get some sort of a life back.

“We’ve had to sacrifice the finer things in life like holidays – 2018 was our last holiday.

“Basically I work to pay the mortgage and put Sophie out there racing.

“Racing’s an expensive hobby. But it’s one of those things you do for your kids, isn’t it?”

‘She always was a bit of a speed freak’

Sophie had barely started walking when it became clear that racing was more than just a hobby.

“She showed a strong interest in racing from a very young age,” said Derek.

“My first memory is her sitting behind the wheel of a kart at three years old, imitating the engine going and stuff like that.

“So I knew something was going to come of it. I got her her first kart when she was five.

“When she was about six, we were up at the local track at Boyndie in Banff. She did a few laps, got out of the kart and started to walk away.

“I said: ‘What’s up?’ She said: ‘Too slow dad.’ So I had to buy her a new kart the next step up.

“She always was a bit of a speed freak.”

Sophie’s mum ‘can’t watch’ her race

I asked Derek what it’s like watching your daughter career round a track at speeds of up to 150 mph.

“I know her abilities and I know she can drive, but she has had a few injuries through crashes – sprains, bruises, a bit of whiplash.

“Myself, I’m easy with it, but my wife, she can’t watch it, she’s just too nervous.

“It can be nervy though, especially if a red flag goes up and you don’t know who’s involved in the incident.”

Sophie has some sponsorship but the financial requirements will only get more daunting as she progresses through the ranks.

“We’re extremely proud. She’s definitely got the ability to go places, that’s for sure.

“But it’s funding that’s my problem.

“We’re getting into the very expensive side now of trying to get her through the right classes for where she wants to go.”

He added: “There’s a big push just now to get girls into racing. But it’s still very, very difficult for a girl to get anywhere.”

Anyone interested in sponsoring Sophie as she targets the top can contact her team at sophiekinghornracing83@gmail.com.