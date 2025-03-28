Nice to meet moo: Foveran’s baby Highland cows arrive at Aikenshill Farm

Foveran, Aberdeenshire. Mums waddle around uncomfortably. Babies adjust to life on the outside. And anxious “family” members await news of safe arrivals.

But if this sounds like a typical scene from a hospital ward, you’d be mistaken.

Welcome to calving season at Aikenshill Highlands Farm where the bouncing bovine babies weigh in at 35kgs and you need an offroad vehicle and a pair of wellies to visit the mooternity ward.

‘Birth alarms are moo-sic to our ears’

It’s the middle of the day when we arrive at the 300-acre site known as “the Hill” by former fisherman, now owner-farmer, James Duthie.

But no sooner have we said hello, than both James and stock manager Ellie Duncan, each receive a text message, vibrating in their pockets at the same time.

“Aye, aye fit have we got here?” he says, explaining that they’re on standby for one of the Highland cows who looks set to go into labour any minute.

“Ach, false alarm,” he smiles. “If it was really labour we’d get a text and an email with a ‘moo’ sound.”

Before I get the chance to ask how that works, we head to the first paddock where we are greeted by an obviously, very pregnant, Orchid.

This beaut of a beast – likely weighing around 650kg, has an alarm fitted to her tail that picks up any signs of labour, which will alert James and his team when it’s “go time”.

“We try to let them go for a couple of hours on their own without intervening, but if we have to we step in,” he says.

I had a moment of solidarity for my fellow matriarch. Birthing is tough. Birthing an actual 60-65kg beast can’t be easy.

Picture perfect Bluey is thriving

I know from a previous visit that it’s an anxious time for the Aikenshill team. Protracted labour or breech births can mean complications, or even death for both cow and calf.

Happily, there are no such dramas during our visit, though James is keeping a close eye on one-week-old breech birth Jolene.

“She’s only today starting to turn a corner,” James says.

“She had trouble feeding at first but she’s getting there.

“Aren’t you, sweetheart?” he says, directing that back to the little blonde baby still shoogly on her feet.

Foos yer coos?

More established on his hooves is month-old Ruairidh Mac – named after Britain’s Got Talent star RuMac from Ullapool.

When the calves are born James often uploads videos to the farm’s Facebook page, introducing them to the world.

Wee Ru arrived to dozens of comments and smiley faces.

I mean, who doesn’t love a teeny weeny Highlan’ coo?

This cutey coo is already a fan of having his neck scratched and seems to be fitting right in.

Protective mums rule this roost

Although members of the public can book in for a mini-safari experience [£20 per person], everything at Aikenshill is cow-led.

“We make no promises,” James explains,. “If the mum is protective we stay away. If they don’t want visitors, we don’t go in.”

And while some of the newborns are off limits at the moment, it’s clear there is no shortage of affection either from farm staff or their family members for these bonnie babies.

Not only does James know each of his almost 70-strong fold by name and number, they also recognise his voice too.

Even the nine newborns respond when he calls them by name.

“They’re very clever animals,” he says, “And very trusting.”

Moo-ternal instinct can kick in

As we drive through the mucky field in his Land Rover gigantic-horned mamas come right up, sticking their faces – and tongues – into the car.

As it turns out, licking and nudging one another, or humans, is how these cuddly cows show affection and develop bonds.

Calves also love to rub their heads into the laps of humans – and they’re also fans of “kissing”, or nudging each other on the mouths.

Their mothers often reciprocate the same way, although might just get between their calves and a visiting delegation when the need arises.

‘I just love them all,’ says James

With five more calves due, “possibly six as we might have twins,” James adds, there will be no let-up for the Aikenshill team just yet.

“It’s wonderful though. Look at them,” James adds.

“I rear these girls just for the love of having them. But I’ll be happy when I know they’ve all safely delivered.”

Find out more about Aikenshill Highlands here.