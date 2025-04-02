Six stylish shoppers show off spring looks in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

Six stylish shoppers show off spring looks in Aberdeen

When it comes to street style, Aberdeen is in full bloom this spring.

Julia Panciroli, pictured, is one of the stylish shoppers who talked us through their outfits.
Julia Panciroli, pictured, is one of the stylish shoppers who talked us through their outfits. Image: Rosemary Lowne/DC Thomson
By Rosemary Lowne

When it comes to street style, Aberdeen is a breath of fresh air this spring.

From zesty greens and subtle pinks to leopard print and lemon, there were some beautiful and bold outfits on display perhaps reflecting the new season.

Here, six people talk us through their eye-catching outfits…

Hannah Torrie, 22, from Edinburgh but lives in Aberdeen

Hannah is keeping up with latest trends this spring. Image: Rosemary Lowne/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m studying history at The University of Aberdeen.

What are you wearing?

My cardigan is from Urban Outfitters, my top is from Hollister, my jeans are from Motel Rocks and my trainers are from Adidas.

How would you describe your style?

I’m not sure, I tend to wear whatever is trending.

Where do you like to shop?

I shop online, mainly at ASOS.

Who is your style icon?

No-one in particular but I do follow fashion influencers online.

Katarzyna Rzewnik, 41, lives in Aberdeen

Katarzyna loves Italian fashion brands. Image: Rosemary Lowne/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I work at Marischal College.

What are you wearing?

My coat is from Jack Wills, my top is from H&M, my belt is from Valentino, my trousers are from Roxy and my trainers are from Tommy Hilfiger.

How would you describe your style?

I like to be casual but smart. My style depends on how I feel and also on the occasion. I also like a bit of colour.

Where do you like to shop?

My favourite shop is Pinko, it’s an Italian fashion brand. I like Italian fashion as it’s casual, elegant, smart but it doesn’t restrict you.

Who is your style icon?

Jennifer Lopez has a great sense of style. Cameron Diaz also wears great outfits.

Jessica Bradley, lives near New Pitsligo

Jessica loves to get her clothes from second-hand shops. Image: Rosemary Lowne/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I run a vegan cafe called the Lastbus Works Canteen but we’re closed at the moment.

What are you wearing?

My ski pants are from Roxy but I got them second-hand, my boots are from New Look, my daughter-in-law made my gloves, my scarf is from Nepal and was a gift from a friend, my jacket is from Pull & Bear but I got it second-hand and my corset is from Jane Norman about 30 years ago.

How would you describe your style?

A hippy/bohemian style. Everything is very old and second-hand.

Where do you like to shop?

I always buy my clothes second-hand. I prefer to actually go to the shops, I don’t shop online because you can’t see or feel the clothes. Also, I prefer the money to go to charity.

Who is your style icon?

Sienna Miller, she always looks effortlessly stylish.

Julia Panciroli, lives in Aberdeen

Julia likes to be comfortable but elegant. Image: Rosemary Lowne/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a fashion designer. I’ve just moved back to Aberdeen after living in California for over 23 years. I had a fashion business out there and moved back here in the last year.

What are you wearing?

My coat is from Macy’s in San Francisco, my leggings are from Athleta also in San Francisco, my trainers are from Dune in Aberdeen, my bag is from Coach and my scarf was a gift from my mum. My wool blazer is from Zara menswear and I’ve tailored it to fit and my T-shirt is from Target in San Francisco.

How would you describe your style?

Comfortable but elegant as well.

Where do you like to shop?

In Aberdeen, I like Dune, and River Island also have some nice clothes this season. I also like H&M and Zara.

Who is your style icon?

Daphne Guinness (fashion designer and socialite). She always wears designers that I admire like Alexander McQueen. Zendaya (actress and singer) always wears amazing outfits too.

Lucas George Gray, 19, from Cove

Lucas loves to have a browse round shops like Footasylum. Image: Rosemary Lowne

What do you do for a living?

I’m studying science at North East Scotland College and I’m working part-time.

What are you wearing?

My hoodie is from Primark in the Trinity Centre, it was really good value, my trousers are from Denim Tears which I got from Vinted and my trainers are Nike from JD Sports.

How would you describe your style?

I don’t know, somewhat extravagant but I do also like to wear all black. It varies.

Where do you like to shop?

Usually if I want certain things I’ll go on Vinted or have a rake around shops like Footasylum and JD Sports.

Who is your style icon?

I’ll be honest, Michael Jackson’s dress sense was cool.

Patience Utin, 50, lives in Aberdeen

Patience loves to be comfortable but stylish. Image: Rosemary Lowne/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a carer.

What are you wearing?

My cardigan is from the TikTok shop and my bag, trousers and trainers are from shops in London.

How would you describe your style?

For me, style is comfort. Whatever I put on, I want to be comfortable and it has to be very simple and stylish.

Where do you like to shop?

Most of the time, I like to shop at M&S.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have a particular style icon, I just do my own thing.

If you enjoyed this story, you may also like:

Conversation