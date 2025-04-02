Six stylish shoppers show off spring looks in Aberdeen

When it comes to street style, Aberdeen is a breath of fresh air this spring.

From zesty greens and subtle pinks to leopard print and lemon, there were some beautiful and bold outfits on display perhaps reflecting the new season.

Here, six people talk us through their eye-catching outfits…

Hannah Torrie, 22, from Edinburgh but lives in Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m studying history at The University of Aberdeen.

What are you wearing?

My cardigan is from Urban Outfitters, my top is from Hollister, my jeans are from Motel Rocks and my trainers are from Adidas.

How would you describe your style?

I’m not sure, I tend to wear whatever is trending.

Where do you like to shop?

I shop online, mainly at ASOS.

Who is your style icon?

No-one in particular but I do follow fashion influencers online.

Katarzyna Rzewnik, 41, lives in Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I work at Marischal College.

What are you wearing?

My coat is from Jack Wills, my top is from H&M, my belt is from Valentino, my trousers are from Roxy and my trainers are from Tommy Hilfiger.

How would you describe your style?

I like to be casual but smart. My style depends on how I feel and also on the occasion. I also like a bit of colour.

Where do you like to shop?

My favourite shop is Pinko, it’s an Italian fashion brand. I like Italian fashion as it’s casual, elegant, smart but it doesn’t restrict you.

Who is your style icon?

Jennifer Lopez has a great sense of style. Cameron Diaz also wears great outfits.

Jessica Bradley, lives near New Pitsligo

What do you do for a living?

I run a vegan cafe called the Lastbus Works Canteen but we’re closed at the moment.

What are you wearing?

My ski pants are from Roxy but I got them second-hand, my boots are from New Look, my daughter-in-law made my gloves, my scarf is from Nepal and was a gift from a friend, my jacket is from Pull & Bear but I got it second-hand and my corset is from Jane Norman about 30 years ago.

How would you describe your style?

A hippy/bohemian style. Everything is very old and second-hand.

Where do you like to shop?

I always buy my clothes second-hand. I prefer to actually go to the shops, I don’t shop online because you can’t see or feel the clothes. Also, I prefer the money to go to charity.

Who is your style icon?

Sienna Miller, she always looks effortlessly stylish.

Julia Panciroli, lives in Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a fashion designer. I’ve just moved back to Aberdeen after living in California for over 23 years. I had a fashion business out there and moved back here in the last year.

What are you wearing?

My coat is from Macy’s in San Francisco, my leggings are from Athleta also in San Francisco, my trainers are from Dune in Aberdeen, my bag is from Coach and my scarf was a gift from my mum. My wool blazer is from Zara menswear and I’ve tailored it to fit and my T-shirt is from Target in San Francisco.

How would you describe your style?

Comfortable but elegant as well.

Where do you like to shop?

In Aberdeen, I like Dune, and River Island also have some nice clothes this season. I also like H&M and Zara.

Who is your style icon?

Daphne Guinness (fashion designer and socialite). She always wears designers that I admire like Alexander McQueen. Zendaya (actress and singer) always wears amazing outfits too.

Lucas George Gray, 19, from Cove

What do you do for a living?

I’m studying science at North East Scotland College and I’m working part-time.

What are you wearing?

My hoodie is from Primark in the Trinity Centre, it was really good value, my trousers are from Denim Tears which I got from Vinted and my trainers are Nike from JD Sports.

How would you describe your style?

I don’t know, somewhat extravagant but I do also like to wear all black. It varies.

Where do you like to shop?

Usually if I want certain things I’ll go on Vinted or have a rake around shops like Footasylum and JD Sports.

Who is your style icon?

I’ll be honest, Michael Jackson’s dress sense was cool.

Patience Utin, 50, lives in Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a carer.

What are you wearing?

My cardigan is from the TikTok shop and my bag, trousers and trainers are from shops in London.

How would you describe your style?

For me, style is comfort. Whatever I put on, I want to be comfortable and it has to be very simple and stylish.

Where do you like to shop?

Most of the time, I like to shop at M&S.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have a particular style icon, I just do my own thing.

