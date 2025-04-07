Why you should arrange Power of Attorney now

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Why you should arrange Power of Attorney now

Estate planning experts encourage adults of all ages to have this vital legal document.

In partnership with ILAWS Scotland
father and son talking over a cup of tea in a kitchen
There's no drama when you arrange POA with ILAWS.

It’s tempting to think organising the likes of Wills and Power of Attorney (POA) is something that can wait until we’re older. But don’t make that mistake – they are important for all adults to have in place no matter their age.

It’s a sombre thought, but accidents and ill health can strike at any time. And if the worst does happen, not having your affairs in order can make it more stressful and difficult for your family to carry out tasks, like banking, on your behalf, or ensure you get the right care, in the way that you would like.

Why do I need Power of Attorney?

A Power of Attorney is the only person who’ll have the authority to make medical and financial decisions on your behalf, when you are unable to.

And this doesn’t just come into play for serious accidents or illnesses. It can be a shock to learn that even a high temperature can lead to a Power of Attorney being required.

Tony Marchi, principal at ILAWS Scotland, explains: “If you’re hospitalised with a virus or infection for example, and your temperature is high, that means you can be classed as incapacitated.

a hospital bed in a corridor
Even a high temperature can lead to a Power of Attorney being required.

“Without Power of Attorney, you won’t be allowed to make decisions for yourself and you can’t authorise anyone else to make decisions for you – not your spouse, not your children.

“We’ve all had a high temperature, so we know it can happen. It’s not just the risk of being in a serious accident, it can be something as simple as catching a virus that could leave you in need of a Power of Attorney.”

Power of Attorney facts

A Power of Attorney will have the authority to make medical and financial decisions on your behalf, when you are unable to. So what else do you need to know about Power of Attorney?

Tony adds: “You can appoint anyone you wish as Power of Attorney – family or friends, whoever you trust.

“And you can appoint as many as you wish. You can appoint a principal and a substitute, or appoint people jointly. It’s entirely up to you. You’re in control of it.

“Plus, you don’t pay per attorney you select, it’s per grantor. So you pay once for yourself, regardless of how many Power of Attorneys you select.”

happy family in living room
POA can help remove the stress and difficulties from your family should you be incapacitated.

As well as making medical decisions, a Power of Attorney will also have the authority to help with the financial side of things during a period of ill health. That includes managing your bills and accounts, and helping to safeguard your assets and savings.

Remember though, your POA will only come into play when it’s needed.

Tony explains: “You’re not giving away control, you’re taking control. Someone can’t use Power of Attorney to run your life, you’re just making sure you have protection behind you if you can’t make decisions for yourself.”

ILAWS Scotland can arrange Power of Attorney

ILAWS Scotland are estate planning specialists. They arrange POA for thousands of clients every year – you’ve probably seen their adverts on STV. As experts in Wills and POA, ILAWS take the hard work out of sorting your affairs.

Like their adverts say, there’s no drama with ILAWS.

Let’s face it, none of us likes to think about worst case scenarios involving accidents or ill health. Sometimes it’s only when we’re at a funeral or when someone close to us gets really ill that we consider what we’d want to happen if we were in the same boat.

And yet, we can’t act retrospectively when it comes to organising legal protection – something that Tony is keen to emphasise.

He says: “Be one of the smart people and take control. It’s hard to under-stress the importance.

“You might not need these documents now – hopefully you’ll never need them. But don’t wait until something happens to arrange it because then it’s too late. Do it now.

“Once you’ve done it, it’s done for life – and with a bit of luck, you won’t need it. But it’s there just in case.”

So, let ILAWS sort your affairs with a friendly service and no drama.

Conversation