Aberdeen hairdresser Kara Welsh gets dream chance at Paris Fashion Week

If someone told 14-year-old Kara Welsh that she would go from sweeping up hair at her Saturday salon job, to working at Paris Fashion Week, she would never have believed them.

But 18 years on, the former Torry Academy pupil’s dreams came true when she got the chance to be one of the hair stylists at the famous fashion event.

Excelling under pressure, Kara impressed the industry experts so much that she’s since been headhunted to work at New York Fashion Week.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity so I just went for it,” says Kara.

“Luckily, it was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.

“It was an incredible experience and it doesn’t feel real at all.

“I keep feeling like I’m going to wake up and none of it has happened.”

Kara’s journey into the upper echelons of the hair industry began at the age of 14 when she landed a job at Brenda’s hair salon in Kincorth.

“It was the only job I could do at that age,” laughs Kara.

“So I worked every Saturday all through my time at high school.”

Initially Kara, 32, who lives in Aberdeen, had ambitions of becoming a teacher.

But she soon discovered that her true passion lay in hairdressing.

“After spending all my teenage years working in the hair salon, I realised that I loved hairdressing,” says Kara.

“So that was the route I went down.”

‘I loved everything about hairdressing’

After three years at Brenda’s hair salon, Kara went on to work at the Naked Pride hair salon before landing a hairdressing apprenticeship at the James Dun Salon, where she thrived.

“As soon as I started my apprenticeship I knew 100% that it was for me,” says Kara.

“I just loved everything about it, especially the learning aspect and doing courses.

“So by the time I was 23, I was training up hairdressing assistants.”

Brimming with confidence and experience, at the age of 26 Kara took the plunge and made the decision to go self-employed.

“It was scary but I knew it was the right time to go out on my own,” says Kara.

“Being self-employed meant I could invest in extra education and training courses.

“So I’m based in Bloom in Aberdeen and I love it there.”

‘Paris Fashion Week was always my dream’

So how did Kara go from Aberdeen to Paris Fashion Week?

“When I was still employed at James Dun, I took part in London Fashion Week in 2017 and I absolutely loved it,” says Kara.

“So doing Paris Fashion Week has always been a big goal of mine.

“I never thought I would ever find a way in because it’s so difficult to find people who are involved in it.”

By chance, Kara was scrolling through Instagram when she randomly came across a hairdresser with the same name based in America.

“I saw that this hairdresser was recruiting a team for Paris Fashion Week so I decided to go for it,” says Kara.

“I took the fact she had the same name and her hairdressing salon was called Bloom as a sign that it was meant to be.

“And it turned out to be one of the best decisions I’ve ever made in my life.”

‘The first day was scary’

Excited but nervous, Kara flew out to Paris last month unsure of what she had let herself in for.

“I was part of a team of 25 hairdressers who were all from America apart from me,” says Kara.

“I didn’t know anyone so it was a bit scary, but we had a meeting a few days before the event and everyone was so lovely.

“They were a group of the nicest, most passionate people I could’ve ever met.”

Kara’s first job was as one of the hair stylists for the sustainable fashion brand Louteh.

“It was an unbelievable experience,” says Kara.

“I was one of 25 hair stylists working on the models’ hair.

“At a certain point the hair team need to leave so that the models can do their runway walk through and get lined up for the show.

“But luckily, I was one of three hair stylists who was asked to stay backstage and make sure the models’ hair was ready before they walked the runway – I was delighted.”

Headhunted to be a hairdressing lead…

In fact, Kara made such a big impression at her first Paris Fashion Week that she was headhunted for another big fashion show.

“One of the hairdressers hadn’t turned up so I was asked if I would like to be a hair lead in charge of doing one of the model’s hair,” says Kara.

“To do this show you’re meant to be someone of high importance in the industry.

“I didn’t think there was any way I could do it as I only had 48 hours notice and the other hairdressers had been preparing for this for months.

“But I spoke to my mum and she told me I had to go for it.

“So I did, I just went for it.”

Kara’s big moment…

Despite Kara’s initial fears, it ended up being one of the best experiences of Kara’s hairdressing career.

“Before the show, I was sent a bunch of models’ profiles and I could choose whatever model I wanted,” says Kara.

“So I chose to work with an amazing Spanish model called Carlota Gabash.

“Then I had to send over what my plans were for styling her hair as well as what makeup and nail looks I wanted.”

Strutting her stuff on the runway…

On the day, Kara loved every minute of styling her model’s hair for the show.

“My model Carlota couldn’t have been nicer. and two girls who were also in the same hair team assisted me which was amazing,” says Kara.

“Once Carlota had walked the runway, I was also given the chance to walk the runway as credit for my work.

“Walking down the runway, I was just trying not to burst into tears as it was such a special moment.

“There were so many press photographers at the end of the runway and so many people cheering and clapping.

“It was the most insane and surreal experience.”

‘I live for that adrenalin rush’

Reflecting on her experience at Paris Fashion Week, Kara says it really was a dream come true.

“There’s a lot of pressure and it’s high intensity,” says Kara.

“But you get such a buzz and an adrenalin rush.

“I live for that feeling, I just love it.”

Just a few days after returning to Aberdeen, Kara was then offered another incredible opportunity to lead a team of hair stylists at New York Fashion Week in September.

“I’ve taken on the job to go out to New York for the week to be a team lead. I’ll be in charge of 25 stylists which is so exciting,” says Kara.

“I’m in the middle of recruiting my hair team and I’ve had applications from across the world including Australia, New Zealand, China and Canada which is crazy.”

‘I’ve got such a strong work ethic’

Away from the glitz and glam of the fashion world, Kara loves working with her clients at Bloom in Aberdeen.

“I’m very lucky that I’ve been doing 99% of my clients’ hair for years,” says Kara.

“I love making everyone feel so much better about themselves.

“It’s very rewarding.”

Reflecting on her success so far, Kara says it’s down to the work ethic she learned from her mum Nikki Duncan.

“I’ve always had such a strong work ethic,” says Kara.

“Some people would probably say that I work far too much but I get that from my mum.

“My mum has always had a very strong work ethic as well so I take after her.”

To find out more about Kara, check out her Instagram page @karalouisehair.

Kara will also be doing a creative colouring and styling masterclass at Bloom in June. Anyone who is interested can contact her via Instagram.

