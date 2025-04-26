Banchory Hyrox star Craig Scott: ‘Cancer took half my shoulder but not my competitive spirit’

Craig Scott is the picture of health and happiness despite losing most of his upper arm through radical cancer surgery.

The Banchory photographer and amateur weightlifter is just weeks away from his wedding and is recovering from back-to-back fitness competitions when we talk.

But though there’s a twinkle in his eye at the mention of his fiance and a similar grin discussing his recent performance at Glasgow’s Hyrox event, if we were having this conversation just two years ago, the conversation would have been very different.

At 27 Craig was told a painless lump on his shoulder was a rare soft tissue cancer, and the extreme surgery to remove it could put an end to his fitness career.

“They said they didn’t know to what extent I would ever be able to lift [weights] again.

“What I heard was ‘it can’t be done,'” he laughs, “but I love a challenge.”

‘Strength and fitness has always been a passion,’ says Hyrox competitor Craig

Former Banchory Primary and Academy pupil Craig has been active since childhood.

Between the ages of six and 15 trampolining and field hockey were his sports, but it wasn’t long before he developed a passion for rugby.

Playing for the academy team he then advanced to become a valued member of Deeside Rugby Club when he left school.

After taking a year out, then completing two years at college, Craig enrolled at Gray’s School of Art. Joining the university Sports Society was his first port of call; then came the opportunity to train in Olympic weightlifting.

“I loved the challenge of it – and the discipline aspect of it,” Craig, who works for The Unit Gym in Banchory, said.

‘Getting cancer wasn’t something I worried about’

As well as sports, Craig runs his own photography business and he’s also a keen musician.

“The thought of anything happening to my body affecting all of those things, wasn’t ever a thought I had.”

But all that changed when a colleague at the gym suggested he get a lump on his shoulder checked out.

“I had a lipoma, which is like a fatty lump, removed when I was about 15. It wasn’t cancerous, so I never worried about it when it recurred.

“We think getting constant knocks from playing rugby somehow made it come back, and grow.”

‘I didn’t think it would happen to me’

In March 2023 he visited his GP who took photos of the growth to send to orthopedic consultants.

Next came a biopsy.

“At that point they sort of said, you know there’s the possibility of it being cancer.

“It never occurred to me that it would be.

“I remember seeing an advert on TV that said one in two of us will get cancer. And I just thought, yeah, but that won’t be me.”

But by mid-April 2023 Craig, and his partner Debbie Adekoya, had been dealt the news that the growing lump near his shoulder was, in fact, dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans (DFSP).

A rare, malignant, slow-growing, soft-tissue sarcoma typically affecting more men than women, it left Craig and Debbie reeling.

‘I was so worried I’d lose him,’ said Debbie

“It was a heck of a shock,” Craig said. “I was just 27.”

“I’m quite pragmatic so I figured I had to be strong for Craig,” added dentist Debbie, “because we both couldn’t be freaking out.

“But truly… I was shocked, and I was terrified of him dying.”

Talks began between orthopedic and plastic surgeons.

“Essentially, they had to take out a golf ball-sized mass, and a margin of skin around it.

“It would then be examined and that would determine if I needed chemo or radiotherapy.”

But just one bout of surgery wasn’t enough…

His first surgery took place in October 2023.

He then had to wait to hear if the four-to-five-inch circle around the lump was enough of a margin to remove all the cancer.

“We got the news that they hadn’t got it all. That was hard to take. It already felt very invasive.

“I just wanted it over and done with.”

‘When I saw my arm I was in shock’

In February Craig went in for more surgery.

“In that second operation, they took a substantial amount of my arm away, and I needed skin grafts from my leg too.

“Pain wise I was okay. I think I have quite a high pain threshold but it was mentally draining coping with a vacuum seal on the wound, and the frustration of needing help to get dressed and being unable to drive.

“The worst part of it, without a doubt, was the shock of seeing what my arm looked like.”

Around four days after his second surgery, nurses helped Craig remove his dressings.

“I can’t lie, it was a massive shock. I wasn’t 100 percent sure what it would look like but what was in my head was nothing like the reality.

“They basically took a huge chunk of my shoulder. I sometimes refer to it as a massive divot in my arm.

“That’s when it hit home, the severity of it, and that life could be very different now.

“Every day I would wake up to a very permanent reminder.”

‘Being told I couldn’t lift weights probably helped me get back to fitness’

Up until he began his cancer treatment Craig was in peak physical condition.

He was competing – and had recently won – in a Scottish open competition, and came second in a 96kg category weightlifting challenge.

“I remember asking what the surgery would mean [for my weightlifting] and I was told that they weren’t sure to what degree I could ever do weightlifting again, in any form.

“That probably helped me, to be honest. I’m stubborn.”

“I wasn’t surprised in the slightest that he bounced back quickly,” said Debbie.

“Craig’s the most dedicated, resilient and hardworking person I know.”

‘I feel very proud of myself,’ Craig says as he smashes Hyrox goals

The couple got engaged in March last year and by April Craig was cleared to begin intense sports physiotherapy.

“It wasn’t comfortable, but I knew if I ever wanted that range of motion back I would have to get the ball rolling.”

By November 2024 he was back to pre-surgery strength and fitness.

And in recent weeks he completed Hyrox Glasgow in 1 hour 28 minutes, and managed to lift 110kg in Turf Games.

“I feel really proud of myself,” said Craig.

“Competing in Hyrox isn’t easy so I’m chuffed I finished in a decent time. And really pleased with my Turf Games performance too.

“You can’t really compare cancer to training again, except with both I had to just take it a day at a time.”

‘Debbie was phenomenal, I’m lucky to have her’

Though he didn’t need chemo or radiotherapy Craig was offered further surgery for aesthetic purposes, but refused it.

“Ach, having a scar like I have is a fun story to tell isn’t it?” he laughs, “and really, I felt the recovery wasn’t worth the effort again.

“I still have to have six-monthly scans and x-rays but I hope I’m done going under the knife.”

Now the couple, who met through their church, are looking forward to starting their new life together as a married couple.

“Debbie was phenomenal through this.

“She wasn’t just always there for the physical support, driving me everywhere and helping me. She was a brilliant mental and spiritual support too.”

‘His recovery feels like a miracle to me’

But 29-year-old Debbie feels like she’s the lucky one.

“He’s inspirational, and I couldn’t be prouder of him. Most importantly, I know he’s proud of himself too. Craig’s overcome so much at such a young age but hasn’t become bitter or jaded.

“Words can’t describe how happy I am that we’re out on the other side of this.

“It’s honestly a miracle.”

