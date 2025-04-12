Readers’ Gallery: Spring Blossoms in Ellon and more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Readers’ Gallery: Spring Blossoms in Ellon and more

A unique opportunity to showcase your amazing work.

Editor's choice: Duncansby Stacks. Image: Hazel Thomson
By Heather Fowlie

Calling all photographers: Share your work in our weekly readers’ gallery!

Are you a passionate photographer or hobbyist eager to share your images with a wider audience? Here’s your chance to have your work featured. We invite you to submit your stunning photographs for our weekly ‘Through Your Lens’ gallery.

Whether you’re capturing a stunning landscape, a fleeting moment, a natural portrait or the beauty of everyday life, we want to showcase your creativity. This is an incredible opportunity to have your images featured and celebrated, connecting with a community of like-minded individuals.

The landscape submissions will still be featured in our newspapers weekly, taken from anywhere in the north-east of Scotland or the Highlands and Islands. Any other shapes and styles of photography are welcome for the online weekly gallery.

Your name and a description about the image will also go beneath your photograph, which could include details like the location, subject matter, or the story behind the shot.

Send us your images today via our email pictures@ajl.co.uk and let your creativity shine in our gallery for all to enjoy!

In this week’s edition we have some beautiful daffodils on the banks of the river Ythan in Ellon, cherry blossoms, and fantastic sunny pictures from across the country.

Take a look at this week’s submissions:

Stonehaven harbour showing boats tied up at the quayside Image: Bill Walker
Sunny Cullen Beach. Image: Katie Paterson
Portsoy Harbour. Image: Bea Blair
A Spring Scene, with Sheep and lambs near Crudie . Image: William Elliott</p> <p>
Home sweet home. Image: Keith Griffiths
Time for a chat on the river bank in Aberdeen. Image: Patricia Davidson
The flowering cherry in full bloom in Ellon. Image: Christine McIntyre
Daffodils by the River Dee. Image: Alastair Gammack
Muirton Basin, Inverness. Image: Hamish Ewan
Daffodils and the River Ythan. Image: Kenny Elrick
A beautiful day for our visit to the Duncansby Stacks. Image: Hazel Thomson
A tranquil Loch Linnhe, Inverness. Image: Shona Gillies
Spring blossom at the riverside in Ellon. Image: Dorothy Chapman

 

