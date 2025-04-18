We go behind the scenes at the luxury Fife Arms Hotel in Braemar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We go behind the scenes at the luxury Fife Arms Hotel in Braemar

You may think that the Fife Arms hotel is just for rich A-listers but you don't need to be a millionaire to enjoy this extraordinary Braemar landmark.

Lorraine Grant, pictured, takes us on a fascinating art tour at the Fife Arms
Lorraine Grant takes us on a fascinating art tour at the Fife Arms. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Rosemary Lowne

When you think about Braemar, what first springs to mind?

Perhaps it’s the stunning scenery, the iconic Highland Games or its strong Royal connections.

But hidden in plain sight in this resplendent rural community is one of the most priceless art collections in the world.

Usually displayed behind protective barriers in world famous museums, it may come as a surprise to learn that some of the most valuable paintings on earth can be enjoyed up close over a coffee.

Spanning an astonishing 14,000 objects including original Picassos, the jaw-dropping art collection is open for the public to see at The Fife Arms hotel in Braemar.

Lorraine Grant, right, gives me a tour round the artwork at the Fife Arms hotel in Braemar. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Enjoy a cuppa with Picasso at the Fife Arms in Braemar…

With a reputation for luxury and famous guests such as Hollywood legend Dame Judi Dench, it may be hard to believe that you don’t have to be a millionaire to enjoy their incredible collection.

But bringing iconic artwork – and amazing hospitality – to the local community for everyone to enjoy is part of the ethos behind the Fife Arms, says Lorraine Grant, the hotel’s head of arts and programming.

“The most expensive paintings aren’t tucked away in the most expensive suites,” says Lorraine.

“They’re peppered in the public spaces where day visitors and members of the local community can also come in and experience it.

“So you can enjoy a cup of tea underneath the Picasso.”

Lorraine sits underneath the original Picasso in the hotel’s lobby. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The Fife Arms in Braemar isn’t just for A-listers…

As someone who previously thought that the five star boutique hotel was off limits for anyone other than rich A-listers, I was intrigued to find out more about their amazing art collection.

And if anyone knows about the extensive art collection at the Fife Arms it’s Lorraine Grant.

With a lifetime of experience as an art curator, Lorraine not only has an encyclopaedic knowledge of the art collection but her passion for the pieces is palpable.

“Our collection spans around 14,000 objects,” says Lorraine.

“But that’s not all paintings, it also includes things like ceramics, the militaria, fine furniture and lots of taxidermy.

“But obviously art is really at the heart of everything.”

Lorraine Grant has an incredible knowledge of the 14,000 objects which make up the hotel’s art collection. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Hotel’s strong Royal links…

So what’s the story behind the Fife Arms and its extraordinary art?

Built in the 19th century by the pre-eminent Victorian architect Alexander Marshall Mackenzie, the Fife Arms is a B-listed Braemar landmark.

Its size is evidence of the popularity of Braemar in the wake of Queen Victoria’s visits and her purchase of Balmoral, just 15 minutes from the hotel.

Over the preceding years, the hotel had passed hands several times and as a result had lost some of its original charm and character.

Fife Arms in Braemar.
If you think the Fife Arms is impressive on the outside, wait until you see the interiors. Image: Artfarm

Swiss art dealers fell in love with Braemar…

But its fortunes changed when Swiss art dealers Iwan and Manuela Wirth, who run the acclaimed global gallery, Hauser & Wirth, visited Braemar.

“Iwan and Manuela took up residence locally and fell in love with the village and its extraordinary heritage and stories,” says Lorraine.

“So they thought it would be wonderful if they could somehow bring the Fife Arms, this incredible Victorian property, back to its heyday and its former glory.

“And fortunately for us, they were in a position to do that.

“So they commenced a major redevelopment project – a really thorough root and branch re-invention and exploration of what the Fife Arms could and should be again.”

Lorraine, right, tells me all about the original Picasso, pictured in the background, entitled ‘Nude and Man with a Pipe’. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Get up close and personal to priceless artwork…

After four years and an astonishing makeover, the Fife Arms finally re-opened at the end of 2018.

“Iwan and Manuela brought it back to its former glory,” says Lorraine.

Intrigued to discover more about the artwork on display, Lorraine kindly gives me a guided art tour.

From the moment you step foot inside the historic hotel, it’s impossible not to notice the striking Picasso – Tête de Femme – on display in the lobby.

“It’s quite unusual to spend a lot of time with a piece like this,” says Lorraine.

“Normally, with a Picasso of this nature it would be in a museum or gallery with security guards, a barrier and you’d probably have lots of people with their iPhones out.

“Whereas here you can sit, have a drink and spend time with it like it’s in your own home.”

It’s impossible not to be drawn to Tête de Femme, the Picasso painting in the lobby. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

‘It’s an extraordinary example of art’

And just around the corner in the stunning drawing room is another original Picasso entitled ‘Nude and Man with a Pipe’.

“It’s hung low over the sofa so you’re really able to look at in a way you couldn’t do in a museum,” says Lorraine.

“It’s a magical/extraordinary example of where art comes into the Fife.”

As part of the hotel refurbishment, Iwan and Manuela also commissioned specific artists to make work inspired by the local landscape.

The ceiling in the drawing room is a contemporary work of art. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

‘An incredibly immersive space’

One of the most eye-catching works of art is the hypnotic drawing room ceiling.

Created by the Chinese artist Zhang Enli, the extraordinary contemporary mural was inspired by Scottish agates and Cairngorm crystal.

“It’s a highly contemporary and dynamic piece,” says Lorraine.

“On paper, you probably wouldn’t think a very traditional tartan room with this extraordinary contemporary ceiling would work.

“But he has created this incredibly immersive space which relates to the landscape.”

The Red Deer Chandelier in the lobby certainly turns heads. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Extraordinary art installations…

Equally as mesmerising is the ‘Red Deer Chandelier’ in the main lobby.

Created by the Los Angeles based artist Richard Jackson, the striking piece is composed of machine-milled enlarged replicas of bag pipe drones and glass antlers.

“It’s fun, it’s quirky, it’s dramatic and it’s extremely contemporary,” says Lorraine.

By far the most impressive chandelier though is the otherworldly one hanging in the Fire Room.

This chandelier by Indian artist Subodh Gupta is breathtaking. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Contemporary art in historic hotel…

The brainchild of the Indian artist Subodh Gupta, the chandelier features glimmering pans, pots and pails, embellished with colourful bulbs.

“Subodh Gupta puts these everyday items into extraordinary installations,” says Lorraine.

“In doing so he’s thinking about issues of mass consumerism and excess production.

“So we have this extraordinary contemporary piece in a very historic environment.”

This artwork is by Turner prize winning Martin Creed. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Royal connections…

Throughout the hotel, its close links with the royal family are also evident.

One of the most precious pieces is a pencil and watercolour stag sketched by Queen Victoria.

“This is a really beautiful sketch by Queen Victoria and it’s the first piece of art visitors see,” says Lorraine.

“What makes this piece even more special is that the inscription tells us this stag was shot by John Brown.

“He was the Queen’s ghillie, who was a very significant figure in her life.”

This pencil/watercolour piece is by Queen Victoria. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

‘The hotel is part of this community’

Some of the other artists featured at the hotel include Turner prize winner Martin Creed and Louise Bourgeois.

So whether it’s a quick coffee, afternoon tea or a slap-up meal, Lorraine is keen to spread the word that the hotel and its artwork is there for everyone to enjoy.

“The hotel is part of this community, it’s not just situated in it,” says Lorraine.

Throughout the year, the hotel also organises community events including art sessions for children, a literary festival and a fashion event.

The Flying Stag was created by the renowned artist, James Prosek. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The Fife Arms is also currently offering art tours followed by afternoon tea for £55.

For more information about the Fife Arms, check out their website thefifearms.com or to book their art afternoon tea go to thefifearms.com/eat-drink/afternoon-tea/

Conversation