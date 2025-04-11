Aberdeen to Penzance: What it’s like on UK’s longest rail journey

It’s the longest rail journey in the UK, but you had better be quick if you want to sample the delights of the Aberdeen to Penzance service.

NHS stalwart, William Ramsden, did exactly that when he booked his ticket for the marathon, which takes more than 13 hours, earlier this week.

And the train aficionado told us about his experiences, which saw him leaving the Granite City at 8.20am in the morning and arriving in Cornwall at 9.30pm.

The Aberdeen to Penzance service is ending in May

He was thrilled by the changing landscapes from the Firth of Forth and its magnificent bridges to Durham Cathedral and the spectacular beaches in the south west of England.

It’s a trainspotter’s dream, and on plenty of bucket lists, but the curtain will come down on the opportunity to enjoy the trek when CrossCountry scraps the route on May 16.

Dr Ramsden told me: “I’m a member of a railway society and we had heard murmurings that this route might not be running much longer.

“So I booked my ticket before Christmas and it only cost me £43.75, and I am very pleased that I decided to go on the journey.

Train was packed for long stretches

“These sort of long journeys are inspiring. You get to see every facet of the landscape, from big cities to grand monuments and towering bridges to superb coastlines.

“I left Aberdeen on time and it was good to know I had a seat, because the train really filled up by the time we reached Dundee. It was even busier after Newcastle and it seemed a bit stingy that there were only four carriages at that stage.

“There’s no denying the fact you are on the move for a long time, but I really enjoyed it. It’s much better than flying, in my opinion. I went to Hong King to see my daughter and it took less time – 13 hours – but it was far less fun.

“The thing is you should take a picnic with you, because you can’t rely on food always being available. And if you get offered an upgrade, take it with both hands.

I was glad my hotel was nearby

“As the day moved into night and we passed station after station, you did have a sense that this was not a journey you could do every day.

“I was very stiff by the time we reached Penzance and was glad my hotel was nearby. But, over the piece, I would definitely recommend that train enthusiasts do this.”

The long-distance passenger train operator has confirmed its timetable changes for 2025 as part of the network’s twice-yearly timetable reviews.

From May 18, the new timetable will be in effect, with the last direct leg from Aberdeen to Penzance scheduled to depart on May 16.

It’s sad, but only a tiny number use it

Travel writer and broadcaster Simon Calder said: “As an advocate for rail travel, it’s sad that the longest direct train in the UK is being curtailed.

“But the number of people who actually travelled the 13-and-a-bit hours from northeast Scotland to southwest England was minuscule.

“Indeed, National Rail Enquiries recommends any Aberdonian in a hurry to reach the end of the line in Cornwall should abandon the direct train at Haymarket.

“Then they should change for a service to Wolverhampton, switch to the Exeter train, and change again in Devon to get to Penzance by sunset.”

The north will still have the record

After the last train runs next month, the UK’s longest direct service will be the Caledonian Sleeper’s overnight train from London Euston to Fort William – which takes approximately 12 hours and 45 minutes.

But that pales in comparison with what another Scottish train expert told us.

David Spaven said: “The longest journey I’ve done on one train in Britain was on the much-missed Clansman from Inverness to Euston via the West Coast Main Line – which was withdrawn in the run-up privatisation.

This wasn’t something to repeat

“But, further afield, I once spent 37 hours on the Vienna to Thessaloniki train with my chum David Fasken when we were both based in Inverness.

“It included six hours in a siding in Zagreb, following an accident on the line.

“That wasn’t an experience with much to commend it.”

In the future, CrossCountry has confirmed it will run an 11-and-a-half-hour journey from Aberdeen as far south as Plymouth with connecting trains through Cornwall.

But there’s still an opportunity for travel fans to follow in Dr Ramsden’s footsteps.

It has so many things to offer

He said: “I’m very glad I made the trip and it was something which will stick with me. I know how many people love trains and I’ve been shown round the Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust site by its chairman Jon Tyler and I was very impressed.

“If you want to make the journey to Penzance, there’s still time.”

Have you travelled on this route? We’d love to hear your stories about it, email me at neil.drysdale@pressandjournal.co.uk