What are people in Aberdeen wearing this spring?

If you’re looking for some outfit inspiration this spring, look no further.

We spoke to six stylish people in Aberdeen who shared what they’re wearing, where they shop and how they put their outfits together…

Joni Craigie, 33, originally from Orkney and now lives in Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m an operations manager at Ernst & Young (EY).

What are you wearing?

My dress is from Zara and my trainers and blazer are from New Look.

How would you describe your style?

It varies. I like a feminine and sophisticated style but I also have a rocky edge so it’s a bit of a mix. Red is my favourite colour so I like to wear red and black too – I love colour.

Where do you like to shop?

I’m a regular Zara shopper but for a bargain I love TK Maxx. I also like River Island but for my basics I would go to New Look. If I’m going out somewhere a bit more fancy then I would go to Zara.

Who is your style icon?

I love Dua Lipa (singer), she always looks amazing. I also love Taylor Swift.

Holly Murdoch, 32, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a chef at the Pig’s Wings.

What are you wearing?

My Red Hot Chilli Peppers t-shirt is from Vinted and my skirt is also from Vinted but it hasn’t got a label so I have no idea where it’s originally from. My sandals are from ASOS and my bag is Urban Outfitters.

How would you describe your style?

I would say my style is different. I dress differently all the time, I don’t have one set style. If I like something then I’ll wear it.

Where do you like to shop?

Vinted, vintage shops, Depop and charity shops. I try not to buy clothes brand new.

Who is your style icon?

Rihanna.

Derek Phu, 31, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a high school teacher.

What are you wearing?

I got my shirt from TikTok shop, my shoes are from Amazon and I think my shorts are either from Next or Debenhams, I can’t quite remember.

How would you describe your style?

I’m not sure I’ve got style to be honest. I just wear whatever is comfortable.

Where do you like to shop?

I usually shop online, places like TikTok shop and Shein.

Who is your style icon?

Parker York Smith. He posts fashion advice on TikTok for men.

Alice Donnelly, 23, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m studying business management at the University of Aberdeen.

What are you wearing?

My shoes are New Balance 530s, my trousers are from Boohoo and my cardigan is from New Look.

How would you describe your style?

I’m not sure. I look round the shops every single day so I get inspiration from shop windows and also from TikTok.

Where do you like to shop?

I occasionally shop in Zara and H&M but I mainly shop online in places like Boohoo, Pretty Little Thing and Stradivarius.

Who is your style icon?

There’s a girl called Jilly Isabella on TikTok and I really like her style.

Catriona Allan, 55, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a community fundraiser at a charity called Cornerstone.

What are you wearing?

My shoes, top and trousers are from H&M, my scarf is from Accessorize but it was a present from a very dear friend and my jacket is from M&S.

How would you describe your style?

I’m not sure. I’ve got two children so I spend my money on them.

Where do you like to shop?

If I need workwear, then I tend to shop online in places like New Look, Next or H&M. I use Easyfundraising (charity shopping site). For something special I would go to Oliver Bonas.

Who is your style icon?

There’s nobody out there that I would say I want to look like but my daughter Ruby is very good at telling me what I should wear.

Ben Martin, 40, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m an exhibitions officer/designer at Aberdeen Art Gallery.

What are you wearing?

My Mizuno trainers are from Working Class Heroes, my trousers are from Service Works and my jumper is from a charity shop.

How would you describe your style?

It’s rooted in that skateboarding style from the Nineties. But as I’m getting older, I’m also going for more tailored clothes.

Where do you like to shop?

If I shop locally it would be Attic but other than that it’s very much online.

Who is your style icon?

Skateboarders like Kevin ‘Spanky’ Long and Jerry Hsu.

If you enjoyed this story, you may also like: