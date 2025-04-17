Break from the norm: Why Murrayshall is the perfect Scottish getaway

Whether you’re seeking a tranquil break or a getaway packed with adventure, Murrayshall offers the perfect stay.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

There is elegant accommodation, championship golf, award-winning cuisine, thrilling outdoor activities and a relaxing spa.

Even better, Murrayshall has a range of fantastic packages that let you tailor your time there to your needs.

So, what do you get with a stay at this picturesque country estate?

Luxury rooms and 5-star pods

At the heart of the estate lies its elegant country house, where timeless charm meets modern comfort. Murrayshall’s accommodation caters to a variety of tastes, with beautifully appointed rooms in the main house providing classic luxury for couples, families and solo travellers alike.

For a more contemporary experience, guests can choose from 22 luxury pods—designed by Scottish firm Armadilla—that redefine what it means to stay in style.

These five-star retreats come equipped with super king-sized beds, underfloor heating, built-in speaker systems, and private Jacuzzis for the ultimate indulgence.

With one- and two-bedroom options available from £250 per night, the pods offer a truly memorable way to unwind after a day on the course or out in the countryside.

Championship golf in a scenic setting

Of course, Murrayshall remains one of Scotland’s premier golfing venues, boasting not one but two parkland layouts that suit every skill level.

The Championship Course is ranked No. 34 in National Club Golfer’s Top 100 UK & Ireland Golf Resorts and No. 11 in Scotland. Designed with dramatic elevation changes and panoramic views, this US-style layout meanders through towering pines and offers a memorable challenge—especially the tricky 7th hole, a dogleg right with a stream-crossing approach.

Those looking for a shorter round will enjoy the Lynedoch Course, a scenic 10-hole option ideal for juniors or anyone wanting a quicker game with no compromise on quality.

Golfers can also sharpen their skills at Murrayshall’s extensive practice facilities, including a spacious driving range.

Future developments include a new state-of-the-art golf academy with 17 bays, teaching zones, and a revamped pro shop stocked with the latest gear.

If you want to savour the golf at Murrayshall, the hotel offers Stay-and-Play packages. You can enjoy a superior or deluxe room while teeing it up for two rounds on any Sunday through to Thursday each week throughout 2025. Plus, you’ll get to wake up to a full Scottish breakfast each morning.

Award-winning Scottish cuisine

After a day on the greens or exploring the estate, guests can enjoy exceptional food and drink.

Eòlas, Murrayshall’s signature restaurant, offers an award-winning dining experience focused on Scotland’s finest seasonal produce. With two AA Rosettes and the title of Best Boutique Hotel Restaurant in the UK (2022), its carefully curated menu delivers a memorable culinary journey.

For more casual fare, Cairns Restaurant serves hearty favourites such as burgers, fish and chips, curries and grilled dishes. Meanwhile, the Barossa Bar offers a warm, welcoming spot for an evening dram or cocktail, and in the warmer months, the Courtyard provides stunning alfresco dining with panoramic views.

Outdoor adventures and ultimate relaxation

Whether you’re chasing thrills or seeking tranquillity, Murrayshall has something for everyone. The estate offers a wide range of outdoor activities including quad biking, canyoning, rafting, gorge walking, archery, axe throwing and even bungee jumping for adrenaline junkies.

Those in search of relaxation will find solace at the Murrayshall spa, where indulgent treatments like facials, hot stone therapy, and deep tissue massages help melt the stress away. Even more luxury is on the horizon, with a new 27,000 sq ft spa and leisure complex due to open in 2026, featuring pools, a modern gym and 25 additional lodges.

Murrayshall delivers an experience that’s as unique as its surroundings. Whether you’re escaping for a weekend or planning a longer retreat, try Murrayshall for unforgettable memories in the heart of Scotland.