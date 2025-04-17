Break from the norm: Why Murrayshall is the perfect Scottish getaway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Break from the norm: Why Murrayshall is the perfect Scottish getaway

Nestled within 365 acres of breath-taking Perthshire countryside, Murrayshall is a luxurious escape where guests can relax, play and explore in style.

Charlotte Cairney
Murrayshall behind trees.
Murrayshall offers the perfect stay for all.

Whether you’re seeking a tranquil break or a getaway packed with adventure, Murrayshall offers the perfect stay.

There is elegant accommodation, championship golf, award-winning cuisine, thrilling outdoor activities and a relaxing spa.

Even better, Murrayshall has a range of fantastic packages that let you tailor your time there to your needs.

So, what do you get with a stay at this picturesque country estate?

Luxury rooms and 5-star pods

Murrayshall pod.
Escape to a pod filled with luxury.

At the heart of the estate lies its elegant country house, where timeless charm meets modern comfort. Murrayshall’s accommodation caters to a variety of tastes, with beautifully appointed rooms in the main house providing classic luxury for couples, families and solo travellers alike.

For a more contemporary experience, guests can choose from 22 luxury pods—designed by Scottish firm Armadilla—that redefine what it means to stay in style.

These five-star retreats come equipped with super king-sized beds, underfloor heating, built-in speaker systems, and private Jacuzzis for the ultimate indulgence.

With one- and two-bedroom options available from £250 per night, the pods offer a truly memorable way to unwind after a day on the course or out in the countryside.

Relax and unwind in a pod.

Championship golf in a scenic setting

Of course, Murrayshall remains one of Scotland’s premier golfing venues, boasting not one but two parkland layouts that suit every skill level.

The Championship Course is ranked No. 34 in National Club Golfer’s Top 100 UK & Ireland Golf Resorts and No. 11 in Scotland. Designed with dramatic elevation changes and panoramic views, this US-style layout meanders through towering pines and offers a memorable challenge—especially the tricky 7th hole, a dogleg right with a stream-crossing approach.

Those looking for a shorter round will enjoy the Lynedoch Course, a scenic 10-hole option ideal for juniors or anyone wanting a quicker game with no compromise on quality.

Golfers can also sharpen their skills at Murrayshall’s extensive practice facilities, including a spacious driving range.

Future developments include a new state-of-the-art golf academy with 17 bays, teaching zones, and a revamped pro shop stocked with the latest gear.

If you want to savour the golf at Murrayshall, the hotel offers Stay-and-Play packages. You can enjoy a superior or deluxe room while teeing it up for two rounds on any Sunday through to Thursday each week throughout 2025. Plus, you’ll get to wake up to a full Scottish breakfast each morning.

Award-winning Scottish cuisine

After a day on the greens or exploring the estate, guests can enjoy exceptional food and drink.

Eòlas, Murrayshall’s signature restaurant, offers an award-winning dining experience focused on Scotland’s finest seasonal produce. With two AA Rosettes and the title of Best Boutique Hotel Restaurant in the UK (2022), its carefully curated menu delivers a memorable culinary journey.

For more casual fare, Cairns Restaurant serves hearty favourites such as burgers, fish and chips, curries and grilled dishes. Meanwhile, the Barossa Bar offers a warm, welcoming spot for an evening dram or cocktail, and in the warmer months, the Courtyard provides stunning alfresco dining with panoramic views.

Outdoor adventures and ultimate relaxation

Whether you’re chasing thrills or seeking tranquillity, Murrayshall has something for everyone. The estate offers a wide range of outdoor activities including quad biking, canyoning, rafting, gorge walking, archery, axe throwing and even bungee jumping for adrenaline junkies.

Those in search of relaxation will find solace at the Murrayshall spa, where indulgent treatments like facials, hot stone therapy, and deep tissue massages help melt the stress away. Even more luxury is on the horizon, with a new 27,000 sq ft spa and leisure complex due to open in 2026, featuring pools, a modern gym and 25 additional lodges.

Murrayshall delivers an experience that’s as unique as its surroundings. Whether you’re escaping for a weekend or planning a longer retreat, try Murrayshall for unforgettable memories in the heart of Scotland.

