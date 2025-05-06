Bridge of Don family celebrate Dons fan Fraser Duncan’s kindness award for helping his grandad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

Bridge of Don family celebrate Dons fan Fraser Duncan’s kindness award for helping his grandad

The 10-year-old was recognised for supporting his grandfather through Alzheimer's.

10-year-old Fraser Duncan with his Random Acts of Kindness award. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
10-year-old Fraser Duncan with his Random Acts of Kindness award. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Lindsay Bruce

When Greenbrae Primary pupil Fraser Duncan thought he had won a tour of Pittodrie he was already excited.

But that was before the 10-year-old from Bridge of Don realised he was actually there to pick up an award.

Helping grandad led to kindness award for Fraser

Nominated for a Random Acts of Kindness prize by his mum, Dons fan Fraser was the only child to receive a trophy at a special evening recognising big-hearted Aberdeen fans.

The initiative, organised by Berriedale Funeral Home, Gary Walker Wealth Management, and Aberdeen Football Club, saw scores of nominations come in for AFC supporters who had “spread kindness” or who went “the extra mile” for their communities.

Fraser Duncan with mum Alison, with his RAOK award. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“I didn’t think a child would win,” said Alison Duncan, a former secondary school teacher. “But I thought it would be nice for me to tell Fraser I had nominated him.

“On the form I wrote about how he had been recognised at school for his kindness towards other pupils, and how he’d supported his grandfather throughout his battle with Alzheimer’s.

“I was thrilled to hear Fraser had won. I’m so proud of him. The hardest part was keeping it a secret.”

Special night was ‘cool’ surprise for Greenbrae pupil

Dressed in his Dons shirt, Alison told Fraser he was going to the stadium for a behind-the-scenes tour.

In reality they were heading for Pittodrie’s Madri Lounge, where they met other winners and the likes of Aberdeen FC CEO Alan Burrows, and first-team star Dimitar Mitov.

Fraser Duncan with AFC goalkeeper Mitov, in the Pittdorie locker room.

“Fraser recognised Mitov right away. It was an amazing night,” Alison added.

But how was it for Fraser?

“Really cool. I was very surprised.

“And I was happy, especially because it was about my grandad.”

‘Dad and Fraser had such a special bond’

David Christie, Fraser’s grandfather, sadly died last summer, but before he passed away Fraser became a special support to him.

“Dad’s Alzheimer’s was very tough to watch. Fraser always had a special bond with his grandad but he seemed to be able to connect to him in such a special way throughout this,” she explained.

Little Fraser with his grandfather David Christie, from Montrose.

“I used to kick a ball back and forth with grandad, and even when he wasn’t able to do that we would play catch,” said Fraser.

“He continued to recognise Fraser throughout his illness too. Their relationship was special.”

‘He’ll be in his element when he’s Dons mascot’

And Fraser’s commitment to Alzheimer’s doesn’t end there.

With the help of mum and dad, Gary – who works in oil and gas – Fraser has been writing books to sell to friends and family.

Inspired by his snowman and penguin toys he’s raised an impressive £30 already for Alzheimer’s Research.

Fraser with one of the books he’s written to raise charity funds. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

As well as a glass trophy part of Fraser’s prize is to be a mascot for the first team at a  match.

“Fraser loves to collect autographs of his favourite players. He’ll be in his element that day for sure,” added Alison.

‘Giving back is what it’s all about’

Stephen Westall from Berriedale Funerals, who helped create the awards scheme, said he was delighted to see how much the award meant to Fraser.

Kind-hearted Fraser Duncan from Greenbrae Primary School, Bridge of Don.  Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“That’s what it’s all about. We are thrilled to be able to put something back into our community. And to recognise the generosity and kindness of people like Fraser makes it even more special.”

Conversation