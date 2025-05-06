Bridge of Don family celebrate Dons fan Fraser Duncan’s kindness award for helping his grandad

When Greenbrae Primary pupil Fraser Duncan thought he had won a tour of Pittodrie he was already excited.

But that was before the 10-year-old from Bridge of Don realised he was actually there to pick up an award.

Helping grandad led to kindness award for Fraser

Nominated for a Random Acts of Kindness prize by his mum, Dons fan Fraser was the only child to receive a trophy at a special evening recognising big-hearted Aberdeen fans.

The initiative, organised by Berriedale Funeral Home, Gary Walker Wealth Management, and Aberdeen Football Club, saw scores of nominations come in for AFC supporters who had “spread kindness” or who went “the extra mile” for their communities.

“I didn’t think a child would win,” said Alison Duncan, a former secondary school teacher. “But I thought it would be nice for me to tell Fraser I had nominated him.

“On the form I wrote about how he had been recognised at school for his kindness towards other pupils, and how he’d supported his grandfather throughout his battle with Alzheimer’s.

“I was thrilled to hear Fraser had won. I’m so proud of him. The hardest part was keeping it a secret.”

Special night was ‘cool’ surprise for Greenbrae pupil

Dressed in his Dons shirt, Alison told Fraser he was going to the stadium for a behind-the-scenes tour.

In reality they were heading for Pittodrie’s Madri Lounge, where they met other winners and the likes of Aberdeen FC CEO Alan Burrows, and first-team star Dimitar Mitov.

“Fraser recognised Mitov right away. It was an amazing night,” Alison added.

But how was it for Fraser?

“Really cool. I was very surprised.

“And I was happy, especially because it was about my grandad.”

‘Dad and Fraser had such a special bond’

David Christie, Fraser’s grandfather, sadly died last summer, but before he passed away Fraser became a special support to him.

“Dad’s Alzheimer’s was very tough to watch. Fraser always had a special bond with his grandad but he seemed to be able to connect to him in such a special way throughout this,” she explained.

“I used to kick a ball back and forth with grandad, and even when he wasn’t able to do that we would play catch,” said Fraser.

“He continued to recognise Fraser throughout his illness too. Their relationship was special.”

‘He’ll be in his element when he’s Dons mascot’

And Fraser’s commitment to Alzheimer’s doesn’t end there.

With the help of mum and dad, Gary – who works in oil and gas – Fraser has been writing books to sell to friends and family.

Inspired by his snowman and penguin toys he’s raised an impressive £30 already for Alzheimer’s Research.

As well as a glass trophy part of Fraser’s prize is to be a mascot for the first team at a match.

“Fraser loves to collect autographs of his favourite players. He’ll be in his element that day for sure,” added Alison.

‘Giving back is what it’s all about’

Stephen Westall from Berriedale Funerals, who helped create the awards scheme, said he was delighted to see how much the award meant to Fraser.

“That’s what it’s all about. We are thrilled to be able to put something back into our community. And to recognise the generosity and kindness of people like Fraser makes it even more special.”