The Music Shop: Meet the 3 siblings at the beating heart of Inverness

Working with your siblings might be some people’s idea of a living nightmare, but not for the family behind The Music Shop in Inverness.

But for Roger Catherwood and his sisters Diane Sutherland and Donna Beamish it has been rather harmonious.

Far from big fallouts and disagreements, the siblings all sing from the same hymn sheet when it comes to running The Music Shop in Inverness.

“You speak to other people and they’ll say ‘oh I could never work with my brother or sister’ but it’s worked for us,” says Roger, 56.

“We do get on well and although we’re not going to have the same point of view all the time, we’ve never fallen out badly enough to not come to work so that’s a good sign.

“We get on fine and it’s something we probably take for granted.”

The Music Shop has been bringing joy to people in Inverness for years…

At the beating heart of the high street since 1986, The Music Shop has gone from strength to strength over the years.

Today, we take a look at their journey and find out whether their strong sibling bond is the secret to their success.

For the music loving family, who also have a brother Michael who lives in America, their path to The Music Shop begins 379 miles south of Inverness in Birkenhead.

“My mum Moira was from Birkenhead and my dad Leonard was from Liverpool,” explains Roger.

“They met at music school down there.

“After they had us, we lived there for a while before we moved up to Inverness around 1971 as my dad got a job at Bruce Millers, a music shop.”

‘Our house was always filled with music’

Although Roger was just four years old at the time, he can still remember the early days in Inverness.

“Initially it was tough as when we first came up to Inverness we had to wait for our house to be built,” says Roger.

“So all six of us plus our dog stayed in a caravan for about a year.

“That was hard but we got on well enough.”

As accomplished musicians, Roger and Moira both ended up working at the Bruce Millers music shop at the Queensgate Arcade which is now the Victorian Market.

“My mum and dad worked in the shop during the day and would teach music in the evenings, particularly the piano and organ” says Roger.

“So our house was always filled with music, it was always around us.”

Taking a leap of faith to open The Music Shop…

Living in such a musical household clearly inspired Roger and his siblings as from an early age they all played instruments.

“Music was everywhere when we were growing up,” says Roger.

“I played the trumpet when I was at school and I was in the woodwind orchestra but the guitar is my main instrument now.”

As they got older, Roger says they all enjoyed taking on the odd shifts at Bruce Millers.

But everything changed when the shop closed down.

“My dad was asked if he wanted to buy the stock at a discounted rate,” says Roger.

“So my parents made the decision to start a business themselves.

“I think they were relieved that they could continue to run a music shop and were excited to open their own premises.”

‘I enjoyed working with my parents’

Taking a leap of faith, Roger’s parents opened up The Music Shop in 1986 at a former jewellery shop in Queensgate.

“It was very small so we had guitars hanging from the ceiling,” says Roger.

“In fact the shop’s basement was bigger than our floor space.

“I worked there for a while before I went off to university to study business economics and then came back into the shop after that.”

Roger loved working alongside his parents.

“Yes, I really enjoyed it,” says Roger.

“My dad had fairly old school ideas so I had to keep him up-to-date with things.

“He was always so busy as he had the day job in the shop and then at night he would teach music so it was probably quite hard for him and my mum.

“But we all got on well enough to work together which was good.”

Rallying round to support their dad…

Sadly, just three years after opening their shop, Roger’s mum Moira died.

“My mum died in 1989 at the age of 60 which was quite early” says Roger.

“I was still away at university so I came back after my course and I worked in the shop to support my dad.

“I think that’s when my sisters came into the business a bit more.”

Rallying round to support their dad meant that the family were able to move to larger premises at 27 Church Street in 1992.

Over the preceding years, Roger’s dad was a familiar face in the shop even well into his eighties.

“My dad didn’t really retire, he kept coming into the shop,” says Roger.

“At the end he was quite happy to sit in the corner and read a newspaper.

“He just enjoyed being there and chatting to the customers who came in.

“It was nice to have his company.”

‘Our dad would be proud of us for keeping it going’

Sadly Roger’s dad died in 2008 but his memory still lives on in his beloved shop which is now located at bigger premises at 49 Church Street.

“In 2018 we bought The Music Station, our competitor, as the owner was retiring and it was an opportunity for us to expand,” says Roger.

“It felt like a bit of a gamble but it’s worked out well so we have no regrets.

“Our dad would be proud of us for keeping it going.”

Over the years, Roger and his sisters have built up strong relationships with their customers and have even welcomed some famous faces through the door.

“We did have a visit from Rory McCann, the Game of Thrones actor, who dropped in his guitar to get repaired,” says Roger.

“The guitar has some artwork and a signature from the actor and musician Jack Black, so it was quite unique.

“Tilda Swinton and Karen Gillan have also popped in over the years.”

Famous faces are fans of The Music Shop

As well as actors, the shop has also attracted well-known musicians.

“Marti Pellow has been in a few times,” says Roger.

“Also Graham Coxon, the guitarist for Blur, bought a guitar from us.

“And Peat & Diesel are also regular customers.”

Reflecting on the past 39 years in business, Roger believes their success isn’t just the fact that they’re a family business.

“I suppose for us it’s about giving good customer service because if you don’t look after your customers they won’t return,” says Roger.

“Inverness isn’t a big place so you’ve got to do your best so you get repeat and new customers as well.

“We’re lucky as a lot of the customers have become friends so we’ve known them for a long time.”

‘We’ll keep going’

Together with his sisters, Roger also says they have an extended family in the shop in the shape of their long-term staff members Andy, Greig, Iain and Darren.

“Our guitar technician Darren Watt has been with us since 1995,” says Roger.

“Darren repairs guitars, basses, mandolins and banjos which is a big part of the business.”

Looking to the future, Roger and his sisters say they aren’t going anywhere.

“My dad was in the shop until he was 80 but I plan on retiring much earlier than that,” laughs Roger.

“I still like my work and I enjoy seeing the customers and the wheeling and dealing – that’s all good fun.

“We’ll keep going and try to improve the look of the shop and what we offer and improve our online presence.”

For more information on The Music Shop, check out their website: musicshopinverness.co.uk/

And if you enjoyed this story, you may also like:

Ashers: Meet the Nairn family keeping their family bakery and legacy going strong