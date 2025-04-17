Preview: Aberdeen student show Seagully Blonde is a ‘love letter’ to city

Rehearsals lasting 12 hours at a time demonstrates the dedication behind one of Aberdeen’s most popular amateur musicals.

The annual student show, which has been a feature of the Granite City’s arts scene for over a century, makes its return next week with Seagully Blonde, a cheeky Doric parody of the 2001 American film comedy and later stage hit Legally Blonde.

Gavin McKay, the fund-raising production’s director, tells me how much has gone into putting everything together ahead of opening night.

“This is week four of rehearsals and our last week of coming in from six till 10,” he explains.

“We’ve just done two weeks of 10 till 10 so we’re on the final stretch before it goes into the theatre. It’s a crazy thing, because although for the students it’s four weeks, the production team hit the ground running in June last year, so for us it’s a nine or 10-month project.

“We come up with the title then write the script and have many meetings before it all comes to this stage. It’s very full-on.”

‘People in Aberdeen have been so supportive’

Started in 1921, the show is traditionally written and produced by some of its former performers, comprising students from Aberdeen and Robert Gordon universities and North East Scotland College.

Novelist and historian Eric Linklater set a standard when he wrote and directed the first-ever student show aged 21, and Gavin is only too aware of the remarkable legacy that his team is upholding – especially since last year’s offering Mounthoolin Rouge! raised more than £150,000 for good causes.

“It’s got such a reputation, so it’s a little bit of pressure to deliver something special,” he admits.

“You constantly question yourself when you’re working on the show. Is it good enough? Are we going to make people happy and make people laugh?

“But we’re very thankful that lots of people in Aberdeen, especially past directors, have been really supportive and have come in and watched runs and given us feedback, which is lovely.

“What matters most is that people have a good time, we put on as good a show as possible, and it raises as much as it can.”

Seagully Blonde storyline has wide appeal

After starting out in am-dram aged just eight, Gavin, who teaches at Greyhope School in Torry, was never likely to miss out on the chance to get involved in the annual extravaganza, which features a host of much-loved musical theatre songs along with pop, disco and rock classics from down the decades.

“I grew up in Edinburgh and came to Aberdeen Uni when I was 18 and I’ve been here ever since,” he says.

“I did the student show for the first time in 2012 in my final year at uni, and managed to get in a couple more times through college courses – I even did it when I was 32 as a mature student on a counselling course.

“So I’ve had a weird experience being involved with it, mainly as an actor. My first time on the directing side was last year when I was the assistant, so it’s been quite a whirlwind.”

Gavin, 35, devised the camp Seagully Blonde in collaboration with assistant director Hannah Davidson, choreographer Sarah Smith, musical director Kenneth Lypka and script editors Alison Sandison and Dan Greavey.

He explains that he wanted the production team to be a little bit smaller than usual to keep a tight rein on the storyline, which should appeal to everyone from the north-east with a mischievous sense of humour.

Student show is ‘love letter’ to Aberdeen

“Our lead, Kinkell Woods, is on her way from Fraserburgh to the bright lights of Aberdeen in the hope of winning back her former boyfriend, but obviously she discovers that there’s a little more to life than chasing after a wee loon,” Gavin laughs.

“And you can imagine all the things she embarks upon. She meets university lecturers, as well as freshers and students that maybe come from posher neighbourhoods and there’s all the interactions that come with that, with delightful nods to characters that are really recognisable from the original film and the musical.”

No fewer than 44 students on almost every kind of course imaginable make up a bumper cast and Gavin insists he knew from early on the path he wanted the show, which he describes as “a bit of a love letter to Aberdeen”, to follow.

“Mounthoolin Rouge! was a bit darker and set in a nightclub, so having a similar production team to last year we knew we wanted to go in a different direction,” he declares.

“Last year we had so many talented females auditioning that we could have cast the show three times over, so we wanted to have strong female characters.

“We wanted to go down a girl-power route this year because we wanted to utilise the strength of all the female talent that we have in Aberdeen.”

When is Seagully Blonde showing in Aberdeen?

Gavin added: “Ironically, we had loads of boys auditioning. We’ve got 12 males in the cast and they’re all phenomenal so we’ve got the best of both worlds, definitely.”

The director says that as ever with a student show, the gags come thick and fast – with one character in particular at the centre of the comedy.

“We’ve got a lot of larger than life personalities, a lot of big Doric laughs,” he grins.

“It’s a bit cheeky in places, but nothing you wouldn’t say in front of your gran. I think you’d get away with it all – in fact your gran would probably like it as well, to be fair.

“Watch out for Grunnie Peg – she’ll definitely be tickling a few funny bones.”

Seagully Blonde is at His Majesty’s Theatre from April 23-26, aberdeenperformingarts.com

